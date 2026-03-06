The online commentator Insurrection Barbie wrote a long piece really diving down deep into what the true nature of the Influencer Far Right is, and it’s a piece I urge everyone to read.

https://x.com/DefiyantlyFree/status/2029681200189636717?s=20

It is however a long piece, and I have seen people turned off by that. It’s also a piece that talks a lot about theology. That’s unavoidable, because a theological assault is behind the surface politics involved. But again that is off putting to many people, even those who are themselves religious. It can seem like a lot of obscure references and esoteric or irrelevant debates, a bit like ‘how many angels can dance on the head of a pin’ or a bit like a Dan Brown novel stripped of chase scenes.

Nevertheless I think what Insurrection Barbie has done is really important, and what she has shared extremely insightful.

Lots of us have been bewildered by how many people have fallen so readily for Jew hating narratives and Israel hating narratives. It’s not been that confusing so far as the Left and progressives are concerned because we expect them to be nuts. The Left is siding with Muslims and terrorists against the only democracy in the Middle East which has been a firm US ally for generations? Not surprising.

But what was a little more surprising was the move by people like Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson from being critics of wokeness and the Left to being people obsessed with the Jews, people confirming the Left’s false accusations that the Right are all Nazis, and people saying they hate Christian evangelicals who support Israel more than they hate Islamic terrorists.

These people pretended, at least for awhile, to be aligned with MAGA and supportive of Donald Trump in his battle against Democrat and RINO corruption, Globalist policies, and crazy theories that divide Americans on racial or identity grounds. Candace for instance first came to truly national notice for being an opponent of DEI, false narratives telling US blacks to hate whites, and movements like BLM.

You’d think she’d be happy with a President who has tried to force universities to obey colour blind policies and real equality before the law and to stop using DEI and CRT criteria in hiring, firing and teaching decisions. You’d think that would be a continuation of the argument she used to make and which once had many of us admiring her.

But around the time that Kanye did so, Candace started to reveal herself as a person obsessed with Jews, and as a person who was happy to apply all the false conspiratorial thinking wokeness applies to white people, onto Jews, in a manner increasingly deranged, and increasingly reminiscent of full on Nazism.

Tucker Carlson has undergone a similar transformation. There was a time when he seemed to be becoming an unusually honest voice in mainstream media. His monologues on the fentanyl crisis and coverage of that topic were genuinely excellent, showing sympathy for suffering American families and disgust towards authorities who didn’t seem to care that the US working class was being destroyed by a combination of jobs being outsourced abroad and drugs flowing without stop across unprotected borders.

These were sympathies that again aligned strongly with Donald Trump and with his ability to listen to these suffering Americans, as well as with his policy determination to restore US manufacturing and industry, return jobs home from China, and protect the borders from both drug smuggling and illegal alien crossings because that, in turn, protects the US citizen. It seemed like Tucker should be delighted with a 2nd Trump term, if his comments on fentanyl were sincere.

After all, Trump has not only protected the border again, he’s struck directly at the fentanyl trafficking cartels, taken criticism for making such strikes very real against the drug boats, and even managed with just a 35 minute raid to turn Venezuela from a country run by the head of one of those cartels, the communist dictator Maduro, into an allied nation legally supplying 80 million barrels of oil to the US instead of thousands upon thousands of illegal shipments of fentanyl.

But of course a Tucker celebrating that is not the Tucker we have seen. Instead, we have seen Tucker too become obsessed with ‘the Joos’. Like Candace, it’s an obsession that has led a supposed ‘conservative’ into some very strange new alliances. While attacking Jews and Israel constantly and obsessionally, Tucker has also strongly defended Islam and Muslims, said that any criticism of Muslims is disgusting and in-American, taken money from Qataris for sympathetic interviews with their leaders, presented Russia as a better nation than America, and spoken with poisonous hatred about Protestant evangelical Christians who have been the core support of both the Republican Party and Donald Trump.

All this while describing Darryl Cooper, a Neo-Nazi who claims that the Holocaust was an accident forced on the Nazis by lack of resources and that Churchill was the main villain and architect of World War II rather than Hitler, as America’s greatest living historian.

