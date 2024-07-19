One of the oldest political questions of all concerns not aims but methodologies. It is the question of what you are prepared to do to win. Most politicians like to describe their aims and conceal their methodology, because in describing your aims it is much easier to cast yourself and your Party as the good guys.

Of course, you can also lie much more easily about your aims. you can claim to want racial justice, for instance, when actually you are a hypocritical racist who just wants to insult, punish, discriminate against and take money from white people.

But your methodology isn’t a set of words that can all conceal who you really are. Your methodology is a set of actions that reveal, to anyone actually looking, what you really are.