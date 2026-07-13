Above: Salford, Manchester. Many Labour voters say that Andy Burnham has revitalised the city. Apparently, it used to look worse.

So Andy Burnham is already outlining his plans for the UK. This is how it works these days. No mandate, no general election, technically he’s not even Prime Minister yet, and nobody except the people of Makerfield have had a vote on him. But he’s calling the shots after an internal Labour Party coup.

We have 70 million people in the UK. Just 7,000 people represent Andy’s majority in Makerfield.

What do you call a system in which 69, 993,000 people don’t get a say and just 7,000 people decide who the Prime Minister is? Because the correct term for it is not ‘democracy’. Even the 7,000 were voting for him as their MP, and not necessarily endorsing him as a party leader or as a Prime Minister.

He is being crowned by coup, not elected by voters.

But here we are. And we must face reality. So let us look at what Andy plans for us.

Well, set aside the waffle about hope. That’s for the terminally stupid to smile about. The policy content look is decidedly and pretty much what anyone paying attention thought it would be.

The four main thrusts emerging are these:

Devolution. The measures rejected way back when John Prescott was pushing for them will come in. Andy wants radical devolution with many more mayors having their powers extended, modelled on the places where Mayors have already been given huge influence (London and Manchester). It will be a wave of regionalism similar to that which granted the Welsh an Assembly and Scotland it’s own Parliament. Nationalisation. Andy is looking for the State to take back much more control over water companies and energy companies. Full nationalisation may be impossible now and too ruinously expensive even for these lunatics, but you never know. I expect some sort of regulatory framework halfway-house will be create combining the worst features of the State sector and the private sector. Open Borders. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood (laughably described as a Labour immigration hardliner) has a wonderful new wheeze for fast track entry to the UK modelled on a Canadian scheme (because Canada has really protected its borders, hasn’t it?). https://www.thetimes.com/uk/politics/article/home-secretary-announce-scheme-refugees-uk-lgdr8ff25. The scheme essentially allows any charity, NGO, business, university or even household to sponsor ‘asylum seekers’ who are then allowed to enter the UK. Labour MP for Dover and Deal Mike Tapp has signalled the new open borders consensus by calling for what little attempts Lanour had made to slow immigration to be scrapped (particularly the proposed reforms to indefinite leave to remain). The Gaza Apology. Labour don’t want Brexit Red Wall voters back. They want Muslim voters back from independent candidates and from the Greens. So exoect an intensification of the Muslim control of Britain. This is 6% of the populace controlling everything. And the 6% that includes the worst people, the most alien values, and the most disgusting behaviour. You cannot appease Muslims without harming everyone else.

This is where Andy is going-further Left even from Starmer’s position.

Matt Goodwin had a good article on the immigration side of this awhile ago on Substack. Regarding ‘Shabby’ Mahmood’s disastrous scheme he said this:

“The scheme will allow British households, charities, voluntary groups, ‘trusted universities’, and ‘community organisations’ to ‘sponsor refugees’ that are identified by … wait for it … the United Nations Refugee Agency.

Yes, that’s right: yet another distant supranational organisation that is not accountable or connected to the British people will now be deciding who comes into Britain, while those pre-selected ‘refugees’ will then be welcomed with open arms by an assortment of pro-immigration and inevitably left-wing charities, foundations, community organisers, and more. Woke universities welcoming thousands of refugees from Palestine. Community groups filled with extreme Green activists importing thousands of refugees from Sudan. Foundations organised by British Pakistani communities suddenly welcoming thousands of Pakistanis. You get the picture.

And big business, furthermore, will also be able to sponsor even more refugees from next year, no doubt as part of a wider mission to keep their labour costs low, their profits high, and continue undercutting British workers.

It’s really not hard to see what is about to happen. Ministers say they expect more than 10,000 arrivals before the end of the decade. But I’m willing to bet the numbers will skyrocket much higher than that. Remember, during the 2000s our hapless civil servants predicted that only 13,000 EU nationals would come to Britain. In the end, millions did. Then, the architects of the disastrous Boriswave said only a few thousand care workers would come but then hundreds of thousands did. Even Shabana Mahmood’s own description of the scheme notes that it brought some 400,000 refugees into Canada — 100,000 in the last five years alone.”

Goodwin of course is right. A sponsorship scheme for an undeclared number of migrants with no upper limits applied, which will basically require no more than a signature and a claim from Hard Left organisations with a migrant fetish, is a recipe for another gigantic migration surge. Any nail shop, vape shop, Turkish barbers, or dodgy car cleaning facility, all the kinds of ethnic run criminal money laundering outlets linked to crime and terrorism, will be able to sponsor refugees. Any ‘community activist’ can, fast tracking cousins and clan members into the UK. Think of Somalian fraud schemes in the US, or all the fraud perpetrated during COVID with payment schemes, and imagine the same kind of vast network quickly developing to ‘sponsor’ fake asylum seekers and fake migrants. It’s a green light for industrial scale people trafficking.

