“Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has won a historic fourth non-consecutive term as President of Brazil, defeating far-right Senator Flávio Bolsonaro in the October 25, 2026 runoff election. Lula secured 51.79% of the vote compared to Bolsonaro’s 48.21%, overturning a first-round deficit to become the first Brazilian president since the return to democracy in 1985 to win a runoff after trailing in the initial round.”

In a way it’s quite fascinating to see people who genuinely think that free and fair elections include the ability of the serving leader, who has already imprisoned his chief political opponent, to call up the Supreme Court and say “keep counting until we win”.

Any election where the length of the count is extended during the count in such a way is fraudulent. It’s blatantly obvious.

An election must function by rules that aren’t changed during the count.

When children cheat in games they do exactly this. They change the rules during the game, quite blatantly. They say ‘I didn’t land there’ or ‘I rolled a 6, not a 4’, or ‘I should have a redo’. Kids are really obvious when they cheat this way because, to the child, it is the rule which must be unfair and wrong, because the rule made them lose. Anything to adjust the rule must be fair and right.

So far as the leftwing actual voter goes, all the things which prove them wrong, including economic realities, agreed and existing laws, election results they don’t like, even basic building blocks of objective reality, are “unfair”. Why? Well, because it is unfair for the left winger to experience anything, ever, they don’t agree with. It’s a perpetually demanding and basically sociopathic childhood that never accepts in a mature fashion the ability of the world to differ from their wants and demands.

Now, what on Earth makes people believe that those whose wants are denied by REALITY yet who insist that REALITY CHANGE to accommodate their wants (like wanting to be the other gender) would have any respect for free and fair elections?

Once your ideology insists that REALITY is unfair and should therefore just be ignored….what weight do actual results in elections hold? What weight do rules hold? None….unless they are rules that help the Communist.

In functioning, non corrupt, non leftist systems the rules though don’t care about this, and set the limits within which everyone operates. Limits like electoral timelines not being adjusted during the count. Or limits like the rules of the game not changing in the course of the game. When most adults are adults, and most of the system isn’t corrupt, it doesn’t matter how much the leftist doesn’t like the outcomes-the outcome they don’t like goes ahead.

But when the system is corrupt the child who throws the biggest tantrums wins, or the rules of the games change during the game to accommodate those children. This is essentially what the riots and the terrorism of the Left are, but it is also what the jury rigging, selective application of laws, electoral fraud, and corrupt judiciaries of the Left are for as well.

The street riot and the judge changing the rules during an electoral count are just different weapons, different routes to the same thing-which is that anything other than their victory is an injustice, and therefore any method of adjustment or distortion of the result is justified.

To a non corrupt adult the fraud here is overwhelmingly obvious. But people on the left don’t have the same conception of what cheating is. You or I see cheating in the arbitrary adjustment of the rules or in ignoring the rules. They feel cheated by anything that stops them winning, especially rules that do so.

For the Left, the only legitimate outcome is them getting what they want. All other outcomes are unjust. Therefore nothing they do can be unjust, unfair, or corrupt. It’s just putting reality and results where they should be, where they MUST be, in order to have the ‘correct’ result. Objective truth and equally applied rules have no worth of their own to be respected, because if reality differs from what they want, reality is unfair and reality must be adjusted.

Nobody should ever be surprised that Globalists, Communists, or leftists of any kind cannot understand that adjusting the length of a count or the nature of a count during an election is an obvious fraud. Them getting what they want can NEVER register as a fraud, to them, because that result is the only JUST result.

The theft of 2020 in the US was glaringly obvious, it wasn’t subtle, it wasn’t very disguised. There were thousands of accounts on the night of what was happening. There were windows barricaded, observers blocked, sudden suspensions of the count, impossible vote spikes, changes to electoral rules by people with no legitimate authority to make those changes, refusal to investigate, but easy to detect acts of fraud with any independent investigations that did happen. Election night indicators were abundant, subsequent investigations turned up more and more glaring evidence.

Any adult should have had the ability to realise that Joe Biden didn’t attract 81 million votes. If you compared it to a burglary, it wasn’t a clever heist movie affair with stealthy operators descending silently on black ropes upside down and disabling the alarms…..it was a smash and grab with every alarm triggered but the entire nearest police station was paid off to Frank Drebin style say “nothing to see here”.

The media that called 2020 honest, that called mRNA gene therapies safe and effective vaccines, that called BLM riots “mostly peaceful”, that called Third World/Communist uprisings in France “mostly peaceful protests about school class sizes” exists, of course, to say….”congratulations to Lula on his stunning, completely legitimate victory”while not mentioning that the judge authorising an extension to the vote was Lula’s former personal lawyer.

