According to The Yorkshire Rose, a British podcaster, activist and YouTuber who reports on migrant hotels, she has been named in Prevent documents on a list of potential far right terrorist threats. Prevent is the umbrella term for Britain’s official anti terror policies, coordinated by both the police and intelligence services, and the documents they create are supposed to be the best informed British assessments of terror threats and the guidance documents used to inform the police and the authorities generally on who and what to worry about.

The authorities, then, are worried about an anti migrant hotels campaigner. Because she publicly opposes British taxpayers paying for asylum seekers to stay in hotels. She’s also been arrested four times in connection with her reporting on these asylum arrangements.

The particularly interesting part for me is that among others like Paul Joseph Watson being on this list, which is a sort of terror watchlist compiled by people who are supposed to be preventing terrorist atrocities, the short segment shared by The Yorkshire Rose includes The Conservative Woman, an online ‘culture wars’ publication that I write for alongside academics, doctors, philosophers, politicians, and humorists from the UK and elsewhere. TCW (as Conservative Woman) is listed on a page headed Far Right Influencers and Networks, and described as a “radical right conspiracy theory website, that, despite its name, has majority-male contributors” (yes, this supposedly serious assessment really does read like a spoof).