The devolution plans are equally disastrous. Welsh and Scottish devolution simply created another layer of parasites enriching themselves at public expense. Wales got to go even more insane than Westminster did in 2020. Oh, and it introduced a ridiculous 20 mph speed restriction. Scotland got the Sturgeon’s buying toys for themselves from party funds, followed by an ethnic minority leader who hates white people, the most restrictive and authoritarian speech laws in the UK, and 17 million trees cut down to ‘save the planet’. The general record of devolution has been to empower more lunatics. That’s certainly been the case with regard to Mayors, with both Andy himself and Sadiq Khan benefitting from it.

The UK is already breaking apart, both from traditional Celtic nationalist calls for independence and from the newer sectarian drift towards civil war following Muslim demographic conquests. It’s very much the worst time to have another migrant surge or to break up and divide the UK anymore. Giving Muslim Mayors more power will help create regional strongholds for groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood. We already have that-Burnham wants to give them more power.

It’s called Manchesterism, it might as well be called Shariaism.

Since the Labour Party now acts without mandate to enforce vast changes, and the direction of travel is always towards more Hard Left ruin the Right needs to wake up….wake up and think about 30%.

30% in the polls, reflected in a general election, is the tipping point.

There’s no escape and no rightwing fightback, no peaceful route out, unless a rightwing party gets 30% of the vote. That’s the only way they can win and deliver anything, It may be too late already. There are no limits set on what the Left can do, and they will keep going further into madness under Burnham than they had already under Starmer. The first thing he’s mentioned is a 10 Year Plan, beloved by the Left since the days of Stalin’s central planning.

“I’m from the government, and I’m here to destroy everything.”

Resrore can’t get 30%. It’s very unlikely the Tories could. For all their faults, Reform are the only shot we’ve got.

The leftwing parties in Britain are the killer of Henry Nowak. The Conservative Party are the police who turned up to handcuff him. Reform are poor on planning and won’t tribe us everything we need.

But we can’t go back to Tory betrayals, and we can’t win with Restore.

And we are Henry in the last moments. We need emergency care immeduately.

The truth is that for 80 years UK Con Inc has helped the Left destroy our country. 80 years of the Left stabbing the UK, and Conservatives doing nothing.

Every social experiment.

Every radical and destructive idea.

Every act of constitutional vandalism.

Every expansion of the State.

Labour might have wanted more of it, but Con Inc never reversed it or opposed it.

A Labour government launched mass migration.

But a Conservative government destroyed Enoch Powell for telling the truth about it.

The Left took over the universities and the schools and replaced history with Marxism.

But Con Inc did nothing. They never insisted on teaching the truth. They let Marxists shape education.

The only Tory PM of the last 80 years to reverse anything and defend and conserve anything was Thatcher. A large part of Con Inc hated her for it.

Churchill can’t really be counted in this. His first term was wartime Patriotic Coalition with the sole aim of defeating Germany. His second term he was old and ill and if anyone can be excused for just holding a line and preventing worse for a few years it is him.

The Left make permanent changes every time they are in power. Thatcher is the only Conservative to have made significant changes and to have struck right at the heart of leftist power.

But not enough. She didn’t kill the monster and she didn’t drive it out of its strongholds.

Since her, every Con Inc PM has served the Left.

Since Reform’s progress has stalled and Kemi has halted the Tory decline, and since the utterly corrupt media and Establishment have managed to force a fake financial standards scandal and a gambit from Farage to deal with it, the people stupid enough to stick with the Tories anticipate their revival and imagine we will go back to the same old Labour Tory battle.

It’s not going to go that way.

The herd of general opinion is always dumb and blind, it just goes where others go. So we have the intense media campaign against Reform and Farage, we have the fake scandals, we have a new Labour leader coming, and Labour go up 2 points in the polls and Reform go down 3 points in the polls.

This isn’t a Tory win. It’s just that hating them is now a settled fact and they are considered near dead, but useful for making hatred of Farage look universal.

That’s how they are used now. Like kapos in a concentration camp. “Even I, as a Conservative, am appalled by Reform’s latest….”.

That’s what they openly exist for now. The idea of even pretending to oppose the Left is gone.

But the really stupid thing about it is the simple facts staring us in the face.

Unless we have a rightwing party at 28-30% in the polls, we are fucked. Utterly finished. The next election is the last chance to save anything. It needs an outright majority.

Tories who think they will revive to that level are mad. Resrore voters who think they will grow to that level are mad.

The only game in town for any chance of reversals of the madness is Reform.

I say this while still disgusted by some of the things they have done and by Farage’s treatment of Lowe and Hsbib.

That’s irrelevant now.

Andy is going to be even worse than Starmer, but he’s going to get a honeymoon period and a Labour bounce.

The only way to stop them or a leftist coalition winning the next election and finishing the job of destroying Britain, is Reform adding 6-8 points to their current polling. That’s it.

Nothing else gets the Right even a chance at stopping the Left.

It’s 30% of the vote to Reform, or it’s the nightmare continuing in full.