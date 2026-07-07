I just want to share some thoughts on the recent bizarre incident of the Patriot Front March in Washington D.C. and the photograph that has appeared everywhere of the lone black girl surrounded by these supposedly terrifying masked white supremacists.

So let’s start with the photograph and then work our way back to discussing Patriot Front.

Here is the photo that exploded on every leftist outlet and all if mainstream media, together with a contrasting image. Look at the bottom picture first:

So the bottom picture is crystal clear. It shows a young black woman on the subway surrounded by a large group of white men, identically dressed in a sort of ski glasses meets Invisible Man meets paramilitary way. There’s nobody else in the picture (just them and her). There’s raised arms in a line subconsciously suggest salutes, although they are just holding the rail of the subway carriage while standing. The image as a whole looks very professionally done. It catches the girl’s expression. There’s no distraction from the central focus. Everything is lined up and perfectly shot, with perhaps the sole exception of a single face at the front with the chin out of frame.

That bottom image was shared by most mainstream newspapers. Several had hesdlines along the lines of ‘This is Trump’s America’ followed by lengthy outraged articles.

The Auron MacIntye post contrasts the D.C. metro image with footage from the August 2025 murder of Irinya Zarutska by Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr. on the Lynx Blue Line in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The point being made is an accurate one. So far as we know there is no evidence that the ‘white supremacists’ harassed or intimidated the woman in the D.C. metro picture. They certainly didn’t kill her. The image does seem to mirror the Irinya footage, almost as if made to order as a version of it. And the basic disparity-that the white wonan in the grainy footage was deliberately and brutally slaughtered by a black killer while the black woman in the other photo wasn’t touched or harmed by any of the men around her is a significant difference especially when the image is bring shared by leftists insisting that it shows how horrifically racist towards and dangerous for young black women the subway has become.

Or that society as a whole has become.

The young black woman subway photo has been followed by an almost identical one, this time with a male ‘victim’ of the presence of alleged white supremacists. The second photo (again, very professional looking, again, spread instantly in a coordinated media campaign about the terrible ‘Far Right threat’) is this one:

The Media-ite website gives a description of the above that is worth quoting at length:

“Roswell Encina, who was photographed riding the Washington, D.C., metro while surrounded by members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front, told CNN Monday that the whole situation was “very unsettling.”

Encinitas, who is a gay Filipino American with the U.S. Capitol Historical Society, was photographed, along with a young Black woman in a now-viral photo, as they sat warily on the train in the midst of the country’s 250th birthday festivities.

“It was very unsettling, as you can imagine. Very uncomfortable,” Encina said. “You know, I was heading towards Maryland to the new Carrollton station, and if you live in Washington, that’s the last stop on the line.”

Encina said the train car was full of “normal tourists and families from Washington, all in red, white and blue, ready to go to the Mall or get off at Capitol South by the Capitol” to celebrate the Fourth of July.

When everyone emptied out, Encina said he saw “this massive amount of men in masks and hats and sunglasses” and suspected they were white supremacists.

“I probably kind of froze there when they were all kind of boarding, not knowing what was happening,” Encina said.

CNN’s Kasie Hunt said, “And you ended up in some photographs taken by a Getty Images photographer. What did it say to you that there was a photographer there?”

Oh wow, so that’s why the image looks so professional. Because it was. Because a Getty photographer took it. That’s how this image ‘ended up’ exusting, followed by an immediate CNN interview.

Another point Encina makes is interesting too (again, from the sane article):

“Panelist Elliot Williams asked if Encina knew the Black woman whose photo went viral.

“No, that’s another reason…I decided to, you know, talk about this,” Encina said. “That image of that young woman is very compelling and very powerful. And clearly, as my position at the Capitol Historical Society, I do have a platform to talk about this and give my insights on the history and the civics that are connected to all this, but this young woman doesn’t.”

So the first image that went viral was conveniently captured by a Reuters photographer and spread to all major news outlets which delivered near identical articles linking the 250th anniversary and the Trump administration with white supremacy (you’d think Trump was on that subway from some of them, wearing a mask). The second reinforces the first with a near identical image and that one was conveniently captured by a Getty news organisation photographer and provided CNN and others with a articulate, leftist progressive museum curator who just so happens to talk about history for a living and, by sheer good luck for the progressive cause and the anti white narrative emerging here, has a platform “to talk anout this and give my insights on the history and civics….”.

