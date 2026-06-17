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Derek Sibthorpe's avatar
Derek Sibthorpe
4h

This is pure Communist strategy that is well described and explained in Ann Applebaum's excellent book - 'Iron Curtain: the crushing of Eastern Europe 1944-1956" - when at the Yalta conference in 1944 it was agreed that Eastern European countries occupied by the conquering Red Army would come under Soviet influence with a promise of fair elections. After fair elections failed miserably to elect communist candidates, the polit-buro in Moscow brought the communist leaders in Eastern Europe to be schooled in coercion and intimidation to gain power. This included infiltrating and filling all the country's institutions and organisations such as the equivalent of our 'boy scouts' with communists and then hunting down patriots who opposed communist ideology to imprison them on trumped-up charges. Sound familiar with what has happened and is happening in Britain today! ?

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4h

This is how the left launders extremism: give it a noble name, run it through unions, wrap it in “anti-racism,” and dare decent people to object. But real decency starts with protecting children, not protecting narratives. Grooming-gang victims were failed by police, councils, media, activists, and politicians terrified of violating left-wing taboos. Now union-funded groups allegedly pump out propaganda that treats community concern as bigotry and mass migration as sacred doctrine. That is not anti-racism. That is moral inversion. British workers should demand audits, votes, and refunds. Union dues should defend workers, not bankroll ideological machines.

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