Not many people in the West have ever heard of the Sui dynasty.

The Sui were one of the shortest lived Chinese imperial dynasties. They united a considerable territory after years of division and engaged in massive engineering projects, but they didn’t last long. Most historians agree that they only had three Emperors between 581 AD and 618 AD. The dynasty lasted just 37 or 38 years (depending on whether the last, powerless Emperor is really counted).

At the height of their short period of existence an observer might have thought that the Sui, like many other Chinese dynasties, would last for centuries. The scale of their resources and activities was vast, perhaps even by modern standards. Agricultural reforms and harsh but efficient management led to a boom series of harvests and a massive stockpile of both wealth and food supplies. The population was both very large and well fed. The confidence engendered by this success led the Sui to engage in a whole series of gigantic building programs, but these caused growing resentment as millions of peasants were forced into what amounted to slave labor.

The Sui did not heed the early warning signs. As the court of the second Emperor (Emperor Yang) became increasingly luxurious and decadent, it looked to extend Sui territory even further, casting a conqueror’s eye towards the Korean peninsula. In 612 AD Emperor Yang ordered the invasion of the Korean kingdom of Goguryeo. The forces involved were staggering.

The invading Sui armies are thought to have numbered at 1,138,000 men. 305,000 of those were sent with the aim of capturing Pyongyang, the Goguryeon (?) capitol. Watching these vast armies depart in squadrons that stretched for mile after mile after mile, it must have been almost inconceivable to the Sui that the attack was a disastrous blunder that would result in humiliating failure and the death of their dynasty. How could such a vast force, gathered by a new, strong dynasty from a prosperous Empire, possibly lose?

But lose they did. And defeat in the war would prompt massive rebellion at home, and by 618 AD the Emperor Yang would be assassinated by one of his own ministers, effectively ending the Sui altogether.

Of the 305,000 men who were in the army sent to capture Pyongyang, only about 2,700 made it back to Sui territory alive. Various errors contributed to this calamity. At the beginning of the campaign, so rich were the Sui, that every soldier was supplied with the food and other materials they were expected to need for the whole campaign…which they were then carrying. Huge quantities of these supplies ended up being abandoned along the roadsides by exhausted troops. An enemy general pretended to defect, was given a tour of the Sui camps, witnessing for himself the huge campaign beginning, quite quickly, to descend into chaos.

The entire enterprise proved just too vast to be managed properly, at least by the Sui commanders in place, who had applied the same expectations to an opposed and moving army in the field they had previously applied to peasants working on a dam or a gigantic wall.

The enemy general then escaped and used his knowledge of Sui weaknesses in the planning of the battle that would seal the end of the Sui dynasty, not only as the invader of what is now Korea, but as a Chinese dynasty too.

So how does all this relate to the title of this piece?

Well, I would say it relates to today in two ways, one specific and one more general.

Let’s deal with the specific first. The very interesting thing about the Battle of Salsu in 612 is the fact that Korean sources claim that the victory was partly obtained by the harnessing of natural forces to devastating effect. These sources state that a river was dammed, and then the dam broken, in such a way as to unleash the full force of the river on Sui troops. Many modern historians doubt these accounts, but it would certainly offer an explanation beyond sheer incompetence for the Sui defeat (ranked as one of the worst in all military history).

It’s for this reason that the battle occurred to me in relation to the issue of geoengineering. What the Korean (Goguryeon) forces did, if the dam story is true, is a form of very early geoengineering warfare.

And here is the more general reason why the battle occurs to me as an apt comparison. In recent years what seems to be a potentially terminal decline of the American Empire and the western semi-client nations attached to it (the ‘Free World’) has often been compared to the Fall of Rome. The same elements that finished Rome (a decadent elite, a middle class squeezed out of existence, the fanaticism of obscure cults, internal disunity, economic mismanagement, misplaced hubris, a welfarism from the State, and of course barbarian invasion) all bear parallels with our Open Borders, Malign Elite modern West.

