The word discrimination has two exactly opposite meanings, but many people are entirely unaware of this. The vast majority of people will think one of two things when they hear the word ‘discrimination’.

If they are good little trained modern NPCs with no more independent thought than God gave the average garden slug, they will think:

Discrimination is horrible and still negatively impacts ethnic minoriries, BAME communities, innocent black youths who have every right to stab each other or white youths, migrants, immigrants and asylum seekers.

This version of understanding is that discrimination is a white injustice applied to others and can never, for example, go in the other direction. We must ‘fight discrimination’ because whites are genetically predisposed to be monstrously unjust and unfair to others. Why, they don’t even know they are doing it (‘unconscious bias’) and they can never escape doing it or fully understand how wrong it is because nothing bad is ever applied to them (‘white privilege’).

The best they can do is to constantly defer to non whites (‘allyship’), apologise for their continued existence (‘white guilt’) and support and create legal codes and social rules (‘social justice’) that prioritise everyone else other than whites (‘equity’). Only this achieves true justice (‘equity’) which is a sort of constant bashing of white people on the head with reminders of their innate evil and a pervasive social engineering designed to counteract the innate privileges they have (which are by the admission of this thinking, erm, invisible-a characteristic inconveniently shared with ‘things that aren’t real’, but you aren’t supposed to notice that bit).

The ‘invisible advantage’ (as described in Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack, possibly the key text of this entire worldview)is always there and never changes (despite the noble and sustained efforts of leftist activism) meaning that no degree of unequal treatment of whites can ever be unjust or unfair (‘there is no two-tier policing’).

That’s the Establishment,mainstream, university and government endorsed understanding of discrimination. An invisible enemy underpinning our entire society and a sort of inherited blood disease unique to white people which we can never escape but must be constantly acting against (like a sort of moral AIDS that can’t be cured but can be lived with, providing we take a life-time supply of regular diversity training).

If they are a sane and normal and decent person they will think:

Discrimination is a total lie. It’s a word made up to claim mistreatment where none exists, and now it’s excusing mistreatment in the other direction. If anyone is discriminated against, it’s white people.

This second interpretation is of course the largely valid and correct one.

But then there is the smallest group of respondents, who are the most accurate of all. These people will know something else.

They will know the actual, real, traditional meaning of the word.

They will know that discrimination is a good thing.

They will know this:

The original meaning of discrimination was the ability to judge the differences between two things (a neutral reference to a skill) or more positively the ability to judge accurately, with exactitude, correctness and fittingly, especially in an aesthetic or moral manner. To have fine discernment was to make a wise choice, a meaning retained when we still say someone has a discerning eye or when in the 18th century people of good taste and judgement were said to display a fine discrimination.

The Grammarphobia blog discussed this etymology way back in 2014, and some of what it said bears repeating just as historical context:

Discriminate” came into English in the early 1600s from the Latin discriminare, which means not only to distinguish or differentiate but also to divide or separate. The first written use of “discriminate,” according to the Oxford English Dictionary, appeared in a book on anatomy published in 1615. The author, the English physician Helkiah Crooke, describes ligaments that serve “to discriminate or separate the right muscles from the left.” This later usage appeared in a religious treatise published in 1637 by Bishop Joseph Hall: “The differences whereby we may discriminate counterfeit vertues from true.” And William Penn used the word in his Perswasive to Moderation to Dissenting Christians (1685): “He sees the Where and What of Persons and Things: He discriminates, and makes that a rule of conduct.” So in early usages, one who could “discriminate” was a person of discernment, and the ability to “discriminate” was an intellectual and spiritual asset. Similarly, the 17th-century derivations “discriminating” and “discrimination” were positive or neutral when they first appeared. Negative senses of these words came along later, at about the time that “discriminatory” was introduced.

Grammarphobia goes on to explain that discriminatory was first used in the US with reference to poor business practices where different customers, suppliers or investors were treated differently in unjust ways, and that this negative meaning became dominant during the Anerican Civil War and the Reconstruction Era.

In other words a word meaning good judgement became a word meaning unjust judgement, which is in many wayx an opposite meaning (if not a direct antonym). It is this definition that is now dominant and that was picked up and deployed, with conscious political intent, in the selection of this word to mean alleged racial preferments and mistreatments.

It’s interesting to me though that this shift occurs during a time of race controversy in the US (the abolition of slavery) and has continued with a negative and racial connotation ever since, burying the original meaning altogether.

As I grow incredibly cynical in my old age I begin to view every language shift of this kind as potentially managed and deliberate, rather than organic and natural, although it’s very easy to go too far in that mode of thinking.

Nevertheless when we think of what is really fundamentally missing from so many people today, especially in the most virulent progressives and the most authoritarian globalists, the older form of discrimination seems to be the part of their faculties that is completely absent.

They cannot differentiate accurately and precisely. They cannot make correct aesthetic and moral comparisons.They cannot look at two things comparatively, and discern which is worth more than the other. They cannot discriminate.

And in a related word, they have no discernment.

Every moral choice is muddied, inauthentic, opaque, smeared with a noxious coating of lies.

Whenever presented with binary options, the wrong one is selected.

If asked to make a moral judgement, they display supreme confidence with accompany supreme ignorance.

In the 18th century discrimination had a meaning which really did require good judgement and admire good judgement. It was a thing of precision, like a trained ear pressed to the side of a safe while a locksmith is at work. Discriminate between the sounds of the clicking lock, until it is open. Discriminate in your selection of just the right oil colour for your artistic canvas. And discriminate as a wise man should between an accurate and fitting interpretation of the world and an inaccurate and inauthentic one.

We need discrimination back. We need buckets of discrimination. We need to honestly say that we intend to embrace discrimination to its fullest extent, rescue it from unjust imprisonment in the language cage of the dishonest arbiter.

People need to accurately judge, to discriminate, between the deserving and the undeserving. They need to discriminate betwen truths and fictions. And many forms of discrimination are not, in fact, unjust-it is the absence of discrimination that is unjust. If you treat a criminal as if they are innocent, or an innocent man as if they are a criminal, you lack accurate discrimination. If you treat a citizen as inferior to a non-citizen, you lack accurate discrimination. Should society treat a murderer and a life saver the same, and consider it unjust to treat them differently? Of course not.

How about a murderer and a victim of that murderer? How about Karmelo Anthony in the US and Austin Metcalf? How about Singh Digwa and Henry Nowak in the UK? Traditional, rational discrimination (the skill of judging accurately) would tell us that a murderer is different to the victim, in rather obvious ways. Modern fighting descrimination told people to automatically side with the killers.

The meaning beneath the modern word should be resurrected and restored. We should embrace actual discrimination, and teach people to jusge accurately and rationally based on evidence rather than ideology. When accused of discrimination, we should say ‘thank you, I try my best’.