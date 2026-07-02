Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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JudyC's avatar
JudyC
13hEdited

Once again, they’re “rewriting” history to suit the woke dumbing down of western civilization. I grew up loving the classics, loving Greek and Roman history and mythology. I fell in love with Shakespeare at 14. My favorite classes in school were all history, especially European and Japanese history. As a young adult, my favorite guilty pleasure was historical novels. So to say I have loved history throughout my many years, is an understatement. The corruption of our language has been one of my pet peeves for many years. And witnessing this corruption, in media, in “science”, in popular culture, appalls me! In fact, one of the main reasons I was so steadfast against the Covid debacle is because they started changing medical definitions to suit their agenda (“vaccine”!)

Edited to add: But then, what can I expect from people who cannot define what a woman is?!

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Derek Sibthorpe's avatar
Derek Sibthorpe
13h

I had scant references to the classics in my education but enough to implant a subconscious framework that I could tap into for more, which I did some time later, and that essential grounding also gave confidence and trust in those who were my betters who had influence in British public life and administered it. The Fabian revolution from the 1960s began to take control of the very institutions of trust and inculcated their blight into those equivalent from my schooldays with the poison of communism disguised as compassion and why the English young, now completely deracinated, have more concern for savages 1,000 miles away than for Henry Nowac.

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