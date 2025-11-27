Yesterday saw the announcement of a Rachel Reeves budget in the UK, which predictably had nothing good about it. Added on to previous inheritance taxes on farmers (threatening the UK’s countryside and food supply) we will now have an extra mansion tax.

Soak the Rich! And yet somehow all the Labour Party politicians enacting these idiocies are very well off and will remain so.

I don’t really want to talk about the budget though. It can be summarised very briefly: Despite about 5,000 economists at their disposal, these morons have never heard of the Laffer Curve. We are well past the point where Britain’s tax burden simply destroys investment, business and wealth and well past the point where the damage being inflicted can be swiftly recovered. We now have the highest tax burden since World War Two, together with enormous debt, and a claimed 20 billion black hole in the finances which never gets filled and never stops the madness. We can barely service our debt because we pay some of the highest rates on that debt of any nation in the world. We also have the highest energy bills in Europe.

So of course we are ‘all in’ on Net Zero, and committed to making our energy more expensive and less reliable at enormous unnecessary cost.

Soak the Rich! Save the Planet! Welcome the Rapists!

It’s all stuff that makes ‘managed decline’ look like the good old days.

And we already have the highest number of millionaires and billionaires fleeing our country in our history, a huge wealth exodus. All of which is entirely predictable when you target the wealthy, and all of which ends up hurting the poorest the most when your tax intake declines because you don’t seem to understand that rich people can move elsewhere.

So we don’t need to get into the nitty gritty much more than saying high tax, high spend, high debt, high welfare: the classic leftist economic recipe for disaster.

The only difference from the 1970s is that this time Labour stupidity can’t be solved in the short term by switching to a service economy (we already did that) or ditching crippling subsidies for failing industries (we don’t have any left). Thatcher had it easy compared to whoever is going to inherit this shitshow.

And of course the salt in the wound is that no matter how close to bankruptcy we get we are still committed to Saving the Planet, Saving Ukraine, and Saving the Refugees, which means that Brits struggling along also know that billions are being spunked away so that liberal progressives and Neo Marxists can pat themselves on the back or obtain thar special warm glow you get from forcing the poor British working class to house, feed and shelter the Third World savages who rape their kids.

The deluded British middle class, though, have another explanation of the parlous state of British finances. And that is of course to blame the one time the working class had a say on anything important, the Brexit vote. Doing the rounds at the same time as the budget is a new study claiming huge economic damage from leaving the European Union. The Liberal Democrats, Greens and Labour are all telling themselves that reversing Brexit would provide a huge and immediate economic boost. They are all sharing the absurd estimates in the report which claim fictional things like this:

It is of course all bollocks.

The top figure wasn’t ever a lie. It was actually a slight understimate of the cost of direct payments to the EU, and whether savings were spent on the NHS or elsewhere was never under the control of the Leave campaign. As it happens, Britain’s NHS fetish has meant that spending on it has massively increased even from 2016.

The bottom figure is what’s in the report thar has Remain fanatics all excited, nine years after they lost a democratic vote which they still refuse to accept. Only here is how it is obtained:

Go back to 2016. Have warm fuzzy thoughts of how much you miss being dominated by Belgians. Imagine to yourself some high figure of annual trade and annual GDP growth. Count up nine years of that. Say you have decided Britain would have had a 4% rise in GDP every year. You can imagine any figure you want. Roll that forward nine years assuming no negative economic impacts in that time. Compare to the real world figures.

Look at that great big gap! Brexit cost us £1.7 billion per week.

This really is the bullshit way such figures are obtained, Pick an entirely imaginary high line, compare it to the real world, describe the gap as a fact.

It’s not economic analysis. It’s make believe and propaganda. Because the whole thing is based on projections for a hypothetical reality thar never existed.

In many ways it’s a similar methodology to that deployed when we are told that COVID measures saved lives. That too starts with an imaginary projection, computer modelling predicting a huge number of deaths. After these numbers don’t materialise the logical conclusion should be: the modelling was wrong, these people were talking total crap. But that’s not what happens. Say they predicted 500,000 deaths and 20,000 occurred (this is just an example, not the real predictions but the sort of scale of difference that did occur). They then look at that gap and instead of saying: we got that totally wrong, they say we saved 480,000 lives.

In other words the false prediction can’t go wrong. If it’s accurate-we warned you. If it’s wildly inaccurate-we saved you.

This is how predicting huge advantages from EU membership, then looking at a lower real world performance, works too. The imaginary part is treated as real, and compared to a less successful reality, with the gap blamed on Brexit.

