Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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David J Platt's avatar
David J Platt
18h

I think many will agree that Brand is a shit person but that shouldn’t be enough to convict him based on the testament of other shit people.

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2 replies by Jupplandia and others
Kevin Bennewith's avatar
Kevin Bennewith
18h

Why did these women or girls not make a complaint at the time? 16 or 20 years later is far too long. Memories can become distorted. I suspect that this is a stitch up for political reasons. There should be a time limitation on these types of accusations so that real evidence can be found.

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