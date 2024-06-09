Regular readers of mine will know that I have long opposed neocon and globalist perpetual war policies. I opposed most of the components of the US ‘War on Terror’ following 9/11, especially the corruption of a response to terrorism into a vast expansion of the intelligence infrastructure and the surveillance State targeted at every American. My position has generally been similar to that of President Trump-retain genuine strength and the capacity to intervene, but use it judiciously and in a limited fashion. Adopting the role of the world’s policeman is a thankless and ultimately self-defeating task which becomes both ruinously expensive and, thanks to the huge sums involved, a magnet for internal corruption.

Plus, of course, perpetual war just doesn’t work. What Iraq, Syria, Libya and other theatres of perpetual war have shown is that these policies do not deliver greater security. In the end, they deliver greater chaos, cost trillions of dollars and result in millions of deaths, and leave the nations that followed such policies weaker, more hated, more exhausted, more indebted, and actually less powerful and influential in the world than they were at the start of it all.