That’s a long road if you think about it. From criticising Washington DC corruption and the fentanyl crisis to laughing along with Neo Nazis as they tell you that Churchill was much worse than Hitler is not a natural or automatic trajectory. To go from saying that Trump might be right to saying that Trump is Netanyahu’s puppet and that Jews malignly control America is not, as radical leftists would pretend, the normal trajectory of rightwing thought.

It’s actually a radical break with decency and sanity, and a radical break with Trump’s version of MAGA too, so much so that it directly contradicts and attacks multiple things important to Trump’s success or foundational to his legacy. It describes his strength as weakness, his independence as puppetry, and his America First agenda as an Israel First fraud. And it pretends that he is another version of the RINO Establishment that preceded him, that he built his reputation on challenging, and that has worked in such a determined, if ineffectual, fashion to destroy him.

People like Tucker and Candace, and to a lesser extent people like Matt Walsh, haven’t celebrated the things the 2nd term has managed to achieve, nor have they noticed just how stunningly successful US foreign policy in this term has been when understood not as a term following a reductive split between all wars are worthless or all wars are necessary, but a term defined by a brilliant geopolitical countering of Chinese power and challenge of which the Middle East conflicts are a very subsidiary part.

Their entire understanding is a false one because the idea that all US wars and all US strategy is dictated by those wicked Jews in Israel is the understanding of an antisemetic moron, whereas the Israeli alliance provides, as it has done for decades, real and serious advantages which factor (along with evangelical support for Israel and along with sane interpretations of World War II that provide the moral weight of this friendship) into US support for an ally (Israel) against enemies (Iran and its proxies like Hamas).

They say that alliance with Israel makes Hamas or Iran or other Islamic terrorists enemies of the US, that Israel drags the US into conflicts the US could otherwise ignore. It’s a temptingly simple solution for Americans who were rightly sick of the failed neocon perpetual wars that occurred in administrations before Trump’s first term. Just ditch the ‘conniving Jews’ who are secretly instigating these conflicts for their own benefit, and the Middle East would have peace, the US would have peace, and everything would be better.

All of which ignores the objective reality regarding the nature of Islamic extremism, and the history of terrorism showing us that Islamic extremism doesn’t hate America for being allies of Israel, it hates America and Israel for not being Muslim. Jihad doesn’t instruct terrorists to just kill Jews in Israel, or just kill Americans for supporting Israel. The logic of terrorism is to kill everyone you can and especially to kill the innocent and thereby create the level of terror needed for governments to submit to all of your demands. Similarly the logic of Islamic holy war is to kill anyone who isn’t Muslim, and often to kill Muslims of rival sects as well.

9/11 was masterminded by a Saudi jihadist who had been funded by the US when fighting the Soviets in Afghanistan. Israel and Palestine had nothing to do with this. Citing Israeli alliance is sometimes a useful deflection for jihadists elsewhere who don’t like Israel, but these people do not ask their victims if they support Israel or the Palestinians when killing them. They don’t even shout Free Palestine when killing people. Around the entire world if jihadists ever decide to spare anyone they do so by asking them to recite verses from the Koran-in other words, everyone non Muslim deserves to die. When they scream sonething as they kill people, they scream Allahu Akbar, God is Great, the standard cry of Islamic supremacism and Islamic terrorism.

This is true even with the Palestinian terrorists. Ultimately, it’s not about injustice, it’s not about colonialism, it’s not about Jewishness, it’s not because Israel deserves it, it’s not because Palestinians have been mistreated, it’s not because of Netanyahu, it’s not because of settlements on disputed land, it’s not about stolen land, it’s not even about Palestinians having or not having land. And it’s not about ‘Gazan genocide’.

It’s about Jihad. It’s about people existing who haven’t submitted to Islam.

It’s about the Palestinians having a genocidal charter, and the Israelis not having one, but it’s about more than that too. Because it is Islam that demands perpetual war until nothing but Islam exists, even more certainly than the most corrupt neocon of the military industrial complex demands war for profit.

A US that never allied with Israel would still be targeted. In fact, US history shows it to be the case. What was the very first foreign policy crisis the US faced as an independent nation? Muslim pirates killing and enslaving American sailors. What did those Muslims say when asked why, when told that the US wasn’t an enemy of theirs? They said that everyone who isn’t Muslim is an enemy, and the Koran allows and demands such treatment of non Muslims.

