In modern times we have been forced to become used to very small men making very big claims, or having them made for them by a relentlessly partisan, biased, dishonest and malign mainstream media.

Both Obama and Blair were presented as great men, exceptional leaders, and skilled orators. Blair is less often still referred to that way, but on the wrong side of politics Obama is still treated as some near-mythical hero. Obama’s reputation remains, for many of the most delusional, unassailable.

But the truth is that great wickedness can achieve great success, without ever touching or being possessed of greatness. Obama, in all essentials, was and is a small man. Presented as the champion of racial enlightenment, he is in fact a small-minded racial bigot, obssesed with a partly adopted black identity (he is, truthfully, a mixed race man raised primarily by the white side of his family) whose favourite preacher practised the ‘white devils done you wrong’ school of bigotry. This is why racial division in the US massively increased during Obama’s presidency, and why DEI and CRT flourished.

Obama is a racist, only it is ignored and excused because black racism is, according to the tenets of progressivism, either impossible or excusable in every circumstance.