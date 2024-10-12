Things have been taking a turn for the worse for Lady Cackling Liberty. The honeymoon is over. The polls are getting worse. The lawfare still isn’t shifting the needle. Emerging from behind a rock and doing a few interviews has been a disaster, even with softball questions. Walz was squashed by Vance. 60 Minutes even edited was awful.

The Joy is evaporating.

Of course we shouldn’t be too smug about this. There’s still a vast fraud machine and corrupt judges ready to do anything. There is still the very real possibility that they will get away with assassinating Trump or stealing 2024 just as they stole 2020.

But the Kamala Train is definitely wobbling.

Into this scenario comes a slick, expensive, Democrat campaign ad. This will get the train moving again! This is what the campaign needs.

Only it’s a train wreck.

It’s amazing to think that people got paid for this thing. Please, please, check it out. You owe it to your sense of humour.

I have to agree with Larry Correia on this-the Kamala ‘Real Men’ campaign ad is the funniest self-own in political history.

It’s just so extraordinarily bad, tone-deaf, self-blind. It’s amazing.

The Byzantines used to cut off the nose and blind the eyes of deposed Emperors. The Chinese did similar. I vaguely recall a story of one Dowager Chinese Empress having a rival’s limbs cut off, tongue torn out and blinded so the victim lived on as a sort of barrel of flesh rolling around in crazed despair.

This ad is the campaign equivalent of that. And they did it to themselves.

The ad presents a series of guys saying why they are ‘Real Men’ and why men who vote for Trump aren’t ’Real Men’. It’s an astonishing display of political ineptitude, the campaign ad equivalent of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

I’ve never seen anything this bad.

A whole set of incredibly camp beta males and they think having them wear chequed shirts, stand in front of a paddock or talk about engine parts makes them rugged outdoorsy types. They must be real men because some of them are fat. They must be real men because there’s a horse in the background…careful, don’t tell Tim.

Imagine getting the cast of a broadway musical called Felch! come straight from a Pride parade to have a cowboy hat thrown on their heads and then do a Tim Walz act (even worse than Tim Walz does) and you get the idea.

No, you can’t put a rifle in the hands of a putz and he’s instantly transformed into a man. That’s not how it works.

Honestly, I’ve got a camp voice and I’m overweight and I barely know one end of a car from the other. I’m a classic geek. And I look and act like Conan on steroids compared to these guys.

And the whole narrative that men who don’t call other men women, use special invented pronouns, like kids being groomed by perverts or incredibly stupid airheads like Kamala advanced purely on the basis of having a tanned vagina are “afraid of women” is hilarious.

Guys who are probably afraid of mean tweets or breaking a nail are the guys who tell us we are “afraid of women?” Give me a fucking break.

Like the very worst of us is more keen on women than any one of those actors can even pretend to be. We could have Rock Hudson or Freddie Mercury or Liberace on our side having a fisting party with sailors and it would be closer to ‘real men’ then the guys in that ad.

Because it’s actually not even about gayness, ultimately. I know tons of gays who don’t think, act or flounce like the blokes in that ad.

The people behind the ad stereotype everyone far more crudely than even my sarcasm does.

Because masculinity isn’t a chequed shirt or a cowboy hat you can transfer to a supporter who hates masculinity. It isn’t sexual orientation either although you definitely lose it in extreme perversions (the further ends of Q+ that disgust many gays too).

It’s everything this ad and this mentality lacks-the genuine rooted in reality grasp of truth, disdain for lies, respect for skill, contempt for cant, physical AND mental self-respect and self-reliance. Masculinity is a set of mental attitudes as well as a set of physical skills.

You can’t get there with the mind of a cuckold or a simp.

No real man would star in a ‘Real Man’ ad that says and pushes the total bullshit this ad pushes.

We have too much self-respect for that.

Ps according to a Twitchy article by Sam J, all of the actors involved in the ad are single, bisexual, or gay. Not one of them is involved in a sexual relationship with a woman or married (these two things being similar but not necessarily the same themselves….depending on how the marriage is going….). The whole thing was written and directed by Jimmy Kimmel’s top ‘writer’. Great work, or what?