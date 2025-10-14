As allegedly serious newspaper media this month have questioned a repeated pattern of China friendly actions from Keir Starmer, the laboured leftist satire site The Daily Squib (like the Babylon Bee, for British leftists who aren’t funny) produced a spoof article describing Keir Starmer as a Maoist. The piece was intended to provoke the usual smug scorn with which university 20 somethings are trained to respond to any questioning or suspicion regarding Hard Left policies and treasonous behaviour patterns.

Hahahaha. Tin foil hat territory.

Followed by yet another massive betrayal by a leftwing government.

The title of this piece is a version, in a way, of the ‘which came first, the chicken or the egg?’ question. because I no longer care (if I ever did) whether leftists consider a question ridiculous.

And I’m wondering if there would be any difference at all in his actions, if Keir Starmer was directly controlled from China.

When we look at the Biden era in the US, or Starmer in the UK, or Macron in France, or both Trudeau and Carney in Canada, what we have to wonder, repeatedly, is if the enormous mediocrity leads to treasonous policies and actions, or if an existing determination on treason at a very early stage explains the mediocrity?

With Obama, to be fair to him, that wasn’t a question we ever had to ask. Obama was a radical black supremacist who combined Marxist intentions with gigantic personal greed who, from very early on, seems to have been selected to do whatever he could to destroy the USA. Obama was obviously an agent of something, whether or not that was a specific foreign power. The murky, still opaque nature of his early life and origins, his nurturing by Chicago Machine figures and the likes of the terrorist Bill Ayers, describe what he was. The absence of firm details at key periods testifies to a classic ‘created figure’.

But with many of the subsequent Globalists, there aren’t quite the same blank gaps in the narrative, which like empty spaces on a medieval map tempt us to write ‘Here Be Dragons’. The whole Birther issue with Obama is one of those ‘conspiracy theories’ that, by the very ferocity of scrubbing and erasure and denial, seems much more valid than it would have been if laughed off or ignored. Obama was like a man you ran a security check on and find he’s never even had a parking ticket, or for some reason doesn’t have finger prints.

And in some ways Obama was competent. Sly, evil, dishonest, hugely damaging….but the affable lounge singer act and the fake folksy sincere act both worked, for a time. Macron has a little bit of that lounge singer with a Gallic twist, but adds too a very bizarre Tim Walz handsy homosexual vibe that Obama (despite his apparent inclinations) didn’t present.

But with Starmer…it’s all soooo awkward. The images from Egypt and the post Israel-Hamas deal meetings are just typical of Starmer’s sheer ineptitude. This isn’t just a puppet. It’s an ugly, awkward puppet with broken strings. The way he stood so ignored and irrelevant among world leaders. The way he was so brutally dismissed and overlooked. The pathetic attempts to claim credit for a process he had opposed and a peace he had, by clumsy Hamas rewarding interventions, delayed. Just the body language of hanging around on a podium next to Trump, eagerly awaiting a call to speak, getting it, stepping forward to do so, and then being immediately dismissed ….in many ways it manages to be even more abject and toe-curlingly humiliating than the shuffling zombie moments of the Biden Presidency:

At least Joe had dementia.

With Starmer, it’s irrelevance that makes his steps falter. It’s mediocrity that makes his words so unconvincing. It’s the gulping anxious sliminess of a minor crooked cleric in a Jane Austen novel that makes the man so much of an obvious joke.

And the above was Trump being nice to him. But it’s just impossible to treat such a massive loser as if he matters.

He always looks frightened. Especially when he’s at his most insanely delusional and authoritarian. He’s like the idiot son who inherits a dictatorship, rather than the forceful tyrant who built it. If Saddam Hussain had possessed a third son the other two bullied and tortured, who somehow got put into power when they were both dead, a son universally considered a pathetic weakling….he would have the same mannerisms as Starmer.

But the question remains, was this pathetic nothing selected and groomed precisely because he’s so pathetic, or did he slither his way to the pretend top with only a helping hand or two towards the end?

