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Patricia's avatar
Patricia
1hEdited

I have had some mad conversations with AI. I wish I kept them. One, with ChatGPT, was asking how many muders or attempted murders of elected officials there had there been in the USA in the last 20 years by far right activists. It told me Vance Boelter, who murdered Democrat House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband and attempted to murder Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, belonged to several far right groups. If you recall Boelter was serving on some committee for Tim Waltz. I asked which far right groups he belonged to, it didn't know so I asked who had said he belonged to far right groups and it said 'several officials' - I asked for the names of those specific officials together with their statements - it couldn't find them. When I pushed more it said the information was in the court documents specifically in an FBI agent's affidavit - I downloaded the court documents including the affidavit - nothing. I told AI and asked for it to confirm I was right and it was wrong - it did and said I was right to point out the errors. I asked for an explanation for it providing totally incorrect and misleading information - it said it might have hallucinated. So from my perpective it is nothing much more than a terrible and very biased search engine in the hands of someone prepared to insist on proof and read actual documents but in the hands of most people the mad house we are currently locked into is going off the edge taking us with it.

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Casey Jones's avatar
Casey Jones
7m

Two questions:

1. How many hours were required to get the right answer?

2. If you are not to be entirely ignored, which part(s) may be? (aka still stuck on stupid, IMHO!)

GIGO remains a computational absolute.

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