That’s a bit of good fortune for those wishing to link this to a general critique of ‘Trump’s America’ or the USA itself over 250 years too, isn’t it?

So the sum is that a supposedly terrifying and dangerous white supremacist hate group, an “ultra-nationalist militia”, who are being used to tell us how frightening and dangerous whiteness is, rode around on the subway doing what, exactly?

“They were surprisingly very civil and very organized,” Encina answered. “They were just chatting among themselves like any other people who were sitting or traveling using the metro.”

Terrifying stuff.

But there’s another curious fact here.

Just as the first viral photo curiously mirrors and ‘replies’ to the real murder of Irinya Zarutska by a black man and the images of that which went viral, so too does the gay Filipino ‘I was terrified of these white suprematists who behaved courteously’ story mirror real incidents of black crime on the subway.

Compare it with this article in People from 2021:

“Around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, Noel Quintana boarded the L train at Jefferson Station in Brooklyn. The 61-year-old was headed to Harlem, where he works as an administrative assistant at a non-profit that works with mentally challenged people.

As he stood in the crowded car, Quintana silently prayed the rosary.

The man standing next to him then kicked the tote bag Quintana was holding, which held his keys, ID and paperwork.

Quintana moved the tote in front of him so it wouldn’t disturb the stranger.

A few minutes later, the man allegedly kicked his bag again.

“I said, ‘What’s wrong with you?’” Quintana recalls.

Quintana moved to the center of the crowded train car.

“He advanced to me,” Quintana says. “I thought he was going to punch me because I got him angry.”

Quintana noticed people around him gasping, cringing and covering their faces. He recalls seeing a box cutter in the man’s hand.

“I put my hand on my face and when I saw my hand, it was full of blood,” Quintana says……

The NYPD is still looking for the alleged suspect in the case. In a statement to PEOPLE, the NYPD says, “The individual is described as a male, black, 20-30 years old with black hair (afro); he was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, red hoodie, blue jeans, red bandana, light color sneakers, and a brown Luis Vuitton face mask.”

Quintano was attacked by a black male on the subway and left with permanent injuries, as evidenced here:

The People article (Filipino American Man Recounts Brutal Attack With Box Cutter on NYC Subway: “Nobody Helped”) discusses a wave of racist attacks on Asian Americans. These attacks were committed disproportionately by black attackers rather than white ones.

Commentary magazine ran a piece in 2021 (Crime Against Asians Isn’t Due to White Supremacy) discussing racist attacks on Asian Americans and the media’s portrayal of these attacks as being a wave of white supremacist violence linked to COVID and Trump’s comments on the lab leak origin in Wuhan, China. It said this:

“As of 2018—not long after the rapper YG released a song (“Meet the Flockers”) advising would-be robbers to target “Chinese neighborhoods” because “they don’t believe in bank accounts”—27.5 percent of the 182,300 violent attackers of Asians were black, 24.1 percent were white, 21.4 percent were either Hispanic or “other”/mixed, and well under 25 percent were Asian.

To illustrate how remarkable that last statistic is—the statistic that suggests Asians are mostly safe with other Asians—consider that 62.1 percent of all attackers of whites during the same year were white, while 70.3 percent of all attackers of blacks were black. The huge majority of crime is intra-racial, especially since the person most likely to kill you is, generally speaking, your husband or wife.

The most recent hate-crime data (released in 2020) tell the same story—of a diverse wave of violence against a small and successful community. Of 205 hate attackers of Asians, 95 (46.3 percent) were confirmed as white, while 30 were black, seven Latino, 18 members of racially mixed groups, and fully 70 not conclusively identified as members of any one race.

My own data tell a similar and, if anything, less narrative-friendly story. I put together an Excel spreadsheet summarizing victim and offender characteristics for more than 100 of the most widely reported 2020 and 2021 attacks on Asian Americans, such as the brutal March 29 beating of a Chinese grandmother in broad daylight in Manhattan and the killing of South Asian Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar in the nation’s capital six days earlier. As of the time of this article’s publication, my data included 23 assaults for 2021 in which the attacker (or all known attackers) was black, 22 in which the race of the attacker(s) remains unknown, 12 in which the attacker was white, five in which the assault was committed by either a mixed-race individual or a racially mixed group of individuals, five in which the attacker was Hispanic, and one in which the attacker was Asian.1”

So these sources (real attacks and more honest media coverage) tell us something very curious in relation to the narrative we are getting today.

