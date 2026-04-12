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Derek Sibthorpe's avatar
Derek Sibthorpe
2h

One of the first state subsidies given by Hitler was for increased production for cheap radios to bring Nazi propaganda into the home.

Mussolini's declaration of 'All within the state,nothing outside the state, nothing against the state' can equally be applied to the E.U. that has pulled the masterful trick of complete power but not accountable as a state. Any E.U. employee who publicly criticises the E.U. forfeits his/her E.U. pension. The other trick is that the top echelons in the E.U. and their apparatchiks howl in spluttering outrage at any analogy of the E.U. to Fascism. However, if it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, sounds ------- etc.

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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
2h

A person shows his or her ignorance and intellectual incapacity most when they speak or write words without understanding their meaning. When they understand the meaning and use the word as Yuri describes they deserve to be disrespected and mocked. Bravo Yuri.

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