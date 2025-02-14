Under Globalist rule the average citizen learn that most politicians, if not all, serve the enemies of his nation and enact policies that are designed to impoverish and harm ordinary people as well as the Nation itself.

He then learns that the Media are doing the same.

And then he learns that the police are too.

Finally, when the Globalist politicians and the Globalist police and the Globalist media have all done their work, he finds himself before a Globalist judge.

And there the full depravity and evil that has overtaken his nation is revealed.

There he learns that the Globalist judge is the most lunatic, the most hypocritically prejudiced, the most ideologically indoctrinated, and the most evil of all. The Globalist judge delights in freeing the guilty and imprisoning the innocent. The Globalist judge has learned the kind of disdain for justice that even tyrants and journalists and other lawyers hesitate to display.

Because the job and the pleasure, the possibly sexual pleasure, of the Globalist judge is in showing the people that there is no justice at all. The Globalist judge is the sadomasochistic final insult of the anarcho-tyranny, the one who exceeds even the Globalist politician in the obviousness of his malice and the depth of his depravity.

All those old jokes in British sex farces of the 1960s and 1970s about bewigged authority figures in ladies stockings being the kind of people found in private sex dungeons or indulging in bizarre fetishes are a lot less funny when your judges are themselves pedophiles with the power to help their like-minded perverts.

How else should we understand judges who give ridiculously light sentences for the rape of children, while at the same time giving obscenely harsh sentences for thought crimes or for social media commentary that offends someone?

Are these verdicts, which keep coming, accidental? Do they not show some personal tastes at work? I think they do.

I think a significant proportion of British judges are pedophiles. There are simply too many ‘slap on the wrist, I’ll let you go with a wink’ judgements made in favor of child abusers. It goes beyond ideological or political malice and into the territory of a network of rancid evil perverts protecting their own.

Similarly, we can no longer consider the political verdicts these judges pass as unconnected to their own vices and sins. Ideologically they come from the same social circles and indoctrination camps (also known as ‘universities’) that Globalist politicians and journalists come from. They have the same attitudes on everything. So some of them might be relatively normal at home. Some might just be totally fucking insane politically without fiddling kids or dreaming about fiddling kids.

But how many?

When they give a child rapist a FINE of £41 and community service, how the hell is a normal person to be sure that this isn’t because the judge in question really doesn’t see anything wrong with raping children? Especially if at the same time people are being given two years in prison, effectively, for insulting Islam?

You know, the religion with the biggest track record (a record the worst Catholic priests envy) of, oh yes, raping children.

Is it coincidental that Globalist judges are ALWAYS leaning towards the softest verdicts for child rapists and the harshest verdicts for those critical of the Islamic child rape gangs that blight Britain? How many coincidences do we need before the explanation becomes shared interests….?

How did we actually get, anyway, to the point where criticizing the mass gang rape of children is a criminal act and a supposed hate crime, but being a child rapist, apparently, often isn’t? Am I alone in considering this utterly mental, unjust, and depraved? But this is where Globalist judges have put us.

Of course, of course, this is populist fiction. Our judges are fine upstanding (no sniggers) custodians of the law. Tommy Robinson was imprisoned for something else. Let’s call it contempt of court. It’s not the judiciary protecting child rapists because they share the same instincts or fetishise brown skin or are terrified of Islam or in love with it. No, no. EVERYONE imprisoned for criticizing Islam just happened to have broken some other laws, and its purely BAD LUCK that these judicial verdicts help child rapists….

To which I answer, yeah right. Too many coincidences by now, chum. And by the way, if you don’t have contempt for THESE judges, passing THESE verdicts, you too are a morally depraved cretin. Contempt of court becomes a moral requirement in any court with a Globalist judge. The contempt has been earned.

And so to Judge Hugo Norton-Taylor (no, seriously, Hugo Norton-Taylor). Wow, that name. Hey, can we come up with a name that screams upper middle class twat? Can we pick a name that tells you instantly that this person has never, ever, encountered a real human being outside the metropolitan upper reaches of society? This is a name that Peter Cook (no working class boy himself) would have given a judge in a satirical sketch written for The Frost Report somewhere around Swinging 1966. Hell, it might sneak into the pages of a 1920s set, 1950s written P.G. Wodehouse Bertie Wooster story.

“You know Hugo, don’t you Jeeves? Old Huggie? Naughty-Sailor? Huggy Wuggy Hugo? He was First Boy the same year as Barmy Bungy Phipps? Threw up in the punch bowl at the Duke of Gloucester’s wedding?”

“Yes Sir. The gentleman caught with the 12 year old boy in the public toilet in Hampstead.”

“That’s the one. Gosh. You think you know a chap. Takes all sorts, doesn’t it Jeeves?”

“It does indeed Sir. Though one hopes that suitable punishment will constrain Mr Norton-Taylor in future.”

“Oh, right, absolutely Jeeves. Absolutely. You know I don’t really fancy breakfast at the moment.”

“As you wish, Sir.”

To be strictly fair Judge Hugo has not been caught with a 12 year old boy in a public toilet in Hampstead. Nor is he, so far as I know, the Judge who decided that a £41 fine was a sufficient punishment for child rape.

He’s just the Judge who has decided that an itself batshit crazy immigration scheme aimed at resettling Ukrainians in the UK can be used to resettle Palestinians in the UK. In a ruling he decided that all Palestinians can be considered Ukrainians and moved to the UK if they have a single relative in the UK.

“A Palestinian family has been granted the right to live in the UK after applying through a scheme designed for Ukrainian refugees, with the judge ruling that the Home Office’s rejection of their application breached their human rights…The family of six…applied to join their brother in the UK using the Ukraine Family Scheme, despite not meeting the schemes requirements….Judge Hugo Norton-Taylor ruled in favor of the family, stating that their “extreme and life-threatening” situation outweighed the “public interest” of rules regulating entry to the UK.”

In other words, the Palestinians matter more than Britain’s laws or Britain’s people, on the whim of a Globalist judge. 72,000 Ukrainians joined the UK under this scheme. The scheme actually CLOSED in February 2024.

But this judge says that ANY NUMBER of Palestinians can enter the UK and settle in the UK using a closed scheme for UKRAINIANS. The ruling is so insane that even the Home Office and Keir Starmer have criticized it.

In other words Judge Hugo is so much of a Globalist shitbag betraying his country and opening the floodgates of mass immigration even further (benefiting arguably the most savage, backwards, and dangerous population on the planet at the expense of the British people) that other Globalists are embarrassed by him.

How many thousands of Palestinians will exploit the insane ruling Judge Hugo Norton-Taylor has provided? How many amongst that incoming flood will be dangerous individuals? How many will be rapists, exactly? What measures will be in place to ensure that these Palestinians are not the kind of Palestinians who rape children, kidnap children, and burn children alive in front of their equally raped and tortured parents, as Palestinians did on October 7th to their Jewish Israeli neighbors?

Are those the neighbors anyone else wants?

The Judge doesn’t know. The Judge doesn’t care.

So what does that make the Judge?