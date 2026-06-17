Today I was made aware of a truly astonishing propaganda campaign by the radical Hard Left group Stand Up to Racism, who are behind many of the supposedly organic ‘anti-racism’ marches and events called in opposition to right-wing and populist campaigns such as Raise the Colours.

Stand Up to Racism, like many Hard Left organisations, presents itself as representing decency and kindness, and as with similar activist fronts (Hope Not Hate springs to mind) seems to think that giving itself a name that suggests that it is opposing wicked things is sufficient to fool most people into considering it a force for good. This certainly seems to be the case with the major British Unions, who provide over 90% of Stand Up to Racism’s funding.

The organisation was formed in 2013, and from the beginning was a networked example of the leftist facility for creating a complicated nest of linked organisations (rather like shell companies in a purely financial con). It has for example a sister organisation, Unite Against Fascism (UAF), which shares leadership structures, key personnel, and campaign activities with Stand Up to Racism. Joint secretaries Weyman Bennett and Sabby Dhalu, as well as President Diane Abbott, represent both groups to an extent which has even led other Hard Left groups and writers to criticise this operational structure.

For those of us opposed to the Islamic conquest of Britain, the most glaring name leaping out from the leadership structure of SUTR is that of Talha Ahmed of the Muslim Council of Britain, who co-chairs the SUTR. Both organisations work closely together, and SUTR propaganda extols the virtues of Islam and of Islamic immigrant communities almost as extensively as Keir Starmer or the Muslim Council does.

Even the Left, though, object to certain aspects of SUTR organisation and behaviour. AI enquiry on controversies regarding the organisation returns, among other things, the following:

“While SUTR presents itself as a broad coalition of trade unions, community groups, and activists, it is frequently described by critics—including prominent left-wing figures like Owen Jones, Novara Media personalities, and various university student unions—as a “front” organization for the SWP.

This criticism intensified following a 2013 scandal within the SWP involving allegations of rape and sexual assault against a senior member known as “Comrade Delta.” The party’s internal handling of the case, which many viewed as a cover-up, led to a mass exodus of members. Critics argue that the SWP subsequently used SUTR to “launder” its reputation and recruit new members, particularly students unaware of the scandal, by operating under the banner of anti-racism rather than explicit socialism. SUTR and the SWP deny these claims, asserting that SUTR is an independent, broad-based movement.”

So here we have something of a pattern developing. Stand Up to Racism claims to be a moral force opposing wicked things like racism and bigotry. But it’s actually accused, even by the Left, of being a front for the very extreme Socialist Worker’s Party, which is essentially a Communist organisation with long links to activist violence. It’s intimately connected with the Muslim Council of Britain, and it both excuses Muslim sexual crimes within Britain while covering up rape and sexual assault scandals within its own organisation.

That, however, is not the end of the controversies associated with Stand Up to Racism, but only the beginning. As Abbott’s presence indicates and as Union funding also confirms, the organisation has strong Labour Party links as well that undermine claims of being an independent body concerned with a specific cause. Why are major ex-Labour Party figures like Abbott (suspended in July 2025 over other issues) literally presiding over an organisation so extreme that it receives criticism from Owen Jones? And what does it say about the organisation as a whole that it seeks to protect sexual abusers within its ranks or the ranks of affiliated groups?

Those aren’t the end of these links to other bodies which, if they were themselves more moral, should reject the association. Stand Up to Racism is co-chaired by Union leader Dave Ward (of the Communication Workers Union). The CWU has 200,000 members and represents workers in the Royal Mail and parcel and letter delivery companies like Parcelforce and DPD. It also covers telecommunications staff, such as staff at British Telecom (Openreach), EE, Virgin Media O2, and Plusnet. Finally its membership is also drawn from staff working for major companies with any communications aspects such as in banking (Santander), business process outsourcing (Capita, Teleperformance), and technology (Google, Apple, Microsoft, Accenture).

Other major Unions providing funding include include the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), National Education Union (NEU), RMT, University and College Union (UCU), Fire Brigades Union (FBU), UNISON, and the National Union of Journalists (NUJ). The Trades Union Congress (TUC) also co-sponsors SUTR's annual March demonstration for UN Anti-Racism Day.