But might not our fall be closer, in a way, to that of the Chinese Sui dynasty? After all, Rome’s collapse took centuries. Modern western collapse really has been swifter than that. If we look at the decline of the modern West objectively, yes, there are deep roots for it. But in some ways too its greatest strength and wealth, its greatest economic and military power, was not so long ago at all…especially for the USA. American superpower status begins in 1942-1943….and it starts dying in 1945. In 1945, you see, a new dynasty takes power. A dynasty very like the Sui Emperors.

The Globalist dynasty.

As soon as America achieves superpower status, that status is put in a harness of Globalist aims, with the US serving those aims like a war horse (rather than the rider).

In the 1950s the US had vast power. The economic super power. The military super power. The main trading partner for most of the world. The first nuclear armed power.

And it was already paying tribute to foreign organisations. It was already funding transnational replacements. It was already hosting the UN, and beginning to look to the UN as the authority on whether a war is just or unjust.

And it was already cultivating a military-industrial complex that looked to its own interests rather than actually caring about the US.

It was already facing building internal divisions ready to be exploited and increased by foreign nations, and it was already beginning to possess a ruling class and a media class who would be embarrassed by American nationalism and who would see themselves more as sophisticated global citizens than parochial American ones.

This curious combination of arrogant over-confidence and a desire to extend abroad by conquest, combined with elite decadence and divorce from the concerns within your own nation, is the operating ‘common core’ of Globalist leadership. And it might well be just as good a description as any of the Sui dynasty ruling class.

How many Sui dynasty peasants really wanted to conquer Korea? How many modern Western citizens really want to save Ukraine? These were and are elite obsessions, not local needs.

So back to the central reason why I’ve made these comparisons. Back to geoengineering. Picture an army of Sui soldiers being washed away in a flood. Picture the bodies of men, women and children caught in the branches of flooded trees, rotting on the mountain slopes of North Carolina.

How natural was the disaster?

Now I know this is a question that will immediately divide readers. I know that some will already believe they have the answer, while some will believe that even asking the question is a ‘conspiracy theory’.

I am not as confident as either group. I don’t know whether Storm Helene’s path was a natural one, just as I don’t know whether the equally terrible ‘natural disaster’ in Hawaii was genuinely a natural event or actually caused by some military tech or other engineered and planned destruction.

I know there are people who consider raising these possibilities mad. I don’t. I’m not certain these things are engineered and rationally speaking I could not be certain unless I had access to information telling me whether or not the US government have developed weapons capable of altering a storm’s course, generating a storm, or igniting fires and melting metal at thousands of degrees.

I know this stuff can sound absurd, like superhero powers.

But let us think of the context before we dismiss it.

The context is that there HAS been real and advanced research on these things for decades.

Places like Dubai now admit to regularly using weather modification techniques. Cloud seeding is well known about. You can look up all kinds of government sponsored research on that.

Similarly laser technology has received enormous US military funding. Directed energy weapon programs are real. They have received significant funding. And Hawaii is where testing of some of that technology has taken place. These aren’t wild assertions. A small amount of investigation quickly determines that institutes and facilities in Hawaii were and are used for BOTH military tech energy weapons research and far more general or seemingly benign laser technology development.

One might say that a coincidental disaster with claims of directed energy weapon use occurring in Hawaii is an extreme and ridiculous conspiracy theory. Green laser technology and environmental monitoring satellites aren’t directed energy weapons.

But again put this is context.

An energy weapon disaster where they are studying and testing energy weapons? Absurd. That’s like saying that a COVID pandemic starting in Wuhan, China, had something to do with the Wuhan Institute where COVID pandemics are studied!

The scathing John Stewart Lab Leak rant from 2021, which very effectively exposed those DENYING a link as the irrational thinkers rather than those CLAIMING one might well apply here.

Or how about the context of the general honesty of our media and governmental class?

Lab leak was a conspiracy theory, until they had to admit it was true.

ANY artificial weather modification was a conspiracy theory, until they admitted it was true.