Apparently, when women or Asian men get on a subway with white supremacists, they are safer than they are on a normal subway ride. The normal subway ride shared with black men is more likely to result in attack, injury or death than the unusual subway ride with Patriot Front surrounding them.

I don’t think ‘train journeys are safer with white supremacists there’ is the message the media wants to share, but it’s actually the message if you compare Patriot Front with real life.

There’s a deeply suspicious curiousity in the way the two viral, professional media images seem to respond to and drown out real murders and real attacks that tell the opposite story.

As for Patriot Front themselves, the whole thing becomes even more suspicious when you know anything about their history. Patriot Front is led by Thomas Ryan Rousseau, now 27, but who was a teenager when he founded the group as a rival splinter from Vanguard Action around the time of the Unite the Right Charlottesville rally (the ridiculous tiki torches charade). Rousseau took control of Vanguard Actions Discord server and supposedly persuaded hundreds of VA’s members to follow him. The group has a strict policy of anonymity (hence the masks) with Rousseau being the only member to show his face. This helpfully ensures that anyone could dress up the same way and be ‘Patriot Front’ and also of course ensures that it’s much harder to discern if the group are real or a construct formed by others (Ray Epps and FBI sting style operations, which are not uncommon).

Since then, Patriot Front have solely seemed to provide photo opportunity proofs of the existence and danger of white supremacism, without actually doing anything other than walking around in dress up. In 2019 they distributed flyers in Boston. In 2020 100 of them marched in Washington. Also in 2020 they put up some stickers in Weatherford, Texas. In 2021 two members were arrested for spray painting graffiti. Marches have followed in each year, all of them achieving nothing, all of them providing mainstream media with photo opportunities on the ‘Far Right threat’ and none of them accompanied by any riot or major disturbance.

Their worst criminal activity seems to have come in 2022 when 31 members were arrested and accused of planning a riot at a Pride festival event in Idaho. That led to a weirdly farcical trial of Rousseau and the arrested members. The resulting trial(s) had 9 different judges. 5 members were found guilty and subject to just 5 days imprisonment. Most had all charges dismissed. The arrests had been initiated by an anonymous tip off. The police stated they had a typed document outlining the group’s violent plans, but this and other evidence went missing. All charges against Rousseau were dropped. No riot took place, of course, and very little intent to riot was actually proven. Far more notable was the apparent incompetence of the police, judges involved and prosecutions, with involved lawyers stating it was the most mismanaged trial process they had ever seen. The evidence the cases were built on consisted of hearsay and texts that mysteriously vanished.

If you wanted to build a reputation, while keeping an asset out of jail at the same time, it would look exactly like this.

Indeed, Patriot Front seems nothing but reputation. We are told that this is a very dangerous hate group. The only claim of violence that has gone anywhere in its existence is one instance of an attack on a black man which again resulted in no charges and no successful prosecutions. That’s it. One claimed attack in 8 years as a terrifying hate group? Contrast that with an 8 year record for Antifa, or for any Hard Left organisation, or indeed, for BLM. BLM riots killed 42 people. That organisation had the support of the entire corporate world.

Patriot Front seems to have mainly been cosplaying and putting up stickers.

I’m not saying there are no militias, I’m not saying there are no white racists or white supremacists. I’m saying they are very rare, that the narrative that the US is under threat from white supremacism is absurd, that the Left and Democrat affiliated politics is far more dangerous and far more violent, and that even the things used to pretend otherwise (like Patriot Front marches and activities) when contrasted with confirmed reality, prove it.

If Patriot Front are genuine white supremacists, then white supremacists are the least violent political extremists in the world. In terms of violence, they are safer than the average train ride.

That’s not to say I think their statements are pleasant.

They have been linked with vile statements about Jews….the same vile statements about Jews that Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens and Ihan Omar and the Squad and Thomas Massie and every Democrat affiliated mainstream media outlet regularly make too and justify as criticism of Israel. The same comments about Zionism that MILLIONS of Democrat voters express.

The Black Panthers were bank robbers. They were murderers. They tortured and killed both black and white victims. Black Panther leaders included rapists and murderers. Black supremacism has a record of violence and crime that PF have come nowhere close to matching. There’s a distance of light years in terms of violence, as well as a distance in who they are supposed to be racist towards.