The idea that it is US alliance with Israel alone that drags the US into war with Muslims, or that makes the US a target of Muslim terrorism, is historically illiterate nonsense.

Finally of course there is the phenomenon of Nick Fuentes and his Groyper Movement. Like Candace and Tucker, Feuntes has an enormous following. Even more blatantly than them, he detests Jews and offers Nazi opinions on Jews and conspiratorial bullshit regarding Jewish control of America. The younger generation that follows him don’t do this, in the main, by Tucker style long monologues full of rhetorical questions pushing in a slyly manipulated direction. There’s no ‘just asking questions’ cover to what they are doing. There’s not even any need for political coherence or historical awareness (Feuntes admires both Hitler and Stalin simultaneously). The majority of Groyper commentary though isn’t Darryl Cooper longform propaganda telling us that Churchill was controlled by ‘the Joos’ anymore than it is Tucker Monologue’s or Dave Smith’s pro Palestinian idiocy being shared with Joe Rogan.

Here is where we come to Insurrection Barbie’s fascinating and in many ways accurate take. She approaches the whole thing from a different angle, as a religious matter. She notes that Fuentes was raised as a Catholic, that Candace converted to Catholicism, and that Tucker has not just attacked Judaism, but has now repeatedly attacked US evangelicals. The evangelicals are Protestants. The evangelicals have also been the strongest US supporters of Israel, based on Biblical descriptions of God’s covenant with Israel and the Jewish people, biblical prophecy and eschatology regarding Israel, and based on the recognition of Christianity as a product of Jewish history and faith that preceded the birth of Christ.

Insurrection Barbie does have evidence for framing the growth of a Woke Reich, a Nazi flavoured, antisemetic US and Israel hating Right, as a religious issue rather than a political one, and she does also have clear evidence for the Catholic influence on this development. Without getting into some of the detail with which she discusses it, some of her comments are superbly accurate. She talks for instance of Tucker, Candace and Fuentes as people who have parasitised the MAGA movement, taking original and true MAGA and Trump concerns (the corruption of a distant elite, the dishonesty of the media, the suffering of the working class, the way every interest except American ones were prioritised, the waste of US money on pointless wars and ungrateful allies) and turning them towards entirely different aims.

MAGA for instance means putting America First. If a relationship isn’t beneficial, then by all means question it, as Trump has done with European allies failing to pay their fair share of the cost of NATO, and as both terms have done in relation to trade arrangements and deals that were unfair to America. If a war was pointless and failing, then by all means retreat from it, as Trump advocated for Afghanistan with a plan that would have seen none of the humiliating shambles of the Biden retreat. Trump has always been averse to long and pointless wars. But he’s never been a complete isolationist or pacifist. Peace through Strength still necessitates that some strength exist, and that when required it is shown.

Today, the Woke Reich tell us that helping Israel in Iran is a betrayal of America First, without of course noting that it would be America First or Second struck by an Iranian nuclear weapon, and without explaining how helping the Israeli’s topple the Iranian regime that chants Death to America isn’t in the interests of America. The only negatives they can frame are that it might be as expensive and futile as Iraq or that it only serves Israel, when in reality the Israel alliance means another nation is taking on a huge amount of the burden of work in the endeavour and Iranian mullahs hated America anyway. Preventing them having nukes or toppling them when the opportunity arises makes far more sense than leaving them in place does or than going into Iraq or Afghanistan made, not least because there are actually some Iranians who are civilised and pro Western which was not really the case in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria or Libya. It’s not a given that air strikes mean boots on the ground and 20 years of spending in blood and treasure with nothing to show at the end, because that’s dependent on further choices and the Trump administration is very unlikely to repeat nation building errors.

The pivot for all of this is of course hatred of Jews and hatred of Israel. It’s hatred of Jews and Israel that turns supporting an allied nation into the claim of being controlled by that ally.

Insurrection Barbie outlines the Catholic dimension of this. And it’s true Fuentes uses Catholic imagery heavily and there is a sort of on the surface Catholic revival which also features the return of phrases like Deus Vult and that links issues like abortion or rejection of things like feminism into a whole ethno-nationalist framing that runs concurrently with the Jew hating elements of the package offered by online influencers. There is something going on there which is a whole mix of elements, some of which are in Nazism, and some of which are in Catholicism.

