The other day The Guardian outdid themselves in a way that almost earned my admiration. Leftist inversions of morality, sanity and objective reality tend to provoke one of three possible reactions: righteous fury at the sheer injustice of it, bemused despair that such thinking exists and seems to more often than not be pretty popular, and grudging, awe-struck respect for the sheer shamelessness of it all.

It was the last of the three that struck me when I saw this:

It’s become a cliche to talk about psychological projection, but it’s a cliche for a reason, and this one is a doozie. An article that discusses the supposed agony of families ‘torn apart’ by Granny’s Far Right extremism.

You can just picture the scene, can’t you? Purple haired university graduate with an All Men Are Rapists t-shirt reluctantly accompanies achingly progrssive middle class parents on the trek to Granny’s House in the country. Feelings of mixed resentment and avaricious anticipation swell as the little band of ingrates contemplates the value of the property from the gravel driveway and wonder when the stubborn old wretch is going to pop this mortal coil.