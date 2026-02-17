Dave Smith: “As of right now the legacy of Trump’s second term is covering up the Epstein Files and doing everything Israel says, but I repeat myself.”

The legacy of Dave Smith is hating Jews and being a cunt in other ways too.

Honestly it is so fucking irritating dealing with people who think everything links to ‘da Jews’ and that bovine malicious stupidity.

It’s also beyond boring dealing with people who have no logic, no rationality, no sense and no brains on Epstein.

This was a Democrat donor who tried to ingratiate himself with everyone. He moved money for the very rich and it might be rational to think he did so for intelligence agencies. He liked fucking underage girls and was definitely a scumbag and pervert. And yes, some of his powerful friends were the same.

There are files relating to his crimes. That doesn’t mean those files include everything that every fuckwit on the planet imagines is in them. And a vast amount of material has been released by this administration, something nobody else did when it was in their possession.

1 MILLION pages

2,000 videos

Vast amounts of information embarrassing to powerful people (the ones Trump is supposedly protecting)

Information that has resulted in multiple impacts on the powerful like the resignation of Peter Mandelson, an investigation into a former leader of Norway, the resignation of the current UK Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff.

These are not the perp walks in orange jump suits of people we all might WANT to take such walks. But it is an impact, and it is an impact that exists because of the Trump second term.

It’s probably the only realistic impact that we can get on 20 and 25 year old statement evidence devoid of any other support.

Of course the situation is such and the insanity so extreme after propagandisation of all this that even recognising that basic reality will get calls of PEDO aimed at people who have a much better record of opposing child raping perverts than the ones screaming PEDO have.

This is what we are ACTUALLY seeing now, backed by the Jew Hating Isolationist Wing of the Fake Right influencers and podcasters and by the Koch funded Libertarians who tend to be Marxists who wrap themselves in the language of liberty and the free market to end up in the same fucking place as Stalin (I estimate that 80% of libertarians are hardcore Statist leftists or actual perverts who are mainly concerned with the freedom of corporations to benefit from open borders or end free speech if it’s their sacred choice to do so. 20% of libertarians are still not that and may be great people, but they are lumped together with these arseholes).

It’s also the case that all the evidence that exists points to Trump being the only famous person who knew Epstein who has been vindicated as not involved. Which is a fairly important point the Save the Mullahs Crew like Dave Smith, and the Useful Idiots for Marxism like Thomas Massie and the Views favourite commentator Marjorie Taylor Greene conveniently ignore.

I admit it. I was wrong on MJT. I used to defend her back in the day. Turns out she’s not just dumb, but massively crooked too.

The reality on all this is the exact opposite of what these morons are presenting.

Trump isn’t the most implicated by the real evidence, he’s the most EXONERATED.

This evidence includes:

1. Victoria Guiffre and other victims all stating they never saw Trump, never had sex with him, were never abused by him or interacted with him.

2. Trump being the only person to ban Epstein from his properties.

3. Trump congratulating the police on investigating Epstein and urging them to get him.

4. Trump being the only famous person known to have come forward and offered to help Epstein’s prosecutors.

5. Trump being the only person publicly thanked by Epstein’s prosecutors.

5. The Trump admimistration being the only administration to release ANY of the Files.

6. Epstein’s cellmate stating that Epstein told him the FBI wanted Trump but Epstein had nothing on him and they were not friends.

7. Witnessed instances of both Trump and Epstein talking disparagingly about each other.

8. The sheer scale of what’s been released-a million pages and 2,000 videos and fucking morons are complaining because apparently they want the administration to post child porn on the WH social media feed.

9. The fact that administrations trying to destroy Trump and using both legal and illegal means to do so had the Files and never used them against Trump.

10. The fact that turning crimes by a Democrat primarily in RINO and Democrat terms into an attack on Trump and MAGA fits classic psychological projection and classic Marxist propaganda techniques of transferred guilt based on false accusation dating back to the early Bolsheviks.

The fact is Dems had this stuff for 16 years in which any of it could have been destroyed or altered. The existence of the ‘real Epstein Files’ or ‘the really damning stuff’ has never been confirmed so people are screaming for stuff that might only exist in their imagination and it’s now the case that no amount of this stuff will satisfy the Epstein obsessives and Jew haters who imagine that somewhere in it there will be a video clip of Trump and Netanyahu high fiving over a child’s back, lit with black Satanic candles, mainly because they have a pre existing hatred of both men.

I’m not saying pedo rings don’t exist. I’m not saying Satanic cults don’t exist. I might even agree that Satanic is a very good term for describing many powerful people. I’m saying you can’t put people in prison based on thinking they are evil bastards. There’s lots of people I’d do that to if I could, to be honest, but I can’t. And the only way you can is via tyranny, ultimately, if you DON’T HAVE the evidence.

It’s not good enough to just IMAGINE there is evidence being withheld that must prove you right. Fucking PROVE it.

You know, investigative journalism? Find it then, if you’re so certain it exists. Or at least make the attempt rather than shouting HAND ME STUFF THAT MIGHT NOT EXIST.

How is the administration actually supposed to fulfil that request, in the real world?

Prosecuting on 20 or 25 year old sex crimes is bloody difficult and requires firm and real evidence, not ‘it must be there and they are covering it up’ from thousands of arseholes.

The successful prosecution rate for rapes, which isn’t very old cases allegedly involving powerful people but all rapes including those reported quickly, is about 3% in the UK. It’s probably not much better in the US. This can be political (the grooming gangs being ignored on purpose) but usually isn’t.

Usually it’s just that you need forensic or physical evidence or witness evidence quickly, or else it is just an allegation you can’t prove.

All of the above is ignored by Jew hating retards like Smith and by absolute cunts like Massie who have followed Democrat direction by turning blame from Clinton and co and placing it on Trump.

NONE of the fire is being directed at the administrations in power when the crimes were taking place.

I have ZERO respect for anyone who thinks Epstein is anything other than a Democrat hoax transferring old crimes at this point, and less than zero for people who think it’s been proven that ‘da Jews’ of Israel controlled it all or that Trump is a pedophile.

Those beliefs are objectively insane and absolute markers of the possessor being a cunt.

I say this knowing the response I will get from some quarters and that having spent 15 years saying pedophiles should be chemically castrated and our current elites are vile and opposing the gang rapes of children in the UK will all be ignored because I want evidence to be more important than the demand for evidence that might not exist so far as the Files are concerned.

Meanwhile the Trump administration’s border and immigration policies in the second term have found and rescued THOUSANDS of missing children and ended the vast sex trafficking of children over the border that occurred in the Biden administration.

It’s really astonishing that this good work is totally ignored. The people Dave Smith calls pedos are quite literally rescuing thousands of kids as he speaks, while the people he aligns with couldn’t even stomach a film telling the truth about sex trafficking.

Who the fuck has Dave Smith ever even tried to rescue…..unless you count the Iranian mullahs who set 9 years old as the legal age of consent?