Just a short one today on Britain’s two tier justice system.

At the time of the Southport riots Lucy Connolly, a mother with no prior criminal record, was one of many British people arrested and rushed through a swift trial during a period in which the British Prime Minister (a lawyer himself) was prejudicing their cases by calling them all far right thugs and instructing judges in both public and private exhortations to throw the book at them.

Connolly had posted that she did not care if asylum centres burned down. The post was removed within 4 hours, but was clearly rhetorical and not literal. Connolly had said too that she did not care if every Brirish politician was in the place when it burned. This was the intemperate language of frustration, clearly describing an unreal scenario, and expressing despair and anger rather than instructions to violence and arson.

She didn’t tell anyone to do it. She said she didn’t care if it happened.

But the book was duly, and according to Kier Starmer’s explicit instructions, thrown at her. She was to be made an example of, like Peter Lynch was too, and many others. Anti migrant protestors were rounded up en masse, even if they had never attended a protest and never taken part in any street demonstration, whether peaceful or violent in nature.

Criminals already inside were released early to free spaces for these, in many cases, purely political, ideological prisoners guilty of online thought crimes.

At the same time a serving Labour councillor addressed a crowd of leftist activists. He told them, in rhetoric only slightly more deranged than that of the Prime Minister, that all anti migrant, anti asylum and anti immigrant murders and rapes of children protesters, were Nazis. Everyone who objected publicly to children being murdered (the spark that lit the Southport protests) was a Nazi.

And then he told them, he instructed them, to go and slit the throats of those protestors.

Unlike Connolly’s trial for hateful language and incitement to violence, the trial of Labour councillor Ricky Jones was strangely delayed. Hers was rushed through….his was repeatedly delayed. Perhaps the intention was for us to forget what he said, and how much more literal his violent language was than that of Lucy Connolly’s tweet.

The verdict has just been returned. Sickeningly, in a travesty of justice given the context of the draconian treatment of people like Connolly or Peter Lynch (the 61 year old imprisoned and driven to suicide in prison for the crime of calling the police and politicians corrupt at a Southport protest), Jones was found not guilty.

Apparently telling people to kill others is fine, if you are a Labour Party leftist when you do it.

If you are the wife of a Conservative councillor in the UK and post online rhetorically that you don’t care if something bad happens to asylum hotels, you go to prison for 31 months for encouraging violence after a rushed trial where you have been processed as rapidly as possible.

If you are a serving Labour councillor who literally tells people in person to slit the throats of protestors you disagree with, you are not guilty and after your case has been delayed until everyone hopefully forgets about it, you are free to go.

Two tier policing, two tier sentencing, two tier sick, depraved injustice.

My country is a shithole. A tyrannical, failed, joke of a nation that pisses all over the freedom of its own, and would be considered a horrifying vision of Hell by any of the better generations that built it.

The contrast of the Lucy Connolly and Ricky Jones cases could not make it any clearer. Our judges and police enforce a leftist tyranny where those aligned with or championed by Labour can call for murder, while those who oppose leftwing policies online have no freedom of speech at all even if their language is clearly non literal.

Connolly said ‘I do not care if…’.

Jones said ‘slit their throats’.

But Connolly rots in prison and Jones walks free.

Jones was filmed telling people to murder other people. A flat out, unambiguous instruction to kill.

No sane person could look at the contrast of these statements and these judgements without realising there is no justice in the UK and without realising that the basic principle of equal justice before the law is completely dead here.

The phrase two tier justice does little to express how fundamentally wrong, how astonishingly corrupt and malign, such contrasts in sentencing are. They are the kind of disparities by which the law becomes worse than anarchy, and by which governments and systems of rule, through the egregious injustice of their actions, demand their own removal. Few right minded people can really tolerate this level of obvious injustice. The heart revels at it, and the soul is sickened by it. Repeat it long enough and you push people to violent uprising, and give people no recourse to protest or overturn such things and you, as a system, demand that they turn to violence.

You simply cannot imprison a Lucy Connolly and refuse to imprison a Ricky Jones without everyone knowing that your justice system stinks and may well be beyond redemption or reform. You cannot with one hand deny freedom of speech, and with the other allow calls to murder, without your rule being right.y considered illegitimate. Contrasts like this are utterly corrosive to the social fabric of the nation and to the idea that we live in a system of equal justice under rules that must be respected.

That idea, upon which really all civil order rests, is murdered by such contrasts.