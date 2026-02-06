What follows below is a lengthy piece on ICE, that I wrote just after the Trump-Walz phone call. We have had a few more events since then. This piece divided into four parts, was published in The Conservative Woman, together with a few more supporting quotes and references. I’ll be doing another ‘aftermath’ piece for them.

But I still think it’s useful to have all of this here in one place for you guys. So I’m giving all my paid subscribers a look at my original draft. It’s lengthy and you might have to digest it in parts.

The conclusion, though, is clear: I believe the ICE battle is the most fundamental one there is. It’s the one that determines who really controls the US. If the federal government can’t arrest and deport illegal aliens and can’t face down and obviously win against domestic terrorism, then any populist governance at all is ultimately impossible. And this applies in other nations too that need to deport dangerous foreigners.

So here are the points that kay out the factors thar bring me to that conclusion:

Looking at events in the US from a British perspective can be a difficult task. Much of the public here still rely on mainstream media for news reporting and commentary on US politics. The BBC’s deliberate doctoring of J6 footage, in which a flagship documentary was selectively edited by clipping different parts of a Trump speech to remove the segments that made it clear he was instructing people to protest peacefully, illustrates how false an image of events one can acquire by relying on these sources. What the BBC did was pure propaganda presenting an outright lie, the lie that Trump encouraged violence on J6, when the factual record, presented without editing, shows the exact opposite.

Millions of people in the UK still believe that Trump told his supporters to invade the Capitol building, or that he called for violence, based on this kind of doctored and biased reporting.

We should therefore regard all mainstream reporting on what is currently happening in the US with an automatic scepticism, informed by the understanding that the British media, irregardless of whether they call themselves left or right wing, intensely dislike Donald Trump and his government, and that they will break every traditional code of ethical journalism or professional standards to present this prejudice as factual and correct.

Now we come to the issue at the heart of current hysterical accusations against the Trump administration, which is the activities of ICE and other US border and immigration agencies. Many people will have seen extensive media coverage of the deaths of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, two ‘protestors’ killed in confrontations with ICE agents. Like George Floyd did for the BLM riots and the 2020 ‘Summer of Love’, these people have become instant martyrs and proof, for many, that ICE are ‘out of control’, that the Trump admimistration is ‘fascist’, or that what we are seeing in the US is the result and fault of Donald Trump being some kind of putative, would-be dictator abandoning the norms of civilised democracy.