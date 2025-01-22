For roughly 80 years Marxists have used the ghost of Hitler.

Hitler has been the greatest gift that Marxism ever had. By labelling a political ideology that had SOCIALISM in its very name as ‘right wing’, and by pretending that total State power and control was a ‘rightwing’ system of rule rather than the exact opposite of the small State, inalienable rights model that is actually rightwing, Marxists could pretend forever that their own crimes were lesser than those of people who opposed them.

Even before Nazism itself existed, this was a Marxist strategy. It was first done with Fascism. The fact that Mussolini was a Communist who was a personal correspondent and friend of Lenin was suppressed. The fact that Fascism was a Communist designed vehicle with nothing but an Italian nationalist paint job sprayed on top was suppressed.

Everything at the core of Fascism and Nazism’s belief in the total power of the State to do anything no matter how murderous was learned at the Marxist knee. The propaganda techniques, the control of thought and speech, the corruption of language, the building of an infrastructure of oppression, all was directly copied from Marxism.

Since WWII Marxists have transferred all guilt for genocide, death camps, political extremism, State use of violence and repression, from their own guilty shoulders onto nationalism and onto large innocent categories. The entire history of progressive and Globalist politics can be understood as the continuance of a technique first deployed by Lenin when describing anything and everyone non communist as “fascist”.

Marxists found that the best way to disguise Marxism’s creation of Fascism and Nazism was the same technique that would be used to memory hole their own murder of 100 million victims. Simply transfer the guilt entirely to patriotism, nationalism, to tradition, to capitalism, to ‘the Right’, to conservatives, to the West, to anyone who dared speak against Marxism or who dared to know that Fascism and Nazism were given birth by the prior existence of Marxism and that THIS is the reason why they share so many characteristics. That truth had to be buried, and how convenient it was that focusing exclusively on Nazi crimes then linking them to anyone inclined to reject Marxism could claim to be “Anti-Fascism” rather than deflection and deceit.

When ‘progressives’ today call Elon Musk a Nazi or pretend that a heart throwing gesture was a Nazi salute it’s because roughly 100 years earlier Lenin was calling all non Communists “fascists” to deflect from his role in the creation of Fascism and the moulding of Mussolini. The transfer of responsibility and guilt from the architects of oppression that Fascism and Nazism learned everything from, onto the exact kind of people who would oppose ALL of these extremisms, was the single greatest propaganda triumph any totalitarian regime ever enacted.

Marxism, Fascism and Nazism were like an in-bred family with their own internal rivalries and hatreds, but who all looked and sounded alike because they all had Daddy Marxism’s DNA and had all learned Daddy Marxism’s behaviour patterns….EVEN IF they also hated Daddy.

None of them had right wing DNA or followed right wing ideas on the necessity of LIMITING the power of the State. Quite the opposite. And even the supposed nationalism the younger totalitarian movements put on as a defiant costume when all grown up and telling Daddy to go fuck himself was just that, a costume. No actual nationalist would welcome Gotterdammerung or blame the nation for failing him and want it burned to ashes the way Hitler did in the closing stages of WWII. That was much closer to the adolescent rage of the perpetual child, testifying to the way all totalitarian systems lock their believers into the mindset of an abused and abusing child for the rest of their lives.

Understand Hitler’s relationship with both his abusive father and Marxism and you understand Nazism far better than you do by thinking it the end consequence of patriotism and nationalism. There never was, and never has been, anything specifically rightwing about total State power and about CLAIMING to love the Nation as a propaganda tool. There certainly has never been anything specifically rightwing about using Jews as a scapegoat and a target. All of these elements can be seen in Stalin’s intent to purge Jewish doctors or Stalinist invocations of Mother Russia both in the Russian Civil War and in World War Two. Jew hatred is absolutely rife today among the progressive inheritors of Marxism. It is leftwing students supporting Hamas and chasing Jews across campuses.

Marxists will both transfer their guilts to nationalism, and invoke nationalism when it suits them. And Marxists will both stir hatred against Jews or support hatred against Jews, AND attempt to cynically deploy Jews as human shields by claiming that criticism of Marxism or opposition to Marxism is hatred of Jews.

There can be few things more morally bankrupt and loathsome than simultaneously supporting the real modern Nazis of Hamas as they rape, murder, torture and commit genocide against innocent Jews while also pretending that anyone who opposes the Democrat Party or leftwing ideology is a Nazi. In Musk’s case he’s been one of the strongest voices condemning October 7th on the planet. And now those who supported October 7th and have since done everything in their power to excuse it seek to pretend that HE is the Nazi. It’s obscene.

None of this says that there aren’t people who call themselves white nationalists who hate Jews. I’ve met them. I’ve argued with them. I’ve had hate campaigns against me run by them for my support of Jews and of Israel. But these deluded freaks are massively outnumbered by progressive, leftist Jew haters. They really are. For every one of them I have encountered, I have encountered 10 or 20 people who hate BOTH Jews and ‘the Right’, who are ready to say Jews OR European or European descended whites are the font of all evil. Hating Jews goes hand in hand with hating American history or Christians or white people or men or straight people or ‘trans exclusionary’ people or The British Empire or anything else progressives hate…..because progressives are Marxists.

Nationalism means loving your nation, NOT hating Jews or being destined to become a Nazi or being indistinguishable from one. Nationalism just as often, perhaps more often and at its core, means OPPOSING rulers who hurt your people as it means following those leaders to war. Where does ‘don’t step on me’ say, ‘step on the Jews’? It doesn’t. But supporting Hamas says step on the Jews. Similarly no real nationalist wants an all powerful State abusing its people. A real nationalist sees the freedom of his people as sacred. But every ideology derived from Marxism, including progressivism, wants an all powerful State.

And Marxism is built on finding broad categories to blame regardless of evidence to the contrary. It’s the most successful conspiracy theory template in history other than blaming the Jews. It’s given birth to Fascism, Nazism, Progressivism and Globalism, all of which ultimately support total State power and the eradication of groups, histories, loyalties or truths considered to stand in the way of that project. Progressivism just ties racial grievance and the historical grievances of minority groups to pulling the same cart that economic grievance pulls. Another horse pulls the tumbrels forward, but they are going to the same place.

And the same bastards sit driving the cart, flicking whips of false labels at anyone who would stop it. These people are not one category, so I cannot be accused of doing the same as Marxism. There are rich ones and poor ones, black ones and white ones, some Jews and many, many non Jews, some who call themselves Christians and some who are fanatical Muslims, but one thing is the thing they have in common.

They learned their thinking and their tactics their propaganda and their excuses, from Marxism. They learned the victim and oppressor reductionism from Marxism. They learned the grievance obsession from Marxism. They learned their love of total State power from Marxism. They learned to call everyone else a Nazi from Marxism, and they learned how to exploit Hitler’s ghost from Marxism. Every single time.