Now it may well be the case that everyone from firemen to postmen and from Google workers to teachers, and perhaps especially journalists, tend to be left-wing (it’s somewhat assumed as Union members) and may idealistically wish to support milder manifestations of leftist piety. But would the average teacher or postman or fireman, even if of a mainstream leftist persuasion, be quite so keen to see their union dues (which should be going towards protecting their rights as workers) used to fund an outfit that coves up rape and sexual abuse? Is the average Union member that Hard Left and that in favour of sexual abuse?

Well, that question is never put to the members of these major unions funding Stand Up to Racism. The Union funding of Stand Up to Racism is rather typically something decided by the leaders of these unions and not something that even every member would be aware of. The money supplied is collected directly from union branches on a sliding scale (£50-£100 for every branch, regions (£200-£250) and national organisations (£500-£1,000). While each contribution sounds relatively modest, they soon add up since every one of the Unions involved has hundreds of individual branches.

The annual operating budget thus obtained is sufficient to fund 24 full time salaried staff, multiple media campaigns across social media and legacy media, and the organisation and delivery of between 15 and 25 protests per year, including supplies of mass produced banners (Refugees Welcome and the like). Typically these events draw crowds of 5-10,000 people but are very effective in presenting a narrative of supposedly spontaneous local resistance to Tommy Robinson marches or anti-asylum and anti mass immigration protests, especially as mainstream media consistently inflate the numbers of ‘anti-racist’ campaigners and show a tenderly affectionate disregard for any violence coming from these groups (in stark contrast to their portrayal of any populist or rightwing gathering).

What groups like Stand Up to Racism actually do is allow the Left to pretend that there is a huge groundswell of public support for open borders, asylum hotels, mass immigration and the importation of radically alien cultures with often dangerous and barbaric attitudes, when really no such support exists (outside of a few student dominated towns like Brighton or Bristol) save via this network of artificial, Union funded activism.

It’s when we look at the media campaigns Stand Up to Racism conducts though, that its internal sexual controversies and Muslim Council links become even more blatantly sinister. Astonishingly, this is a real Stand Up to Racism poster which was spread online by the organisation in the wake of the exposure of the vast, industrial scale rape of white British children by Pakistani Muslim grooming gangs:

This image is so extraordinarily blatant and so overwhelmingly insulting to the victims of the grooming gangs that it appears on first examination that it must be an image produced as a satire on leftism, suicidal empathy and oikophobia. It seems inconceivable that even a Hard Left organisation could create an image which so fully accepts and endorses the rape of white children. Because this is the only conclusion that can be drawn in the context of the grooming gang scandal.

Can you imagine seeing this image if you were a grooming gang victim, or if your child was? Can you imagine the despair of seeing what was done to you promoted?

But it isn’t the grimmest and darkest of satire. It’s both real and deliberate.

A blonde white child, a little girl who looks to be around 8 or 9 years old, is presented next to a full grown man who looks very similar to many of the child rapists of the grooming gangs. The image claims that white areas-traditional communities, rural areas and schools, and towns with ‘diversity needs’, require MORE migrants.

Several of the grooming gang victims were first lured into abuse by Muslim men hanging around school gates, and some of them were raped on school grounds.

This image cannot be accidental in the way that it recalls the grooming gang cases. It seems like a deliberate, mocking reminder of the child rapes, an image which goes beyond even the usual tone-deaf excuses and evasions from the Left when it comes to the horrific gang rapes and sustained tortures that targeted white children. Is the purpose to provoke violent reaction? Or is it just a sickening gloating about what happened, what the Left so long denied, and what they now openly support? Is it a celebration that Hard Left organisations have got away with covering up these crimes in the first place, ignoring them still today, and advocating for policies that will see more child rapes by migrants in the future?

This isn’t ’anti-racism’. This is a level of racism it’s hard to even comprehend. This is people celebrating the gang rape of white children by imported and migrant sexual abusers, and advocating for more of this. It is not an exaggeration to call this a piece of pro-ethnocide propaganda. It’s quite directly saying, by putting that little white girl and that refugee male side by side in such a glaring manner, and by the call for the spread of this particular type of migrant to white rural areas, that it wants the child rapes of Northern industrial towns spread to the only places in Britain that were spared them.

This is the only accurate interpretation of what that image is advocating. Stand Up to Racism is a race hate organisation that openly supports the rape of white children. Apparently, that is what these children need. They know exactly what they are doing when they produce images like this. They know what they are referencing and they know what they are supporting.

And British Unions, which should be worrying about things like pay and conditions for postal workers or firemen, are funding this.