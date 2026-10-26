Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Steve S's avatar
Steve S
21h

Brzazilian ETF crashed not solely because Silva won, but because of the outright fraud involved in the Brazilian election. Balsonaro won about 2.2 million more votes than Silva in the initial election, with the 3rd and 4th place finishers dropping out and urging their voters to vote for Balsonaro in the runoff. The 5th place finisher remained neutral. With the polls ready to close Silva's people went to a friendly judge who at one time was Silva's personal attorney, not the usual court handling elections, and this judge ruled the polls should remain open another 2 hours to allow voters waiting in line to vote.

The word went out to districts favorable to Silva to keep the polls open. Those districts favorable to Balsonaro never got the word and closed the polls on time, freezing out those voters waiting in line or otherwise late to vote.

The American version of this sort of election trickery and fraud is occuring right now in Alaska, where a life long Democrat named Dan Sullivan, same name as Republican incombent Dan Sullivan, switched parties and then did the minimal to get on the ballot running as a Republican. A favorable court in Alaska disallowed the real Republican challenge alleging fraud and confusion, holding there is nothing to prevent a candidate from getting on the ballot for fraudulent purposes or to confuse voters. So now there are two Republicans on the Alaska ballot named Dan Sullivan, one of them a decoy intended to confuse voters and steal votes from the real Republican Dan Sullivan.

It may be way colder in Alaska than in Brazil, but still hot enough to cook the election.

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1 reply by Jupplandia
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Clarity Seeker
1d

WHATEVER IT TAKES

BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY

WHATEVER and ANY mean what they imply: LYING CHEATING STEAL. AND VIOLENCE INCLUDING KILLING

And media whores are there to not report or to misrepresent ( the reporting on the french students proves that point day after day after day)

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