Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DJH's avatar
DJH
11h

UK Muslims Demand Voting Age Be Lowered To 13 So Their Wives Can Vote

World · Jul 17, 2025 · BabylonBee.com

https://babylonbee.com/news/uk-muslims-demand-voting-age-be-lowered-to-13-so-their-wives-can-vote

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jupplandia and others
kay's avatar
kay
6h

What an entertaining way to present a despicable situation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Jupp
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture