Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
17h

“Discrimination” used to mean discernment, judgment, and the ability to distinguish one thing from another. Jupp’s point is that the modern political class flattened the word into a weapon, so every act of moral judgment, cultural preference, institutional standards, or common-sense selection can be smeared as bigotry. Orwell understood this game. Control the language, and you control the range of thought. Once “discrimination” no longer means wise discernment but only forbidden judgment, citizens lose the vocabulary needed to defend standards. A civilization that cannot discriminate between truth and lies, beauty and ugliness, order and chaos, citizen and non-citizen, man and woman, competence and incompetence, virtue and vice, cannot govern itself. It can only be managed by people who exploit confusion.

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Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
18h

Mr. Jupp is a man of impeccable good judgment and discriminating fine taste.

There, I said it.

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