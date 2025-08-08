In Canada in the province of Nova Scotia you can now get a 25,000 Canadian dollar fine for walking around outside (hiking in the woods).

The excuse for this is the risk of wildfires.

But…..walking in the woods is banned.

The reality of this is that there is a type of person who wants total control of everything you do and really doesn’t want any scintilla of your choice intruding on anything he, as an Authority, can do to you.

That is the essential drive behind Globalism and modern, progressive leftist Globalist leaders. It will always be described as some form of protection, and it will always take the form of some kind of oppression.

It’s the drive behind every technology they favour, every policy they advocate, every instinct they have, every change and novelty they consider positive and celebrate and enact.

It unites their business interests, corporate activities, plans for the future, and personal corruption. There are only two freedoms they actually believe in, and these are the freedom of the ruler to do whatever he wants to the ruled, and the freedom of groups the ruler champions or imports to do whatever they want to you, too.

There is not one iota of freedom left to the citizen who does not have their favour. Liberty is neither innate and inalienable nor a precious heritage possessed by a particular people whose interests the State must defend. It is a thing the State may choose to grant or revoke at will and that the State, like some Mafia Don bestowing favours, may offer a little of in return for total obedience.

What illusory liberty there is becomes a marker of how favoured by the State you are, how ‘progressive’ you are, and not the marker of some boundary or rule that applies to the State and limits the State.

The modern leftist progressive Globalist has no more understanding that there are things he can’t and shouldn’t stop you doing than Chairman Mao had. With a mentality of total control and a belief that nobody else has any innate rights the State cannot intrude on, it’s just easier and more efficient to ban everyone from walking in the woods than it is to deal with actual arsonists.

So a ‘wildfire measure’ represents a lot more than itself.

It represents a mode of totalitarian thought consistent with mandating vaccine experiments, dreaming of fifteen minute cities where movement is controlled and limited, digitally monitoring car journeys and carbon footprints and deciding which are allowable, invoking wartime emergency powers against peaceful protests, debanking dissidents, creating an assisted suicide industry and abortion factory system because after all it’s the State that owns your bodies and not some outmoded abstract Christian morality that tells us what is decent and indecent……

Even those of us who oppose Globalists often fail to understand what such ‘small’ measures as the hiking ban represent, which is a reversal of the entire thrust of western civilisation. It sounds absurd to say that in response to one ‘wildfire measure’, doesn’t it?

But place this in a historical context with an understanding of the importance of individual liberty to do basic things like walking around outside. Even the early Normans, who had a murderous contempt for the rights of newly conquered Anglo-Saxons, didn’t ban them from walking around outside. They banned them from hunting in the woods set aside for the King. And that was the kind of thing that was understood even then and certainly later as an aspect of Norman tyranny and brutality.

Canada was shaped, created and forged as a nation under English rule. Under an Anglo understanding of liberty whose trajectory for a thousand years was towards the limitation of State authority and the enshrinement and protection of individual rights.

That’s the proper context for understanding that there are no small measures in the direction of tyranny.

They are all, if we look at them properly, vast changes in the normative understanding of the relationship between the State and the individual in the western world.