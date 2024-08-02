Nothing could give a more stark illustration of the reality of life under Globalist rule than the last week in the UK.

On Monday a savage psychopath attacked a dance class for little girls. Three innocent children were hacked to death. Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, Bebe King, 6, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, all died. The attacker injured 13 others, including 11 children. Three adults were as of the last report I saw still critically ill in hospital, including two young female dance teachers who bravely tried to stop the attacker.

Details about the suspect were slow to emerge. As is now common practice when such attackers are non white, mainstream media and the police were both reluctant to provide any immediate details (when such attackers are white, full details are quickly released in most cases).