It’s clear the intent here is to destroy the United Kingdom in the period of this single term. We are embracing endless debts. We are destroying our food security and energy grid. We are of course doing absolutely nothing about the dinghy invasions and the mass immigration. We are ending free speech. Starmer wants to force through a digital ID system that will be linked to jobs, welfare, services and health, most of the aspects of a social credit system that ends freedom altogether. He’s pressed for full on war with Russia, knowing our armed forces couldn’t last much more than a week. He’s signed those forces over to the EU in a barely noticed deal. He’s amenable to reparation claims that would steal trillions from an already debt laden and broken economy, and his recognition of Palestine opened up an avenue for yet another foreign blackmail demand (that one alone for 2 trillion pounds). The Chagos deal was the worst treaty ever signed by a sitting PM, exchanging a 30-60 billion pound payment for….nothing except the lease of land we owned in the first place, gave away, then paid to use again all in the course of the same deal. Our milk is being poisoned in the name of climate change. Our streets are full of terrorist lovers, and our prisons are full of patriots. Our police, once renowned for being far less corrupt than most, are now Labour Party thugs in blue.

But is this ideologically driven stupidity, or is it being an agent of a foreign power? Is it the standard lunacy of a British middle class who have embraced self hatred as a new religion, or is it something more than that, more calculated than that?

Quite often the degree of betrayal is so vast that my assumption is that no amount of incompetence can accurately explain it. Drive the car of the nation into a brick wall once and I’ll think it an accident. Do it twice and I might think you’re a bad driver or a drunk driver. But do it 38 times in a row and I’ll say it’s deliberate.

And certainly it all links up with a Globalist Hegelian dialectic, with created crisis leading to tyrannical ‘solution’…..but ideology alone, rather than this being done on outside orders, could still get there.

Ironically, the strongest defence of Starmer in terms of deliberate treason is that he’s a patently and fundamentally worthless fool. His stuttering and jerky swings from blinking confusion to posturing belligerence (obviously meant to convey principled determination but failing on the sub-beta vibe of the guy and, probably, his complete lack of awareness of what a principle is) suggest an inability to plot anything further than the cracking of a soft boiled egg for breakfast, and even that might end in disaster. If he is an operative, he’s one that requires an awful lot of guidance just to get through a day or read a page not found in Big Letters for Struggling Readers.

The second strongest defence of the man is that, like Biden was, he’s available to ANY purchaser and happy with ANY betrayal of the interests of his nation, suggesting he isn’t at least an exclusive agent of one backer. A petty whore, perhaps, rather than a cunning operative.

But at the same time too Starmer being CCP isn’t as ridiculous as it might first sound. All the Globalists admire China and are trying to enact the same system of rule here. China is very happy to purchase western agents and influence, as multiple examples in the US illustrate. More dedicated investigators than myself have uncovered a HUGE amount of evidence of Chinese subversion and CCP payments flowing into the pockets of western politicians. As a much earlier analogy, the Soviets turned and owned senior figures in the Roosevelt administration. British PM Harold Wilson was approached by the KGB and had a KGB code name. Look that up and you’ll be told Wilson being KGB was a conspiracy theory-but it was a theory believed and advanced by two seperate KGB defectors, by one senior British spy, and by the head of the CIA at the time.

Even Reuters have repeatedly reported on how China friendly Starmer is:

https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/uk-pm-starmer-meet-chinas-xi-g20-summit-brazil-2024-11-18/

(Highlight and click).

Perhsps even more bizarrely, ex Labour PM Gordon Brown opined in 2024 that certain parts of the way Starmer operates or wishes to operate remind him of the CCP:

“Former Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown has compared Keir Starmer’s proposal for a smaller, inner cabinet of four members to the governance structure of the Chinese Communist Party during the era of Chairman Mao Zedong. Brown made the remark while speaking at an event hosted by the Institute for Government (IfG), where he expressed skepticism about the practicality of such a plan. He referenced the historical precedent of the “Gang of Four,” a political faction in China during the 1960s and 1970s that wielded significant power under Mao but was later purged and imprisoned after his death. Brown noted that the historical experience of such small ruling groups is “very inauspicious” and questioned whether the other 20 members of the cabinet would accept being excluded from the inner circle. The proposal, based on an IfG report, suggests that this executive committee—comprising Starmer, deputy leader Angela Rayner, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, and Pat McFadden—would make key decisions before presenting them to the wider cabinet. Brown, alongside former Conservative Prime Minister Sir John Major, voiced doubts about the idea, with Major also highlighting the risk of alienating ministers excluded from the inner group.”

