Western civilisation begins with the Ancient Greeks.

This is why the teaching of The Classics, Latin and Greek was the core of being educated from the time of the Roman Empire through the Dark Ages and into the 20th century.

An Anglo-Saxon schoolboy in the time of Alfred the Great would know the Bible (in Latin), learn Greek myths, learn what Christian monks had preserved of Classical antiquity, and be connected to two foreign wellsprings of a western identity inherited by his Germanic ancestors.

The deserts and villages of ancient Israel, through the Bible, and the coasts and wars of Ancient Greece, through the Classical inheritance, were his, as much as the green fields of England were.

This awareness of a broader Western identity only increased as Christendom was repeatedly threatened by Islam, and only increased yet again when Byzantine scholars fled from fallen Constantinople in 1453. Those scholars brought with them texts and memories long thought lost or entirely forgotten, sparking the Renaissance and a distinctly Anglo-European embrace of rationality, science and discovery……the same flame of curiosity that had made the Greeks one of the most remarkable peoples of the Ancient World.

The Enlightenment and Neo-Classicism in architecture and literature spring from the same rediscovered source. It is why the US has a Senate. It is why Doric and Ionic columns grace so many of the great public buildings and private palaces of the Western world.

Nowhere was this debt more fully embraced than in education and what it meant to be educated. For fifteen centuries after the fall of the Roman Empire, the amount you knew that the Greeks also knew defined how educated you were, and the techniques and attitudes you used to discover even more came directly from the Ancient Greeks themselves.

In England’s Elizabethan era if you had no Greek or Latin you were not an educated person. If you didn’t pepper your texts with Greek references you were an ignorant commentator. These were almost as frequent and almost as cherished as Biblical quotations were, sometimes more so. And the same was true in the 19th century and into the start of the 20th century.

A gentleman knew the Classics. A scholar pored over everything the Greeks composed. A small child encountered these texts more fully, repeatedly and seriously than most university educated students (even those studying the Classics or Literature) do today.

In my first published book (A Gift for Treason) I spent a chapter describing the debt we owe to the Ancient Greeks which goes beyond the concept of democracy to include the scientific method, our aesthetic understanding of Beauty, our western individualism, our traditions of debate, our entire philosophical tradition, our artistic focus on the human form, our earliest conceptions of the difference between barbarism and civilisation and between just and unjust rule….more then anything though it is Western intellectual fecundity, the fact that we are people who ask questions and consider the asking of the right questions to be a route towards wisdom, that we inherited from the Greeks.

And this is the quality which allowed us to advance technology, science and practical genius more fully and more rapidly than any non Western society ever did.

This is why the removal of the Classics from education in the West was a diminution of what Western Man is, why that coincided with our general decline, and why people who hate the West enacted it. Our greatest achievements followed the rediscovery of our debt to Greece, and our greatest decline has followed the deliberate clouding of that inheritance in ignorance and indifference. This was a precursor of the active societal barbarism that is ‘decolonising the curriculum’.

For me the worst thing about the COVID era too was not only that it revolted my Anglo-Saxon sense of liberty, but that through this and through the demand for conformity and the contempt for those questioning that demand it showed a fundamentally anti-Western ideology at work. When people were told to ‘follow the Science’ we were doing the opposite of what Science is, and when those who questioned were mocked for doing research or examining the world around them and applying logic independently of authority, that was a denial of nearly two and a half thousand years of Western thought (the Greeks of 400 BC knew better than the governments and scientists of 2020).

Western Man became more powerful than anyone else, thanks to the Greeks, due to a tradition of independent thought. Denying independent thought was as great a crime as the economic stupidity of lockdowns or the moral obscenity of forcing people to take an experimental treatment they did not need. In all ways, in the irrationality of it, in the corruption of it, in the authoritarianism of it, in the collectivist hysteria of it, it was a denial of the Western mode of thought that began with the Ancient Greek philosophers.

It is in these contexts that a popular depiction of Greek myth and legend matters. For many westerners deprived of direct access to the Classics and no longer schooled the way western teaching traditionally schooled people, films based on Greek epics may be their only encounter with the beginnings of Western Civilisation.

Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey is not just a potential disaster for the absurd, racially incongruous and ahistorical casting choices. It’s not just another woke piece of black washing designed to pretend that the last two and a half thousand years of Western history was as racially diverse as modern New York, as bad as that alone is. By picking a feminist text as the translation used for the script, and by Nolan’s own prejudices evident in his other films (particularly the Communist-sympathetic Oppenheimer) we know that what we will be getting is the agenda version of one of the foundational texts of our shared Western identity and THE literary core of Greek identity.

The Homeric myths are important, and respect towards them is important. Such respect is utterly incompatible with the perversion of the central myths into validations of purely political myths about race and identity. A black Helen IS an absurdity, and one that could have easily been avoided.

People will I suppose argue that a more diverse and inclusive reading is a good thing. Or they will pretend it’s all non political and just entertainment. They will also point to the liberties played with historical accuracy in a long line of ‘swords and sandals’ fiction.

Swords and sandals historical epics of the past could be crude, or badly written, or badly cast, or instantly forgettable. But what they were never driven by was an agenda that seeks always to infect and alter what the text tells us, or that acts as if this previous heritage is something to be melted down and beaten into a new shape expressing completely different lessons. They weren’t approached by people who hate the very idea of Western Man. The film seems suffused with the same kind of intent found in Rings of Power-to take a well known, beloved product of western civilisation and to use it as a vehicle of very shallow, very stupid, very modern readings of everything.

One thing I noticed beyond the casting choices is the apparent paucity of the language. In the official trailer, everyone speaks in appalling modern idiom while declaiming broad, boilerplate modern cliches. It has one of Penelope’s suitors telling Odysseus’s son that he is “pining for a daddy you didn’t even know…”. That’s just awful writing. It’s so modern in its tone and functional simplicity, strongly suggesting that the writer doesn’t know any way of speaking that wouldn’t be suitable in the mouth of a 12 year old in a teen drama set in the modern day.

The Spartacus TV franchise of fairly recent years was full of ‘300’ style sepia tones and lovingly slow motioned violence, as well as being obsessed with graphic orgy scenes and everyone having sex constantly, but one thing it did rather brilliantly was mixing earthy swearing with a Shakespearean style of language that gave an auditory acknowledgement that this was actually a different time. Parts of the scripts of the Spartacus franchise beginning with Spartacus: Blood and Sand in 2010 are genuinely eloquent, even amidst all the rutting and fighting. It’s possibly closer to Marlowe than Shakespeare but it has that late 16th-early 17th century propensity for allusions, metaphors and symbology that is entirely absent from the clunkingly direct statements and poverty stricken vocabulary desert of choices that is a modern script most of the time.

This isn’t to say that the Starz Spartacus franchise was ever subtle. It very much wasn’t. It has gladiators talking a whole lot about their cocks, or their rival’s cock, or what they are going to do to their rivals with their cock, or what they are going to do to their rivals cock (you get the drift). But the language is at least nimble, the writing can be indirect when it chooses to be, and it marks tender or thoughtful or profound moments differently to the rest without these being just ‘rousing speech number 4’ or ‘I am directly stating a very simple 21st century thought that TODAY is considered worthy’. It’s particularly good in having characters naturally use analogies and metaphorical language.

You get the impression from the Nolan Odyssey trailer that if a metaphor appeared in one of his scripts the writers would club it to death and wear its skin, or even if it was left in have another character immediately explain it like a passage in Cliff’s Notes. “So what you are saying is….”.

The clunking robotic literalism of modern speech testifies to a decline of both spiritual and intellectual capabilities, although of course people in the street have rarely spoken as eloquently as people with a script. But that only emphasises the point….Shakespeare and Dickens were the popular entertainment of their respective ages, and compare them directly with the lines you’ll see on the average film trailer. Even with the advantage of writing a script, our script writers compare woefully with those who came before them. Eloquence of expression and felicity of thought, the ability to deploy language in a way that makes it more than a blunt hammer, is learned from prior eloquence, and almost nobody today is raised reading the King James Bible, translating Thucydides and Herodotus, and thrilling to the original Greek of the Homeric legends.

In other words even if Nolan or similar ‘artists’ of the modern era didn’t have a mission to destroy our inherited masterpieces and our proper understanding of them, the success of people like them active before them would already ensure that they couldn’t do justice to these texts. Profound ignorance would deliver the same appalling rubbish that Marxist intent does.