Insurrection Barbie is, it should be noted, careful to seperate Feuntes from majority and normal Catholicism. She cites the origin of what people like Tucker and Candace and Fuentes are doing in a meeting that Steve Bannon had with the Russian Orthodox thinker and Putin ally Aleksandr Dugin. From that meeting she charts essentially this formulation: if you are a Catholic wanting to control the Republican Party and America, you have to break the evangelical hold on the Right. It’s the Protestant Evangelicals who have had firm control over the Republicans both before and since Trump, and who have been the core of Trump support. And it is these people who are the strongest backers of Israel.

In a version of leftist strategies and old KGB strategies on demoralisation, Dugin knew that to really destroy an enemy you have to destroy their belief system. You have to strike at the root, which is always spiritual or religious before it is political. Bannon knew you have to provide a belief system. So the question then was how do you give a Big Belief and undermine an Existing Belief at the same time, how do you turn evangelical Protestantism into a weakness instead of a strength for the parts of the Right aligned with it when it’s been the dominant force, and the force that shifted Republicanism behind Trump?

You attack those evangelicals via their link to Israel and their belief in biblical instruction supporting Israel. This is what Feuntes does to the youth, and what Tucker does for a wider and older demographic. Tucker has been very explicit on this:

“Tucker Carlson’s criticism of the evangelical right centers on their support for Israel’s military actions in Gaza, which he views as a moral and theological betrayal. In a December 2025 interview on Theo Von’s podcast, he stated:

“My real rage... is directed toward my people, Protestant Christian, evangelical pastors who have made deals with the Israeli government, or have theology so deranged that they think their Christian faith requires them to support the murder of children, including Christian children.”

He argues that many evangelical leaders provide “theological cover” for what he calls Israel’s “genocidal war” in Gaza, distorting scripture to justify unconditional political support. Carlson emphasized that his anger is not toward Jews or Israelis but toward American Christian leaderswho, in his view, prioritize political allegiance over core Christian teachings like protecting the innocent.

Tucker Carlson evangelical pastors Gaza war

He described this phenomenon as a “great deception” and a “Christian heresy,” claiming it contradicts Jesus’ message of peace and compassion. Carlson specifically condemned the targeting of churches in Gaza, citing the October 2023 airstrike on the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrius and the killing of Christian women at the Holy Family Catholic Church, which he says evangelical leaders have ignored.”

You use arguments framed as Christian against Christians, you try to frame the actions of Israel and supporters of Israel as morally disgusting, and you divert blame from Hamas or from Iran or from Islam for the origins of these conflicts. This is exactly what the Woke Left are doing as well, and follows classic Soviet demoralisation techniques.

Insurrection Barbie outlines what Bannon, Tucker and Feuntes are doing in these kind of arguments. The people who are going to be most troubled by them are evangelicals. You present religious arguments to young evangelicals and demoralise them. You present Catholic imagery and Nazi rhetoric and excuses for Islam all together as something both old enough to be meaningful (the Catholic elements) and new enough to be radical (reframing Nazism as the ultimate rebellion, as cool and as edgy and as proof that you aren’t beholden to old taboos and old lies in a system that’s broken). You take MAGA challenge to real injustices, slap on a Deus Vult and a Heil Hitler, and you’ve got yourself an easy answer, an external enemy, and a youth movement that thinks it is bolder, badder and better than anyone else.

You have switched out DC corruption, Islamic terrorism, Iran, Russia, China, the Democrats, DEI, Wokeness or Globalism as enemies, and you have replaced them with Jews and Israel as the enemy.

I think Insurrection Barbie traces a lot of this process very well, in convincing detail, and in ways that do explain why ‘MAGA influencers’ seemingly out of nowhere, all lined up to become Nazis. I think she somewhat over-emphasises a few things and understimate a few things. This could read as a ‘Catholic conspiracy’ outline even though she’s careful to exclude most Catholics who she rightly says have no idea about it (how many Catholics know what meetings Steve Bannon has with Russian Orthodox schemers, indeed, most Russian Orthodox would be unaware of this stuff too).

