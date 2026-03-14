Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Casey Jones's avatar
Casey Jones
25m

Is it a stretch to say that They are sowing the wind?

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Doug German's avatar
Doug German
34m

Jeez, this post makes me seething angry 😡 How long are we going to tolerate this shit?!

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