As early as 2023 Joe Rogan and Elon Musk were asking why, if PF are such a threat, they weren’t being imprisoned and their masks weren’t being taken off even as they are arrested. If they are, as the Southern Poverty Law Center have asserted, the biggest and most dangerous white supremacism group in the US….where is the violence? Where are the riots? Where are the crimes? Is it just playing paramilitary dress up that is more wicked than 42 people being killed? It can’t be the violence, because none has been proven. It can’t be the statements, because they are standard anti Zionist (Jew hating) statements now depressingly common on the Left and even in mainstream newspapers.

It wasn’t Patriot Front that ran around telling people that Jews train dogs to rape people, it was the New York Times. It was Nicholas Kristoff who spread that insane lie, not Thomas Ryan Rousseau.

When you ask for confirmation that these people are far right, the only sources confirming it are sources like the SPLC, and Britain’s hard left activist outfit, Hope Not Hate, and mainstream media like the New York Times. All of these now have firmly established reputations as pathological liars. The SPLC are being prosecuted because they funded the KKK in order to give a continued reason for their own existence. This is an organisation that creates white supremacism, that funds it, in order to claim that its own existence is necessary and that it is telling you the truth when it says that white supremacism is everywhere. The NYT has said worse about Jews than Patriot Front has. The Democrat Mayor of New York has more links to Jew hatred and more links to actual terrorism than Patriot Front has. Hope Not Hate has only ever been a handful of people, mysteriously funded, one of whom turned out to be a confirmed pedophile.

And real racist subway attacks, the ones that result in life changing injuries and death, are not being committed by Patriot Front or any other white people. But who do the media tell us to fear?

Perhaps it’s purely coincidental that Patriot Front are followed around by mainstream media journalists and photographers and that Reuters and Getty professional photographers captured two perfect images that serve a Progressive agenda. When real incidents occur the footage is grainy and accidental. It’s not slick and seemingly in answer to the demand ‘find me a new Rosa Parkes’. For me, one of those professional images was suspicious. Two are confirmation of a set up, of pure fakery.

Two victims (neither of whom were hurt). Two instances of a supposedly violent and dangerous white hate group letting themselves be photographed and accompanied by mainstream news. Two images that don’t so much go viral, as are injected into the public consciousness in a coordinated campaign of instant mass media article writing coinciding with the 250th anniversary. For anyone who knows how an actual hate group or criminal enterprise responds to being photographed by their enemies, this is ridiculous. See how Antifa respond when people try to film or photograph them.

We are supposed to believe in both instances that this extremist hate group don’t attack anyone, and provide photo opportunities for the other side as ‘real’ as Peter Parker photographs of Spider-Man, without even challenging or harassing the photographer or the ‘victims’?

I was 50% sure on the first one. Perfect photo image, professionally done, instantly spread by Reuters to every other major news outlet, exact same story everywhere.

The young black woman on the subway surrounded by masked white supremacists.

When it’s instantly followed by another? A gay Filipino man who works for a State funded museum? Who has given instant interviews about being terrified? Another perfect image, this time apparently spread by the Getty organisation to every news outlet?

Then look at the history of Patriot Front. A court case against them and it’s 27 year old leader that was seemingly deliberately shambolic (9 different judges, evidence mishandled again and again, like a kabuki theatre piece to establish a rep without putting him away). Other than that they march around doing nothing and put up stickers. Terrifying hate group? They achieve nothing. They challenge nothing. They just provide photos that help the false narrative of ‘far right threat’.

Their leader, another kid from nowhere, goes around telling everyone that Trump is a white supremacist. You know, like Democrats do. Their organisation seems solely to confirm that there are white supremacists out there…..without actually harming anyone. Just a cosplay group confirming a ‘threat’ that, erm, isn’t threatening? Just a thing which serves a leftist narrative and provides pictures for mainstream news organisations that hate white people and hate rightwing politics and hate Donald Trump?

Gee, do you think that could be what they are FOR?

Do you get two professional quality crystal clear photos of a subway ride of actual terror groups and none of them seize the camera or get into an altercation with the photographer? Have you seen what Antifa do when people are trying to take photos of them? Why would a real white supremacism militia be apparently accompanied by top quality photographers creating images that perfectly serve the progressive anti white agenda?

Two ‘victims’, both check boxing the ‘protected characteristics’ list. Both completely unharmed. One actually works for the State. Two perfect professional photos that look like someone said ‘get me an image that says Rosa Parkes’.

Instant Democrat and media campaign.

How convenient.

I’m 100% certain that Patriot Front are, indeed, a ‘front’. The second photo confirmed it.

A gay Filipino museum curator? Really?