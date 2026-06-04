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Gary Edwards's avatar
Gary Edwards
4h

I think this will cause a great ruckus in the indigenous population of England.

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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
4h

Coincidentally I graduated from Southampton University, in 1970, a degree in Sociology and Politics. I wasn't "brainwashed", I learned to think and dissect Marxist Claptrap.

Students are not victims, helplessly brainwashed. They are learning the script they will have to mouth to graduate and get on in any corporate or public sector job. That is the deliberate policy of career bureaucrats who have infiltrated our institutions for their own advancement, the pseudo-woke.

These Chief Constables are not "woke". They are cynical greasy pole-climbers, just like those found in all organizations in recent years. A lot of them are women, beneficiaries of the demonization of white men. Journalists are shallow thinkers, needing to meet copy deadlines with approved text. You will learn nothing of importance from the media, You are on your own.

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