Here’s an idea.

Hungary found that organisations that were part of the Soros empire were funding mass migration into Hungary, legal attempts to prevent the defence of Hungary’s borders, and groups and organisations aimed at removing the elected and popular Hungarian government.

Hungary responded like this:

“In 2018, the Hungarian government passed two laws that significantly impacted the operations of the Open Society Foundations (OSF) in Hungary. Act VI of 2018 introduced Section 353A to the Hungarian Criminal Code, which criminalizes "organizing activities" that support asylum and residence permit applications. Additionally, Act XLI of 2018 imposed a 25 percent tax on donations to any group that "promotes migration." These laws were part of a broader campaign against George Soros, the founder of the OSF, and the civil society groups associated with him.”

This alone was sufficient to force much of the Soros organisation out of Hungary. Hungary has retained a populist nationalist government and defended its borders. It has not been flooded with migrants.

But I suggest more.

I think there is sufficient evidence in the US in particular to designate all Soros organisations and all branches of The Open Society Foundation as terrorist organisations.

Soros helped fund the BLM movement and riots. He received funding from USAID, then supplied funding for the most extremist Democrats. His Foundation took over parts of the US legal professions and judicial system the way Zuckerberg purchased parts of the electoral process in 2020. But Soros and his children have been doing it for decades.

Soros deliberately sparked runs on the pound, caused British pension funds to lose billions, ‘broke the Bank of England’. His financial speculation alone could easily qualify as economic terrorism.

But Soros money, and USAID money directed through Soros organisations, has funded all manner of riots, vandalism, public disturbance, political violence and crime. Climate activists who block roads, start wildfires, vandalise artworks? There is Soros funding behind many of their organisations. Charities and NGOs and Churches that ‘assist refugees’-that’s Soros money ferrying illegals across borders. The BLM riots caused the most property damage of any riots in US history, and (from memory) 22 deaths. Democrat judges and politicians who release violent criminals while going after political opponents? Soros funded. Riots and looting and widespread crime has been both directly and indirectly funded by Soros.

Even the equally Globalist Politico (another USAID beneficiary) has had to admit that Soros is funding the wave of antisemetic pro Hamas and pro Palestine activity on campuses and elsewhere, which is of course frequently violent:

https://www.politico.com/news/2024/05/05/pro-palestinian-protests-columbia-university-funding-donors-00156135

(Polirico won’t allow the link to work here, but click on it and press Open Link and it should show you the article).

Here as well is a direct personal experience comment on what the Soros funded anti Israel protests include. Other than bombings, it’s hard to think of a clearer case of terrorism than targeting Jewish students and families with the tactics described here:

Now Soros is also funding the groups like Indivisible setting fire to Teslas and attacking Tesla dealerships. They are doing things like this:

Collectively then it’s clear that Soros and the Open Society Foundation funds domestic terrorism. Therefore it’s perfectly legitimate, and necessary, to designate all Soros affiliates as proscribed terrorist organisations. What does this mean, legally?

It means that taking money from these organisations makes you, too, a terrorist. You are an affiliate of a terrorist organisation.

“If an organization is designated as a terrorist organization, individuals who receive funding from it can be considered to be supporting terrorism. Under U.S. law, it is unlawful for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide "material support or resources" to a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). This includes financial support, which means that individuals funded by such organizations can be prosecuted for providing material support to terrorism. Similarly, in the UK, providing support to a proscribed terrorist organization, including financial support, is a criminal offense. Therefore, individuals funded by a designated terrorist organization can be legally classified as supporting terrorism and may face legal consequences.”

Designate all Soros affiliates as terrorist organisations and we get a correct and legal link between corrupt Democrat judges, DAs, prosecutors and representatives funded by Soros that makes them AS WELL terrorist affiliates subject to legal punishment for domestic terrorism.

I have no idea if this is an original suggestion. I suspect many others have thought of it. But the point to be made clear is that most violent Democrat supported and supporting rioting and protest is funded and organised and would not exist in the same way without that funding and organisation. Very few if any sit ins, takeovers, protest seizures of land or property and protest violence and intimidation is spontaneous.

And the key thing is that terror designation then turns the entire legal apparatus of the State and the entire resources of surveillance, investigation, FBI and NSA against that organisation (so long of course as you purge them of people who refuse to obey orders) and EVERYONE linked to it and funded by it.

That’s every judge who has taken money from any Soros orgsnisation, or worked for any Soros funded organisation, under investigation for terrorist links and on a no fly list, for example.