During the Tory Party Conference in Manchester at the start of October, the former Thatcher cabinet grandee Lord Heseltine delivered a speech at a European Movement fringe event. The 92 year old has not been a significant figure even within Conservative circles for decades, and many voters alive today will not have the faintest idea of who he is or that this man once resigned from the Thatcher cabinet in a histrionic fit of self-aggrandisement or that he once contested for leadership of the Conservative Party, with borderline realistic hopes of becoming Prime Minister.

Heseltine’s speech was full of the same kind of insane comparisons we have heard again and again from US Democrats and from critics of Donald Trump, substituting a vile smear of Nazism for any recognition of the fact that populist arguments are, in any real democracy, more valid than hate filled lies designed to prevent new and saner approaches on borders or on who must integrate with who in a country that has experienced high levels of immigration. Heseltine showed that he represents a branch of condescending conservatism indistinguishable from the most hysterical US Democrats or the profound thinking of the type of people who consider Bob Vylan a truth teller:

“The right wing equivalents to the fascists of the thirties are back on the march: Le Pen in France, AfD in Germany, Fdl in Italy, Vox in Spain and conspicuously Reform in this country.

Much of President Trump’s language in America coincides with words here in Europe. The immigrant has replaced the Jew as the problem which needs a solution, although recent events here have cast a dark shadow.”

Lord Heseltine’s glory days of being a truly significant and impactful figure with the potential to change the face of British politics are 40 years in the past, and his attitudes and stances are even older, mired in the lessons of World War II which were already archaic and distorted by the time that Thatcherism was bestriding the UK and helping Ronald Reagan win the Cold War. Like the equally bitter and largely forgotten figure of Ted Heath, Heseltine represents a generation of Tories who became ashamed to be conservative on any issue at all, the Europhile precursors of that chain of Conservative betrayal and self-defeat, of the party of the Right adopting Leftism on every social issue, that led to the aping of Blair by David Cameron, the Remain faction undermining of Brexit, and the pathetically weak premierships of May, Sunak and (despite initially selling himself as a populist alternative) Boris Johnson.

For 40 years or more (and certainly from the internal revolt that ousted Thatcher and installed Major onwards) British conservatism has been continually betrayed from within, with valiant grassroots supporters and ordinary Conservative voters seeing their country changed beyond all recognition, and for the worse, with the support of Conservative leaders. Whether on mass immigration and repeated failures to deal with it (and repeated increases of it such as the Boris Wave), or on gender, identity, race, the emergence of wokeness and a relentless leftist advance towards the control of all education, entertainment and media, the average Tory voter has seen a party led by patricians in the Heath-Heseltine mould-arrogant, distant figures who sneer at working class patriotism just as much as more declaredly leftist leaders do, people who do not represent or protect the British citizen in any way, and people who follow foreign instructions with a wholehearted belief that Europe knows best.

Thatcher was really the last Tory leader (perhaps before Badenoch, to be fair to the struggling incumbent) to be unashamedly patriotic in a real and meaningful way, a way that didn’t worry about what the Left thought of her or what was polite in elite dinner party settings. Long before Donald Trump in the US, the Thatcherite project could have been described as Make Britain Great Again, a task at which it partly succeeded, but at enormous cost with some errors that should now be admitted (like the failure to preserve Northern industrial heartlands). Throughout, the patrician wing of the Tory Party absolutely detested Thatcher’s lower middle class thinking and her ability (and that of similar figures like Norman Tebbit) to connect to the white working class (at least in the South of England) and their concerns and ambitions. That British Pride, the kind that fought and won the Falklands War and that didn’t apologise for it either, dismayed those within her party who had already decided that Britain’s fate must be determined not by what the average person wants, not even by what the country needs, but by whatever instruction was passed on by the EU.

The Tory support for Remain under and following Cameron was a grand exposure of the fact that, while Thatcher won the Cold War and saw off Heseltine’s petulant rebellions, she ultimately lost the internal battle for the soul of the Conservative Party itself, especially on cultural and social issues and on attitudes towards a confidence in Britain’s destiny as self-governing and self-aware. Battles that were often cast as solely about Britain’s membership of the EU were actually about a much more fundamental split not only in the Conservative Party but in the country as a whole.