What she misses, beyond the obvious Muslim funding of people like Tucker, is two fold. First, in her desire to avoid smearing Catholicism generally, she describes all this as a plot delivered in part from European antisemitism and in part from Russian manipulation, while ignoring that there is a very old thread to being:

Willing to support political extremism and violence. Willing to designate a nation which is a US ally as evil. Possesses some prior history of Jew hatred. Has always been largely isolationist and had a key role in US isolationism. Has a history of backing conspiracy theories.

Much as Insurrection Barbie doesn’t want to say it, all these things have been present in the US Irish-American experience for a very long time, before Bannon was receiving advice from Dugin. Irish criminal gangs battled Jewish criminal gangs. Irish Americans donated to NORAID and romanticised the IRA. Modern Catholic Ireland has become very anti Israel and very anti Jewish. Steve Bannon is an Irish American Catholic. Some of the most prominent US isolationists in World War I and World War II were Irish American. Irish nationalism had its own victimhood narrative long before Soviet propaganda, Arab nationalism and anti colonial movements gave similar rhetoric to non whites. The KKK had many Irish American members. Irish Americans argued for US neutrality in both wars on the basis that the Kaiser and then Hitler was fighting the evil British Empire and the USA should have nothing to do with British Wars or being dragged into wars by the hated Brits or by (in World War II) the Brits and ‘Jewish bankers’. Sound familiar when compared with ‘no more Jewish Wars’? And of course an independent Ireland was formed by terrorists and towards the end of World War II de Valera visited Dr Eduard Hempel, the German representative in Dublin, to offer sincere condolences on the death of Adolf Hitler.

All of this has direct parallels with how Jew hatred and isolationism is now being revived along with Catholic imagery deployed by people claiming to be the ‘real Americans’ more patriotic and courageous than Trump, who is a ‘Jewish puppet’. Feuntes is a white supremacist of Mexican ancestry, which should indicate the level of confusion and ahistorical searching for identity his movement comes from. But if any ethno-nationalist core lies at the heart of the Woke Reich, it’s Irish-American. That’s the only identity that has previously provided all the elements in this ‘new’ concoction. Israel serves the role that The British Empire once served, as the nation responsible for all global evil, and the fact that Israel is the size of Wales and has no Empire is immaterial so far as having a simple explanation for all wickedness is concerned.

The simplicity is always attractive, no matter how stupid it is.

Another error in the otherwise excellent account Insurrection Barbie makes is in taking what Feuntes is doing and its Catholic imagery as sincere, even if she considers it malign and planned as well. She’s absolutely right that the youth flocking to him are drawn from the kind of young, rightwing people looking for meaning who should go to the Trump supporting and Israel supporting evangelical church if the evangelical church was targeting youth effectively. She’s absolutely right that the need for identity and meaning is at the heart of this along with a total rejection of the mainstream. And the specific measures she suggests to get youth back on Trump’s side, back on Israel’s side, and back in line with decent rightwing views are excellent in terms of reaching maybe those who are wavering towards this stuff, but haven’t dived in fully.

But the truth is that Fuentes isn’t himself really searching for meaning, and nor is Tucker, or Candace. The average Groyper hasn’t dived deep into Catholic theology either. They have been given a shoddy fake identity which seems less shoddy and fake to them than the alternatives, because it is sold as new and rebellious and because they are too historically ignorant and morally dead inside to know how old and false the elements composing it really are. This beginning emptiness is why Feuntes can invoke both Hitler and Stalin. This nihilistic void in terms of moral hinterland is why when the admittedly loathsome Piers Morgan debated Fuentes and brought on a mainstream Jewish journalist to talk about family members killed in the Holocaust the result was gleeful contempt rather than converted shame. The Groypers looked at that and laughed that anyone would think referencing family trauma would change their mind, and the social media threads were full of laughing emojis and comments about ‘they put me gran in the oven’.

That’s not Catholicism, even the Catholicism that has prior history of Jew hatred and extremism. It’s more pure nihilism, the laughing cruelty of the void, the playground kick or the casual rape. The ones who are in that place, like the Democrat Woke crowd who laughed at Charlie Kirk’s murder, are probably beyond being reached now, by anything good, and are least likely to be reached by anything good. They’ll go Antifa if Antifa reach them first, and Groyper if Feuntes reaches them first, and they might possibly switch between the two or convert to Islam, but they won’t go sane again.