And one thing is for certain: The CCP have had more money to spend than the KGB ever did.

So it is that we come to his very latest move, beyond running around claiming credit for a peace deal he had no hand in. Which is the one that prompts the title:

“As of October 14, 2025, the UK government is reviewing the controversial plans for China’s proposed “super embassy” at the former Royal Mint Court in east London, with Housing Secretary Steve Reed expected to make a final decision later this month. The 20,000 square meter complex, which would be the largest diplomatic mission in Europe, has sparked significant national security concerns due to its proximity to critical fiber-optic cables and data centers in the City of London and Canary Wharf. The UK’s intelligence agencies have been barred from directly submitting their security concerns to the government, as their evidence could be disclosed to Beijing, raising further alarm.

The site, located near the Tower of London and Tower Bridge, was historically used for coin production and is built atop sensitive communication infrastructure.

The project was initially rejected by Tower Hamlets Council in 2022 and again in December 2024 due to safety concerns related to large-scale protests and potential security risks.

China’s planning application was “called in” by the UK government after Prime Minister Keir Starmer instructed Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner to take over the decision, following a direct appeal from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Despite the UK government’s decision to review the application, the Chinese government has not lodged an appeal against the previous rejections, and no formal appeal has been filed within the six-month window, suggesting the project may be effectively abandoned.

However, the UK government has not officially confirmed the cancellation, and the final decision remains pending, with Reed requiring the full, unredacted plans before approving the project.

The project has drawn opposition from local residents, human rights campaigners, and politicians, who fear it could become a hub for espionage or the monitoring of Chinese dissidents in London.”

Now as with any AI summary we have a lot of useful basic facts here, but ones whose presentation and slant we should be cautious of. It’s all worded rather passively, and leans down heavily on the ‘not a big deal’ side of response.

But what we are talking about is the biggest embassy in Europe, allowed for the most powerful enemy on the planet. The real glaring part is that MI5 and MI6 have both warned against it, and been ignored. Now I’m not exactly a huge fan of our intelligence agencies, but possibly they should be listened to when warning you about the CCP and granting the CCP a gigantic base close to your telecommunications networks and cable technology. Especially when the people you are dealing with fund terrorist groups, have global legacies of sabotage, infiltration, spying, intellectual property theft and disruption and propaganda techniques.

This follows the collapse of a spying case against China which also has Starmer’s handprints all over it, despite his public statements of being disappointed by its collapse:

And there also this unusual bit of background in the life of the young Keir:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13532089/young-Sir-Keir-Starmer-ended-Communist-spy-files-Cold-War.html

(Highlight and click open file).

Starmer, of course, is a Fabian, like most if not all of the top echelons of the Labour Party for decades. The Fabian Society has an explicitly Marxist agenda, even if it is supposed to be achieved via increments instead of violent revolution.

Collectively we have: 1. Actions completely destroying the UK. 2. Actions helping the CCP 3. Membership of an organisation devoted to Marxism 4. Plans for a system modelled on the CCP social credit system 5. Cultural Marxist attitudes on history and culture 6. Youthful engagement with a Marxist training camp and 7. Two major and specific cases of ignoring intelligence agency warnings in ways that help the CCP.

Up until now it’s probably been Canada that has been most infiltrated in the West by the CCP, although the US has had a lot of that too. Trudeau though was another who was both idiot and traitor, leading one to ask if the treason was following a plan or repeated spontaneous ineptitude. But as China seems to be going through either crisis leadership transition or internal power struggles (with Xi either genuinely ill or being ousted) it’s an odd time to be buckling to Chinese demands for a super-embassy. The polite mainstream explanation is that the Treasury and senior advisors, worried by potential Chinese economic pressure, are themselves directing the China friendly approach.

The fact is, though, that you would get to the same place with a Chinese agent telling local councils they are getting a super embassy whether they like it or not.