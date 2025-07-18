Parents expressed concern today that a middle aged male was touring the country in a van asking children to get in the back. The man in question was quickly identified as (self) serving British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Evidence suggests that the Prime Minister has had several unconventional friendships with young men that have gone tragically wrong in a completely innocent way, as his private homes and former car were recently targeted for firebomb attacks by Ukrainian rentboys, a fate which has surely befallen many public spirited heterosexual men of impeccable character.

Reports of concern first start circulating as witnesses described suspicious activity in the vicinity of 10 Downing Street, where Mr Starmer lives in a State welfare provided property he doesn’t pay for. Eyewitness Sally Normal, 44, of East Cheam, described a harrowing encounter with a character many suspect to be Mr Starmer himself:

“I was walking down the street with my daughter, who is 12, when this big van pulled up alongside us. It was painted blood red and had all sorts of strange posters over it which looked political. There were bullhorns on the top. It pulled in to sort of block the path alongside us, which I thought was odd. The window rolled down and this man looked out. He had a shiny blue suit and a red tie. His hair was slicked back as if he was younger, like a sort of boyband look, but he was quite old and shifty looking. There was something about the way he was staring at my daughter that I didn’t like, but he still hadn’t really done anything so we tried to walk past. He licked his lips and said he had something very special he wanted to give to my daughter. I told him to leave us alone but he said she was a big girl now and I should let her make her own choices about who runs the country. Then he spoke directly to her and smiled and said if she jumped in the back of the van straight away he’d give her a very special thing called a vote. He said she’d love it and a beautiful little girl like her had every right to it. Just then three teenage boys came along and we only got away because he looked even more delighted and started talking to them.”

Sally Normal’s harrowing experience was not the only such incident. Over the course of the following week a whole series of reports flooded in of similar activity, not just in the vicinity of 10 Downing Street but elsewhere, both in Britain and abroad. At a popular tourist resort in the Mediterranean, several witnesses saw a man matching the Prime Ministers description trying to canvass schoolchildren in a queue for a theme park ride, urgently pressing pictures of himself into their hands before being driven off by a group of enraged parents.

Child welfare concerns are at a high level in Britain given the grooming gang child rape scandals of recent years and several instances of the British judiciary passing incredibly weak sentences against known child sex offenders. Mr Starmer belong to a demographic group who have been closely linked to child rape accusations and which are popularly believed to be disproportionately likely to harm children, namely the British legal profession. Mr Starmer entered politics after first establishing himself as a lawyer, and while it’s possible to practice the law innocently or simply for financial reward, the occupation has long been associated with an unsavoury element, particularly with regard to barbaric and perverse attitudes towards children. Mr Starmer’s legal experience and political history gives clear indications of a track record of possessing a sympathetic attitude towards child rapists, both in his work as a Director of Public Prosecutions advising that child rapists should not be prosecuted, and in his more recent habit of demanding that anyone critical of child rapists and murderers be imprisoned for hate speech offences.

Speculation is rife regarding whether the man pestering children on the street is indeed the Prime Minister, and the government have been forced by focus on the rumours to address the issue. In an unconvincing response, the government has suggested that it’s perfectly normal for middle aged men to approach children and offer them inducements to do something of benefit to the adult concerned, even if that means engaging in acts that have long been considered exclusively adult in nature. Angela Rayner, an alcoholic ginger Vicky Pollard who seems to have been accidentally employed as the Deputy Prime Minister, led the embattled government’s fightback against the growing scandal, once she was peeled off a a pavement and had the previous night’s vomit jet washed off her polyester power suit.

Miss Rayner released the following statement:

“This is all Tory bollocks, innit, typical Tory capitalist lies, right, and it’s just so Boooring! Of course we are gonna approach kids and get em to do stuff. Kids is fully grown these days, get with the times, and like, Modern Britain. Kids can dream, and kids can stick their tongues down each others throats and like grow and explore and develop and shit, OK, that’s what being a kid is, and besides it’s only cos you is all racist and have an outmoded western idea of what kids is that you don’t understand kids like what we do. When I was kid I was fucking on the grass on the school lawn when I was like 10, innit, and I had a proper great time finding shit out and like romancing and getting free ciggies and all that and you sad old bastards think kids can’t decide stuff just as good as what you do? Well they can and this government believes in them and believes in their dreams and stuff and won’t oppress them like what you guys do. We are going to give ‘em tha fucking vote and shit and if you shits don’t like it you can just get fucked, OK?”

Labour MPs rushed to endorse Miss Rayner’s heartfelt and incisive analysis of the situation, rallying behind her charismatic turn as one of the key stars of this administration, and Keir Starmer expressed his personal congratulations on the convincing defence she had presented in a manner suggesting that Rayner may be becoming his anointed and favoured successor.

Britain’s impecabbly neutral and objective Civil Service, a body firmly committed to the highest standards of impartial service without prejudice or favour towards any political party, took out a serious of adverts in major papers headlined “Why It’s Good to Groom Kids With Votes” and praising the statesmanlike performance of the current Prime Minister. The following is a typical passage:

“Is it not the duty of a Prime Minister to serve the needs of the people of this country, whatsoever those needs may be? Is it not his moral duty to care for and listen to the pubescent and the adolescent, as well as the elderly, the adult and the infirm? The Prime Minister has the whole country in his hand, and should he not prefer to stroke rather than strike, to lift up rather than push away? This Prime Minister has shown a personal, hands on interest in the lives of young men struggling to find their place in a new country, and offered them gainful employment in the process. That’s the kind of man he is.

How could any responsible Prime Minister not approach children to engage in previously adult activities? How could a good Prime Minister truly serve those who he will not allow to service him? Are their needs and desires for this great country not the same? It is time to trust our children, and we can only do that with a grown up and modern understanding that children do not need to be protected from rapists, but they do need to have a vote about who leads the country and they do need engagement in the political process, possibly accompanied by forced marriage to a Third World immigrant. That’s the kind of fresh, progrsssibe, modern thinking this country needs, and Keir Starmer is, in our completely neutral assessment, the man to provide it.”

By the next election, all 16-18 year olds in Britain will have a vote. The move accompanies suggestions that the current government is roundly despised by most adults, which of course has nothing to do with the motivations for the change. At the same time the mass importation of fresh new voters from other countries continues at an unprecedented rate, with those who share the government’s nebulous concepts regarding what point marks the difference between adulthood and childhood forming the vast majority of these new voters too.

Anti rape groups are advising people to keep their children away from fresh voters, London lawyers, and strange men from the Labour Party, no matter what inducements are offered to the contrary. Thus far, the British age of consent has not been formally brought into line with the standard of such things in Iran, but insiders suggest that comes next.