You have to be part of the corruption, a leftist incapable of perceiving what cheating is, or a special kind of retard to still think 2020 was honest. You had to be part of the corruption or a retard ON THE NIGHT not to realise it was fraudulent.

The same is true here.

The truth was obvious. The lie was outrageous. It didn’t matter. Every search engine and every media outlet will still tell you the lie.

Because that is what they are for. Their job is to fix the lie as dominant, and so dominant that you will hesitate to question it for fear of being labelled insane.

Lula’s ‘victory’ is if anything even more obviously a fraud than 2020 was:

As with US 2020, you aren’t supposed to go away and independently count how unlikely leftist vote surges are. But when you do, the numbers make Mafia accounts look honest.

By the way, the easy response here, which anyone leftist or corrupt will make, is that when we call “fraud” it is US who refuse to accept results we don’t like and refuse to accept reality. But the thing is every time we call fraud, there is GLARING evidence of fraud.

Imagine how different their responses would be if Trump rang up the Supreme Court near the end of a count he was losing and said “extend the count, we need more time”.

If Trump did it, would they buy the explanation of “transport difficulties” and the idea that “only a small number of votes were added in this period”?

I think not.

It’s the same as the child’s game. If the rules change during the game, it’s cheating. It is obvious cheating.

The idea that we are the ones who deny reality and refuse to accept losses as real is also easily refuted.

It is easily refuted because no rightwing victory has been accompanied by any such blatant rigging or changing of the rules of the game during the game. Other South American rightwing victories recently were achieved by the opposite, by REMOVING the corrupt funding of the Left by USAID.

Lula still had control of the judiciary, so the count continued until he became “the first Brazilian president since the return to democracy in 1985 to win a runoff after trailing in the initial round.”

We don’t deny leftist wins that are free of the features of fraud, only those that possess the features of fraud. Extending the vote and being contrary to normal results (first result like this in 41 years) are both rational indicators that the result is fraudulent.

And how laughable that ‘return to Democracy’ is. The fact that this is how it is expressed by AI and fact checkers and search engines is indicative not that no fraud took place, but that the fraud is endorsed and wanted by Globalists.

Lula in Brazil retains a Communist-Globalist foothold in a South America Trump was healing and turning to the Right by the simple expedient of removing the corrupt funding coming via USAID.

Brazil, thanks to the nature of its judiciary, was too corrupt to turn so simply.

It’s indicative, like the way the theft of 2020 was accepted and still portrayed as ‘the real result’, or the way COVID panned out in 2019/20 and COVID actions are still treated as sane or necessary ones, of the vast corruption in the entire Western commentariat. That still exists, and that still determines what the nightly news shows and the newspaper headlines will tell you.

The watchdogs are jackals and hyenas, especially the media. They don’t howl angrily at lies. They howl gleefully at their prey, and they howl in frustration when their prey escapes. The thing they never howl at are the lies that help them feed.

There are leftist victories that I acknowledge as real because they didn’t need the level of adjustment that becomes glaringly obvious. it’s not that I’d now say ‘fraud’ to every leftist victory. But when it’s needed, they will always do it, and the only time it is ever stopped is when they don’t simultaneously control the media, the courts and the electoral process itself. Any two of those under their control and they stay in power regardless of the actual results.

Anyone sensible knows all this.

For the clarification of those who still remain hard of thinking, I will put it more bluntly.

Communists ALWAYS cheat. If a Communist obtains a real and legitimate victory, if they ever get votes that are from real people, people entitled to vote, and people who are still alive that do actually exceed the number of votes a rightwing opponent gets, that victory will still have been constructed on vast lies offered to the public, vast bribes offered to client groups, and some level of electoral fraud still being present because they just can’t help themselves.

Obama’s victories, for instance, were real in the sense that he did have more votes, mainly because many people in the Centre and on the Right were consumed with the idea that the US electing a black man would heal the world and (unlike the DSA) Obama generally avoided saying “I am a Communist”. But a base background level of fraud was still present.

Because that fraud wasn’t the decisive factor, I never said that Obama wasn’t the President.i only said, accurately, that he was a vile President.

And our secondary clarification here must be this:

Globalism is a branch of Communism (it is the Communist-Corporate-Muslim alliance, which I call Luxury Communism). All mainstream media are Globalist controlled, and all AI and social media not controlled by Musk are Globalist controlled.

Hence, the immediate headlines of “world leaders rush to congratulate Lula on his stunning victory”.

The jackals don’t howl at other jackals.