Bruce Miller
7h

When Bari Weiss first attacked Tucker, I defended him. Not least because he was then a truth teller against the globalist and Civid lies. But then I listened as the country club anti-Semitic tropes began to slip into his narrative. As he became more openly anti-Semitic, I lost interest. Went from a daily Tucker watcher to disinterested, disappointed and disengaged. We all have to be very careful with these "influencers." The best become infatuated with themselves, the worst become like Tucker and Owens.

Sue Kelley
6h

The majority of the Christian churches in American believe in replacement theology- that God replaced the Jews with the Church and the Church became God's chosen people.

If you actually read the Bible and believe it's the Word of God this is straight up heresy. It would mean God broke his covenants with the Jews. That makes God a liar. If God is a liar, Christianity has no meaning.

Jesus is Jewish. As are the disciples. There were no Christians before Christ. Gentiles were grafted into the vine. It's all in there, read it for yourself

God has a plan for the Jews and those that curse them will be cursed and those that bless them will be blessed. Thus saith the Lord.

For thousands of years it was forbidden in Catholic Church to read the Bible yourself. The priests were the only ones empowered to tell the lay people what to believe. The Catholic Church hid the stolen Jewish treasures for the Nazis and helped many escape to South America. Will this change the average Catholics salvation? Not if they truly believe Christ died for their sins, is the son of God and was resurrected. But they are sorely misguided, as are many many others in the Christian faith.Evil people will twist Christianity to defend evil, for instance Tallarico defending transgengering children in the name of Christianity. Or the Pope telling the world all religions are the same and pressing for a one world religion.

Acts17:11 describes this and how to avoid it. In Revelation , Christ himself speaks to the churches and their deeds.

I don't doubt that the Government of Israel is corrupted, as is EVERY government including ours ( America) but extending that corruption to every citizen is ridiculous. A distinction must be made.

God's prophecy is unfolding in front of our eyes. It's all in the Bible and told to you so you can KNOW He is God. He told us all nations will eventually rise up against the Jews, but they will be defeated by Jesus himself. Think about the Lord's prayer.... What do those words REALLY mean? Don't just rattle them off by rote,but ACTUALLY understanding the meaning...thy Kingdom come, THY will be done on EARTH ... Replacement theology doesn't believe in an actual millennial Kingdom where Jesus will reign on earth from Israel. They allegorize His Word to justify their contempt for Jews.(Clearly it is different to change the meaning of the direct word of God than Jesus using allegories to teach lessons... Adding or removing from God's Word is heresy... Also in the Bible)

The Jew hatred is abhorrent, but prophesied.Many will fall prey.

One must choose a side. Read the Word of God. He gave you free will so you can choose. Choose wisely.🙏🏻

