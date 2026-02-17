Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka's avatar
Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka
7m

agreed with you on the cunt factor with Massey and Smith

Massey voted against a revenge porn bill and has only accomplished this

Dave Smith could monetize himself by wearing a shock collar and I would happily spend

libertarianism sounds swell if you are a utopian dope but is dumb why does it still exist beyond as a pipeline for Cato and Koch brothers?

why aren't they being experiencers of consequences? no Koch brothers in the epsteins

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Jupp · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture