Most if not all of you will be aware that Russell Brand, the British actor and stand up comedian who morphed more recently into an online political commentator, has been convicted of sexual assault and one case of rape.

Brand has had quite the evolution. At the height of his fame he was beloved on the Left. He was considered, by many women, charming and sexy. He had a reputation for sleeping around and for attracting groupies, acting very much like a rock star. His politics were extremely left wing. He even campaigned for the Labour Party. At this stage nobody criticise him for being a sexual or a political figure. He was praised and celebrated for both.

Society changed. The lad culture of his height of fame declined. Wokeness was led by radical feminists and suffused with a puritanical view of men. Men were ALL rapists. Men were all suspect, all predators. Me Too came along in first the US and then the UK. In many cases this exposed genuinely vile men who had through fame, celebrity, wealth and power gotten away with disgusting behaviour.

Brand’s life and politics also evolved through this period. From being a standard leftist luvvie, he became more broadly sceptical, and started suggesting that politicians of the Left had just as much dishonesty, corruption and tendency to remove freedom as politicians on the Right. COVID seemed to enact a definitive break. Brand was one of those horrendous people who insisted on questioning massive restrictions of basic civil liberties and one of those who pointed out the wealth transfer aspects of COVID orthodoxy.

The old circuit of shagging and groupies was also gone. Not only was that lifestyle now much more frowned upon, but Brand finally seemed to have matured out of it, settling down, getting married, and having kids. While never declaring himself or being ‘rightwing’ his domestic stability and political maturation too definitely put him outside the list of ‘one of us’ that most actors and actresses are found on. American acting and entertainment celebrities are overwhelmingly Democrat. British ones are overwhelmingly Labour, with a smattering of Lib Dem and Green.

Simply by challenging or mocking sone of their dearly held shibboleths, simply by spotting some leftist frauds as well as rightist ones, Brand became a ‘conspiracy theorist’, or even ‘Far Right’. So far as I can tell he was neither. He might simply have been a man who settled down and changed his mind just as he had changed his behaviour.

When Brand was, to put it bluntly, fucking everything in sight, he never accrued any criticism. He was never accused of rape. He was lauded for his promiscuity, treated as a sort of virile totem of the Left, as if the Left was relieved that at least one of them had that level of energy. Newspapers gloatingly reported his ‘conquests’ with more than a hint of envy and approval, the same newspapers now screeching ‘monster’ at the man they once encouraged to sleep with as many women as possible. Other celebrities on TV shows told us he was a famed ‘swordsman’, with a winking validation of his actions.

There is absolutely no doubt that in his period of greatest fame Brand treated women as sex objects. There is no doubt that he was constantly on the hunt for sex and sexual encounters. There is also no doubt that he didn’t have to hunt at all. Many, many women threw themselves at him. Many treated him, too, as a sexual object. For the vast majority of these encounters it seems absurd to think that either side was approaching the alleyway knee tremblers, theatre stall blowjobs, and up against the bar fumbling as the beginning of a deep and meaningful relationship.

There is something about this past that very few people will say.

Most people now, particularly those who didn’t say it then, will accuse Brand of being sleazy and sordid in his lifestyle at that point. They will say, and it is accurate to say, that he didn’t have any respect for women and he wasn’t thinking about their emotions and feelings at all, but just using them as frequently as he could. All that is true, and there are also established, proven moments of vileness. Ringing up an elderly man, the actor Andrew Sachs, to leave a boasting message about fucking his granddaughter and making such a call part of a public show was the act of a casually cruel scumbag. There’s little doubt that a man capable of that would also have probably inflicted comments of cruelty and mistreatment on the women he was having casual encounters with, if he felt in the mood to do so. Such a man could be a rapist.

What won’t be said is yes, Brand’s behaviour even if no sexual assaults or rapes occurred was sleazy and dehumanising…..and so was the behaviour of many of his consensual partners.

We are supposed to think that people can have random sex with absolute strangers in an endless line of meaningless fucks and either there should be no distaste for this or the distaste should only apply to the men involved. But the truth is that the whole post sexual revolution consensus on this after the 1960s is wrong. Fucking anything and everything with no emotional content is sleazy and ultimately, that sleaziness can apply to both genders. Women who fuck someone instantly just because that person is a celebrity are behaving no better than the celebrity. Being a slut or a sleaze, a female or male participant in totally consensual but totally meaningless random fucks, orgies, and casual shags is probably not going to make anyone a better person, and may leave anyone involved regretting what they did.

I’m not saying for an instant that a woman living such a lifestyle deserves sexual abuse. If there is sexual abuse, if there is a point where a woman says or signals no in a way any man should detect and acknowledge and the man continues, then yes that is rape and yes the man deserves punishment for that.

