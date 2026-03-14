Every single day there is footage of a white child being viciously and savagely attacked because they are white. These clips are filmed by other children. The attacks are always conducted by black or Asian gangs. The white child is always outnumbered. The attackers are utterly feral and merciless. The footage is stomach churning. The evil and injustice is sickening. The tears and distress of the white victim provoke excited glee and bloodlust in the attackers. They are always laughing, smiling and really, really enjoying themselves.

I’ve seen these clips and assaults from the US, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Greece and Scandinavia. I have never seen such clips from the thriving, safe nations of Poland and Hungary, which have enforced firm borders despite EU fines and disapproval.

Everywhere in the westwrn world that has had Globalist rulers, or that has had open borders (which is the same thing), we see these vile attacks. They would be impossible without mass immigration and without distorted and obscene acceptance, from evrryone in power, towards racism and violence directed at white people.

Whenever I see those clips I think of the constant message we get from ‘progressives’ that we represent hate and they represent love….while they express how much they consider us subhuman:

I think of every post telling me that I lack kindness and empathy. I think of them saying that if only people like me with my politics didn’t exist the world would be kinder and better. I think of being told how heartless I am, or how heartless conservatives are, or how cruel and uncaring Republicans or MAGA voters are.

And I think of the level of divorce from reality that exists in saying these people don’t belong in the world, while referring to those who don’t share your politics, and thinking you are expressing kindness.

And every day, along with these sickening ‘fight’ clips of extreme and unnecessary suffering that only exists due to progressive and leftist ‘empathy’ and ‘kindness’ I think of the school rooms and university lecture halls where students sit through critical race theory lectures relentlessly telling them that white people are born responsible for all evil, building the hate, building the hypocrisy, excusing and normalising the most pervasive evil of considering the majority of the populace less than human.

Every day, too, on social media of all kinds, in newspaper articles, in glossy magazines, in films like Sinners, in TV shows, we get this same unending message. The only injustices in all of history are from white people. White people can be constantly demonised. White people are utterly vile and worthless. Again and again and again. This is on our TV screens, on billboards, in papers, in schools, everywhere. Every bookshop has a section devoted to hate white people texts. It’s so normalised that those seeing it are called extreme, by those who see ‘white racism’ everywhere:

“The Centre for Hate Studies at the University of Leicester was awarded funding from the Leverhulme Trust to lead a major new study entitled The Rural Racism Project: Towards an Inclusive Countryside (2023–2025). This large-scale research project, led by Professor Neil Chakraborti, Professor Corinne Fowler and Dr Amy Clarke, challenges dominant depictions of rural England as peaceful, neutral and apolitical by investigating the realities of racism experienced by minoritised ethnic individuals and communities in rural spaces, in order to understand how racism is expressed in rural contexts.

The research team share further details below and outline how their evidence contributes to national debates on race, belonging, rural identity and access to countryside spaces.”

It’s easy to find hundreds of such projects busily describing everything as racism…except hatred of whites and Jews, because the same of course applies to attitudes to Jews and attitudes to Israel.

In both cases the people subject to the overwhelming racist hatred are called the people responsible for all evil. And we have 500,000 racial assaults on whites in the US every year, and we have synagogues being attacked by terrorists, and still all of the messaging saying that whites or Jews are the source of all evil are not only allowed in western society, but often funded and paid for from public funds.

All of this goes on, while we are told that we are the sources of hate, and that it is Muslims who are being ill treated. In the UK we have seen thousands of white children raped, and then an outpouring of official protection and support towards the community of the rapists. In the US it is the same. Somalians commit mass fraud stealing billions, and it is criticising that which is portrayed as evil. Muslims bomb and kill, and it is Israel that is to blame.

Today a guy called Professor Jiang shared a clip of himself teaching a class of children. In that class he says that Israel actually did something worse than genocide. He says that Israel performed a mass ritual child human sacrifice in Gaza. This is being taught in a US classroom. He shares it proudly on Facebook. Jiang has 650,000 followers. Many similar accounts are followed by millions of people.

Also today, people like Bishop Talbot Swann share their daily dose of hate towards white people. People can post that all white people are Nazis. All white people are psychopaths who are genetically disposed to evil. Swann is just one of thousands of accounts doing this. Again, these are nor my exaggerations or inventions. I have seen this content being shared again and again.

Neither form of racial hatred ever breaks the ‘community standards’ of social media, and both are monetised and very lucrative career options which never face legal consequence. You never, ever hear of the spreaders of this stuff being prosecuted under any ‘hate crime’ law, anywhere in the West. I have reported it on multiple occasions. I always get a reply saying it isn’t hateful or racist and no action is taken. People would very much be banned from platforms and imprisoned for the same content aimed at other races.

It’s constant open season on whites and Jews, while Islam is treated as a race rather than a vile ideology, and when almost any comment that offends those with protected status (never whites or Jews) can result, in the UK, in a prison sentence.

I understand why Jews became Zionists, or returned to an original understanding that they need their ancestral homeland as an independent nation dedicated to their survival and protection. Not being a Zionist after so many centuries of hate seems absurd. After just a few decades of similar hatred aimed at whites, and seeing what a loathsome thing western nations with a few exceptions have become, ethnonationalism seems more and more tempting.

But I know one thing for certain. I will never, ever think that the other side are motivated by love and kindness. Never. What they create, what they support, what they enact, is savagery and barbarism and brutal suffering inflicted on innocent people including children, for the crime of being from one of the only two races you are encouraged to hate. That’s what they back.

And I have seen the attacks that prove it.