The choice was between the kind of country that liked its own people, that was unashamed of doing what ordinary, majority white voters wanted and that was prepared to protect their lives, their safety and their rights, and the kind of country that saw waving the England flag as racist or asserting sovereignty as adjacent to fascism. Through those 40 years of betrayal the Heath-Heseltine template was dominant-British Conservatism would be far more terrified of being called racist than it was of losing the country or betraying the majority of its voters. It would assume that economic competence meant following orders from Brussels, no matter how damaging those orders were, and no matter how much of an anti-innovation, anti-entrepreneurial, anti-capitalist bureaucratic burden Europe adopted (a burden always weighted to be particularly disadvantageous to Britain).

All of the terrible things that Labour governments have done from Blair onwards, and the attitude of patrician disdain for Little England from those supposed to lead it that we see in Keir Starmer’s near Marxist governance and in the terrifying way in which a single accurate comment on anti-white racism in advertising is taken as more controversial than the industrial scale mass rape of white children, was in the Conservative Party too. Because betrayal of your own people, denial of their existence, apologies for their past, radical alteration of their country without their consent, and the idea that they should be ruled from abroad and never protected from replacement even within their own nation, was the settled received wisdom of the ruling class, both from those who wore a red rosette and those who wore a blue one.

Thatcher was destroyed for not sharing this general traitorous attitude of submission and self-abnegation, cast aside because she became more realistic and more accurate about the EU’s essential Britain hating malignancy and its connection with British middle and upper classes to the same distaste for the majority of the British people. The Remain vote in 2016 and the efforts against Brexit afterwards fully exposed just how many comfortably affluent Brits hate their own people. Liz Truss, looking to return to a Thatcherite model especially economically and fully exploit Brexit to be more competitive than Europe, was destroyed for similar reasons.

But, eventually, even the loyalty of Tory voters snaps when it is betrayed so often, which is why Reform exists and the Tories are currently polling at levels that would reduce them to a handful of MPs at a general election. Badenoch is unfortunate enough to have inherited that legacy of 40 years of broken promises and submission to foreign instructions and leftist social policy. Under her leadership the Tories are at least sounding conservative for the first time since Thatcher, but it is too little, too late.

In this context the widespread dissemination of Heseltine’s words on Reform, climate change and Badenoch are all more telling than they would be if we were evaluating whether Heseltine himself has any remaining significance. Personally, he doesn’t, but he represents a type, a type that led official conservatism to utter destruction, costing our country too its safety and identity in the process. Heseltine in his prime was often compared to a lion, thanks to a rather spectacular head of hair, but was always a very determined donkey. And this is what he still delivers when he says that Donald Trump’s America reminds him of 1930s Germany, or that Reform are “fascists”, or that the AfD and similar anti mass migration parties are all Far Right, or that Bedonoch’s rhetoric about immigration is dangerous and bigoted.

He’s still delivering the standard dishonest and untrue repetitions of Hard Left lies by Patrician Right figures that have made the Tory Party, even as it tries to row back towards more popular opinions, utterly irrelevant. All of these kind of condemnations, which cast wanting your own country to be peaceful and patriotic as some kind of insane Nazism (all while ignoring that militant Muslims are on our streets chanting for Jewish women to be raped and Jewish men slaughtered) are indicative of a ruling class that learned to equate any form of self-pride and self-defence with the horrors of Nazism, a ruling class that substituted a vague European oneness for the far more diverse and far more meaningful loyalties that make France French, or England English….all while totally betraying each and every European population to invading hordes from the Third World.

Heseltine is of an age where like many old school Europhiles, he might not see the final destruction of Europe or its final transformation into some kind of Caliphate. But like EU leaders and lovers across Europe, he has played his part in making that far more likely, and still is, by casting the defence of European populations from violent Third World immigrants as fascism, instead of as a basic moral duty he and his ilk never fulfilled.