However, there are false rape and assault claims. That does happen too. And there are women who make such claims having other motives, or having regretted what was consensual, or even prompted by others to destroy someone with a sexual smear. All of these things occur too, just as men being rapists and evil in their actions occurs.

One of my social media friends put out a forthright condemnation of Brand after the court verdict found him guilty of rape. I’ll share that here:

“Regarding this, what you ‘believe’ to be true is both irrelevant and wrong, because the facts stand for themselves. At trial, the prosecution presented the following case:

- Six victims, none of whom knew each other, who had never met, who all came forward independently in the wake of the Channel 4 documentary in September 2023. Are you telling me all these women, with horribly similar stories are all liars or actors? Get a grip.

- 25 witnesses, including clinical specialists, supported and/or corroborated the account of the 2009 victim, who was anally raped by Brand.

- Police interviewed over 100 witnesses, took hundreds of statements, and reviewed thousands of documents, film archive and audio recordings.

- A number of the victims reported or mentioned the assaults either early on or in the months afterwards, which is regarded as particularly compelling direct evidence.

- The testimony of victims and contemporary eyewitnesses is regarded as ‘direct evidence’ under UK law, and there is no statute of limitations for reporting sexual assault to police.

If you ‘think’ this is a plot, or that there is ‘no evidence’, then you need to stop believing stuff in your mind and start paying attention to what actually happened.”

I replied like this:

“On the other hand:

1. There was no physical, forensic, or DNA evidence. It was all claims only taken to the police years later.

2. There was no evidence (photographic) of injuries or violence.

3, There was no contemporary investigation.

4. None of these women at the time thought it sufficient to take to the police.

5. There is a text message from the rape claim that had her telling Brand he treated her like an animal.

6. But there was also a comment from the same woman when approached years later that she didn’t have much to tell and nothing much had happened and even that she was an idiot at the time.

I don’t know whether he is a rapist or not. My point is neither do you.

I do know that 16 year old or 26 year old rape or assault claims with no supporting physical evidence or contemporary proof can never be logically more than claims, and that a court only decides that it believes these claims and not the claims of the defence.

As for 6 women coming forward. He slept with thousands. Any one of them can decide to make a fake claim years later.

If the standard of evidence is ‘someone says it happened 16 years later and we can prove they did meet, but can’t prove he did it but the word is enough’, then pretty much every man who has ever slept with any woman who subsequently doesn’t like him is in danger of such a case ‘confirming’ they are a rapist.

I want every rapist caught and punished. But the evidence in this case is all word of mouth years later, and the entire process of going after him only coincides with the shift in his politics. For me the accounts don’t constitute ‘beyond reasonable doubt’.”

Someone else said that anyone doubting the verdict must also be a sex abuser. That is, I think, utter bullshit. Yes, people who go soft on sex crimes might be guilty themselves, a suspicion I have frankly held multiple times regarding judges who persistently give lenient sentences to vile perverts and abusers.

But if we say people can never distrust a verdict, then we seem to be lending to modern authorities a degree of trust I now refuse to give them. It’s having noticed that some perverts and some groups of perverts were and are helped by the police and the courts in covering up their sick sexual crimes, while also knowing that false sexual smears have been politically used on multiple occasions, that renders absolute trust in modern judicial conclusions pretty naive.

Savile was covered up and helped in his vile sexual crimes by the BBC and others his whole life, including I suspect by the police. It might be easier to list now confirmed BBC perverts than to find those who have never turned out to be abusers of some kind. The BBC presented Huw Edwards as the person telling us what information to trust, and he was apparently grooming underage boys online and soliciting sexual material from a sleaze merchant contact while being ‘the voice that tells us how to spot disinformation’. C4 is the channel above all others that most promoted Brand as a sexual conqueror to be admired at the very time that the offences are supposed to have taken place. And of course the politicians, the police and the entire system allowed Muslim child rape gangs to operate with total impunity for decades, still persecute those who spoke out early, still deny there’s a racial and ethnic aspect to those crimes, and still don’t seem to give a shit about those victims.

One could say that when white working class girls were being gang raped by Muslim men, the police arrested concerned and desperate fathers, delivered rape victim children to their rapists, arrested whistleblowers and people who exposed it, and still have a tendency to arrest people who are honest about who the rapists were. But when mainly middle class women come forward to the media with claims that are twenty five years old, there is a significantly different approach.

The problem for me is more than that Brand was never accused when his politics were those shared by the people in charge of the authorities, and only accused decades later when his politics were different and he had embarrassed the authorities. It’s certainly not that I think people with my politics, or partly my politics, have a free pass in these matters.