ANY military research on directed energy weapons was a science fiction fantasy, until they admitted it was true.

Biolabs in Ukraine was Russian disinformation and propaganda, until they had to admit it was true.

Now let’s put it in the context of the Globalist attitude to technology and to their citizens generally.

Aren’t these people, isn’t this a scientific and technocratic minded elite, which displays the kind of characteristics that make the idea of them deliberately directing fires or storms against their ow citizens more plausible?

What we know now about the COVID pandemic surely has to factor in when we discuss whether there really is a capacity and an inclination from the US government or any other Globalist led body to create and deploy geoengineering against their own people.

What we saw with COVID was that these people created the virus. They funded gain of function research designed to get bat viruses to skip species and affect humans. They funded that in China to escape US biomedical laws. They actually created a global network of biolabs.

In these biolabs, both before and after COVID, they have been insane enough to artificially create viruses with an 80% fatality rate. They have even created viruses with a 100% human fatality rate.

Do the people who do that have rational or moral limits? Are they subject to some kind of safety oversight that makes sense? They are concocting things that if released would end all human life on Earth. Who takes that level of risk?

This is a risk level even beyond that of nuclear weapons, and they went there. This is a risk level commensurate with the very worst science fiction dystopian fantasies and warnings. And these supposedly moderate, moderated, respectable people doing useful and necessary research went there.

Why wouldn’t the military take their trillions of dollars of funding and create satellite or naval based directed energy weapons? Is it impossible to believe they did that?

Why wouldn’t these people and their Globalist masters be prepared to use them on their own citizens?

Are they too moral to do so? Do they have no incentive to do so?

Here is more context for you to consider.

The COVID pandemic transferred about 4.2 trillion dollars from the average citizen of the western world to the billionaire class (who fund politicians and media) and to Big Pharma (who fund politicians and media).

It did so while breaking the Nuremberg Code and lying to and coercing and forcing its own citizens (and a total of two thirds of humanity) into taking an experimental gene therapy. Following that, excess death rates rose in every nation that used those mislabelled vaccines, which now total MILLIONS of deaths potentially (probably) caused by these ‘vaccines’.

And these people who play with technology and humanity so recklessly that they will create viruses to wipe out all human life and keep doing that after a significant lab leak, these people whose policies may well have killed millions already….are too moral and too sensible and too rational to do such a thing as deploy geoengineering against their own citizens?

Should I say ‘are you sure’, or should I say ‘are you Sui’?

But motive matters too of course. With COVID, we can see the trillions gained. We know the exact figures.

With Hawaii we only know that the land affected was some of the most expensive land in the world where the very richest people in the US want to live and where devastated poorer locals can’t live anymore. With North Carolina and Storm Helene, we only know sitting underneath the washed away towns and the destroyed homes and the disappeared roads is at least 530 billion dollars worth of lithium and quartz, enough as described in mainstream media reports to power the entire global semi-conductor industry.

And we know that Ashville is 300 miles inland and sits at an elevation of 2,700 feet.

The point of all this is not to say I KNOW these were engineered disasters and I KNOW that governments can create and move storms about or use space lasers to burn towns. These things sound crazy to me….UNTIL I look at the context.

Until I know for example that perfectly rational, acceptable, mainstream technology and research can already focus on geoengineering projects like blocking out the sun or GMO projects like releasing genetically modified mosquitoes. Don’t those real things sound crazy too?

What I can say I know for certain, is that the Globalist dynasty, like the Sui dynasty, IS crazy and arrogant and remote enough from ordinary life to do it, if they saw a gain in it. I KNOW they would risk all humanity, let alone North Carolina.

And I KNOW that even if a natural disaster is entirely natural, they would immediately exploit it and immediately show what they have shown with each of these events. Which is that they care far more about wars abroad and profit for them and seizing land in either place then they care about ordinary citizens and ordinary lives.

The disaster response shows that. You don’t need to believe in geoengineering weapons even to see what they are. Emperor Yang probably had more real concern for the Chinese peasant he enslaved than these people have for us.