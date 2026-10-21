Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Sicula's avatar
Sicula
5d

Your essay calls to mind Jerzy Kosiński’s satirical novel Being There, where a main character a simple minded gardener who knows nothing outside of television is groomed for the presidency.

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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
6d

This essay reminded me of “The Truman Show” and explained how it was constructed. Peter Weir's 1998 film "The Truman Show" examines the life of Truman Burbank, a man unknowingly living his entire life within a constructed reality television show.

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