Given past and present judgements, I no longer trust the courts or the police on ANYTHING. And I also think historic sex crime allegations are innately going to have, in most cases, evidence that is only a claim. Yes, Brand has been so accused by multiple women. But there’s no evidence beyond those accusations and some amount of confirming that he did meet these women.

With grooming gang victims, they and their families very often went to the police at the time. The police knew these rapists were fucking children at the time. They knew of course that this was illegal and statutory rape. But they decided by themselves that the girls were ‘unreliable witnesses’, or there was ‘insufficient evidence to prosecute’ or that ‘the girls were prostitutes’ and consenting. They knew that older men were engaging in sex acts and full sex with them AT THE TIME it was happening and did nothing. They were being told when it occurred by both the victims and others.

Therefore in those cases the police and councillors and MPs and social workers who knew all became the ACCOMPLICES of the Muslim rape gangs. Just as the BBC was in many ways the accomplice of the various sexual perverts it has employed over the years. It’s the knowing and doing nothing that means the guilt is shared.

But with a claim that is NOT made at the time, and only emerges 25 years later, it’s not like you are looking back and finding evidence that nobody has looked at before from the time when the crimes are said to have occurred. You are finding women that you can check met Brand, and you might if they both acknowledge it prove they had sex…..but you haven’t proved that it was non consensual. You CAN’T prove that absent texts or statements of the time confirming rape, or absent preserved forensic, DNA or recorded evidence from the time.

If all you have are statements years later and you convict on that, than any old sex partner can say ‘rape’ 25 years on and it must be believed on its own, without any corroboration.

The basic fact is that when he was fucking everything in sight the Left loved him. They celebrated his sexual reputation. When he settled down and questioned political corruption in a more balanced manner that embarrassed the Left, he was suddenly investigated as a rapist.

That doesn’t tell us whether he’s a rapist or not, and neither did the court case because British courts protect perverts the Left want protected and are perfectly capable of imprisoning a man who hasn’t committed rape too if the Left want him discredited and silenced. Historic cases that are 16 or 20 years old with no contemporary evidence, no textual proof from the time, no forensic or DNA proof from the time, cannot be proven beyond reasonable doubt.

The difference for example with historic cases involving grooming gangs or historic cases like the Savile child abuse is there was evidence that was known at the time and covered up, there were people saying it at the time and people who went to the police at the time. That’s different from adults waiting 16 years to go the media first, before the police.

I am absolutely not defending a convicted rapist. I am saying we can no longer trust our police and courts to convict actual rapists and go after all rapists equally, and we can no longer trust our police, courts, or media to judge guilt or innocence on rape on non political, purely factual grounds based on evidence. In Brand’s case, the evidence is only conflicting claims, assertions, that emerged in some of these claims 26 years later and in some of them 16 years later.

I absolutely believe that if Brand had remained a leftist, if Brand had never questioned COVID, if Brand was today saying we need the EU, we need Globalism, we must reject ‘the politics of hate’ when talking about anything even vaguely rightwing, C4 would never have gone searching for accusers, and Brand would never have been convicted of rape.

This case MAY have caught a rapist. I don’t know, you don’t know based on evidence. But what it does do is mean that historic claims with no supporting evidence, word of mouth, can be used at will against any male with a sexual history of any level above that of a hermit. In the permissive society, everything is allowed which opens opportunities for rapists. In the Luxury Communist society we now live in, Luxury Marxist State approval of your identity or politics is a rape without consequence free pass, while Luxury Marxist State hatred of your politics will lead to sexual allegations against you if you have ever had sex and ever embarrassed those in power enough for them to target you.

Stalin’s head of the forerunner of the KGB (the NKVD) Levrentiy Beria, used to cruise Moscow in an armoured limousine selecting women to rape, who were then abducted and taken to soundproofed rooms at his country dacha or office in Moscow. While Stalin lived and found Beria a useful tool, this was perfectly fine. Only when Stalin died and Beria became a potential lesdership rival did other Communists suddenly ‘realise’ that Beria was a rapist. In the US Lyndon Baines Johnson spread a bestiality smear about an opponent he knew to be complete fiction, stating that it didn’t matter whether it was true, his opponent would always be associated with fucking animals. LBJ himself used to expose himself to women. JFK used the White House as a knocking shop and is still remembered as a hero. Biden was filmed for years sniffing children’s hair and fondling them at public events, and Democrats proudly presented their kids to meet him while talking about him as a kindly grandfather figure. Trump was the first famous person to reject and ostracise Epstein, and was then portrayed as an Epstein accomplice. Justice Kavanaugh had completely fictitious smears made against him. Russian collusion claims were tied in with disgusting sexual smears on Trump totally devoid of evidence.

In Communist systems, those who support the regime are allowed to rape, and those who oppose the regime are accused of rape. Modern Luxury Communism holds to the same ‘standard’.