And the whole thing pretty much factors out reality entirely. Because something rather major, economically, did happen. Something did have a huge and disastrous impact on the UK economy (other than Rachel Reeves).

2020 happened. COVID lockdowns happened. The worst economic damage for 350 years happened. None of that is acknowledged by EU lovers, Remain voters or the writers of dishonest reports. Remain voters and politicians had a strong correlation with COVID fanaticism. These people were demanding MORE lockdowns.

The impact of Brexit, which is supposed to have been devastating, had ZERO effect on the trajectory of GDP growth. You can look on the governments own charts and see that that was no negative damage from leaving the EU:

2016 saw the same trajectory of growth seen in prior years. So did 2017. It’s only 2020 that shows a sharp decline. The following image confirms the same truth. Brexit didn’t have a negative impact. COVID lockdowns did.

These images couldn’t make it any more obvious: blaming Brexit is a lie.

Britain’s economy is in a disastrous position because of 1. The lingering effects of 2020 which we are still recovering from, and 2. Because this current Labour Party don’t understand the Laffer Curve, don’t understand that giving money away abroad or using it to house asylum seekers is not productive and beneficial spending, and haven’t got the slightest clue about running a successful economy.

A similar point could be made without reference to the UK at all. Take a look at the difference between these two nations, both of whom are EU member states:

The difference above has nothing to do with being in or out of the EU. They are both in the EU. But the performance is vastly different. Why? Well, Greece had a bloated public sector, which it largely hasn’t trimmed. Lots of Greeks work for the State. It’s bureaucratic, generally socialist, and refused to deregulate or streamline. Poland, by contrast, ditched Communism, didn’t fall for socialism., attracted investment, and protected its borders.

Poland is an exception in the EU. It’s a successful nation whose fortunes are getting better and better. Most of the EU is struggling. The deadening hand of bureaucracy wastes trillions. The whole continent of Europe produces fewer big compsnies than the US does, as well as much worse economic performance.

Poland has managed to defy general EU decline by following, as much as is possible within the EU, policies the EU itself dislikes. Poland and Hungary are both protective if their borders and both subject to EU criticism and attack. They are both more economically freedom loving, too, and the benefits show. Greece in a way is a model EU nation-its mentality is the same as the mentality of the EU, and the effects again show.

Now how do we link the absurdity of a report citing massive Brexit damage, the stupidity of the Rachel Reeves budget, and the gullibility of Remain voters?

Easy.

It’s all about the forecasts. Forecasts and predictive computer modelling.

Every budget is really an extended forecast. It’s all looking forward. This is what’s coming, this is how we will respond. Here are our changes to tax and income. The Chancellor describes the situation and tinkers with the system. The whole thing feeds off predictions. The measures taken are supposed to get us to a better destination, avoid coming obstacles, and we are given forecasts as the basis of this.

And knowing what to do next is based on fabrication and speculation.

And it’s the wrong way round. It treats economics as a road. The nation is a car, the Chancellor is driving, just avoid the obstacles ahead.

The economy is not a car. It’s a house.

Your economy needs the kind of planning that builds houses. Your economy needs firm foundations. It needs floor plans. It needs people looking backwards, not forwards. You build a house by knowing how houses are built without falling down, by knowing the foundations matter.

Look back and the economist sees what disasters have worn the same shape. For example, a Chancellor looking back can see what damage the same bullshit policies did in the 1970s, or more recently see that when France targeted the rich the rich fled and the policy had to be dropped. This is recebt history. And it’s predictable. It always repeats.

Every nation that targets the rich, over taxes, over spends, fails. Again and again. This is the history of all socialist and Communist approaches, over all the history of their existence. It’s not difficult to discern. It takes ideological indoctrination to deny.

Forecasts and modelling though allow a great big space in which people can imagine results based on ideology. In which they can create fictional imaginations of achievement, while ignoring real and obvious examples of failure, including the regular, constant failure of forecasts to come true.

Computer modelling should be ditched from any serious scientific or rational discussion of policy. It’s near enough a pseudo science. We might as well be using phrenology or astrology. The computer modelling is consistently wrong.

Economic forecasts are the same. They are delusional. They should be ditched from budgets and the work of economists. They discuss imaginary and hypothetical predictions. The economic forecasts are consistently wrong.

Instead, look to the past for adjustments in the present. A budget should be a declaration of quantifiable real world data-an assessment of how the economy has just been performing, informed by an awareness of what policies consistently work and which ones consistently fail. Your measures and changes are then based on facts, rather than speculation, on reality, rather than prediction.

Observe the real world for decision making. Don’t base decision making on an imaginary future,