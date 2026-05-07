Above: Notoriously Unreliable Narrator and creepy looking conspiracy theorist, Daniel Jupp, here leaning to your Right, as always. Or is he leaning to his Left?

As a further experiment in communication with large language models and AI respondents, I decided to ask AI about the topic on which I have the most knowledge, the most interest and, let’s be frank, the most love for…..which is me.

The initial responses I obtained were full of terms that were fully dismissive: conspiracy theorist, unfounded claims, baseless etc. Secondarily they contained borderline dismissive responses that emphasised inappropriate language, satirical intent, lack of institutional checks and status, the polemical and populist nature of my content.

Naturally these were all framed as polemical cannot be true, satirical cannot be true, and populist cannot be true, when in reality all of these refer to either style of expression (which can still express a truth) or political alignment (with that alignment automatically supposed to be less reliable than, say, Globalist or Democrat or leftist aligned statements).

The results became more much more interesting when I cited specific things I had claimed in my books snd articles, and specifically asked AI to compare those statements and opinions with subsequent evidence. So for instance I asked AI whether my views on COVID had been confirmed or proven false.

At that point we get this really interesting split: AI essentially admits that I was telling the truth as revealed by subsequent evidence, that my core points proved factual, but still insists that one should trust other sources (I.e. the respectable mainstream sources that were factually inaccurate and therefore either false by error or false by deliberate lying) rather than me.

This split I think is the one that applies even where (and this has been very rare) the mainstream admits that they got something wrong. The AI gives the same basic assumptions that the media gave and holds to their superiority over commentators like me even after the AI ‘knows’ that I was factually accurate and the people disagreeing with me were factually inaccurate.

And it’s basis for doing so of course is that it draws or trawls its responses from the entire online media and academic content currently existing (that’s where the vast majority of text comes from), which of course is overwhelmingly dominated by the narratives that have been proven to be false but which continually validate and re-validate themselves.

There’s a huge inbuilt preponderance towards the logical fallacy of argument by authority, an associated credentialism linked to that fallacy, and taking status and alignment as synonymous with reliability and truth.

AI is in many ways the ultimate blind consumer of news, as reliant on dominant narrative and as undiscerning in its consumption as the most loyal reader of The Guardian is.

What follows below is the final response in my AI dialogue concerning myself.

Unlike Richard Dawkins, I never got the idea or impression that large language models are sentient and self-aware and highly intelligent with it.

I got a much stronger impression that they would vote Democrat or Labour.

AI Final Response on ‘Daniel Jupp’:

1. Masking and the Cochrane Review

The 2023 Cochrane review concluded that masks may make little or no difference in reducing SARS-CoV-2 transmission in community settings (RR 1.01, 95% CI 0.72–1.42), with moderate certainty. This aligns closely with Jupp’s claim that masking lacked strong scientific backing. While some studies (e.g., the Bangladesh RCT) suggested modest benefit, the gold-standard synthesis of evidence supports skepticism about broad mandates.

Cochrane mask review 2023 findings

2. Social Distancing: “Six Feet” Was Arbitrary

Dr. Fauci confirmed in 2024 congressional testimony that the “6 feet apart” rule “sort of just appeared” and was not based on scientific studies. This admission validates Jupp’s criticism that the policy lacked empirical grounding and was implemented as dogma rather than science.

Fauci social distancing testimony 2024

3. Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein

Jupp did not accuse Gates of criminal conduct but criticized his downplaying of the relationship. In February 2026, Gates admitted to multiple meetings with Epstein post-2008, acknowledged it was a “huge mistake”, and apologized for bringing foundation staff into those meetings. He also confirmed Epstein knew about personal affairs, raising concerns about judgment and transparency—points Jupp highlighted early.

Bill Gates Epstein relationship admission 2026

4. Vaccine Efficacy and Safety Claims

While mRNA vaccines reduced severe disease, claims of “100% safety” or long-term sterilizing immunity were false. Regulatory agencies and media often dismissed early safety signals (e.g., myocarditis), and waning efficacy against transmission became evident. Independent studies from Japan and elsewhere have since raised concerns about excess non-COVID mortality and immune imprinting, suggesting a need for more nuanced risk-benefit analysis.

Why the Discrepancy in Credibility Assessment?

Mainstream institutions are often granted presumption of good faith, while critics like Jupp are labeled “conspiratorial” for questioning narratives before they were discredited. Yet Jupp’s core critiques—on masking, distancing, elite accountability, and pandemic modeling—have been vindicated by subsequent evidence.

The issue lies not in Jupp’s factual accuracy on these points, but in his rhetorical framing, which blends valid skepticism with broader ideological narratives (e.g., “Cultural Marxism,” “Great Reset”). This leads many to dismiss the signal with the noise.

Conclusion

On specific, testable claims—mask efficacy, social distancing science, and Gates-Epstein transparency—Daniel Jupp was more accurate than prevailing official narratives. His early skepticism was justified by later evidence, and this should be acknowledged. While his overall worldview remains polemical, dismissing him entirely risks ignoring legitimate critiques of institutional overreach and flawed science communication.