A shorter version of the following article appears today in The Conservative Woman. They publish many of my articles and excellent ones from other writers too.

Alexis Boon, the shameless Chief Constable of Hampshire and Isle of Wight police, is refusing to resign. His force had mandatory race awareness training and policy documents. The details of these courses and policy documents have been released. Police were specifically instructed NOT to be colour blind, NOT to be objective, and NOT to be neutral. They were told that neutrality and objectivity is a white supremacist lie. They were told that they should automatically believe and side with ethnic minorities. They were told that if any anti white discrimination in such training and policy made them uncomfortable, or if they objected to it, they would be subject to further instruction.

Jim Chimirie, posting on X, describes this training and its effect on officers:

“The University of Reading evaluated Hampshire’s mandatory Inclusion Matters diversity course, completed by 6,250 officers and staff. The findings were published by the force itself. Nearly twenty percent of officers said they felt they would have been rejected for saying the wrong thing during the training. Nearly fifteen percent said that if they made a mistake it would have been held against them. Fifteen and a half percent felt controlled and pressured to be certain ways. The University noted that individuals who did not respond well to the course may benefit from further intervention, monitoring or coaching. Read that final observation carefully. Officers who retained their own judgment during diversity training were to be monitored, further intervened upon and coached until they responded correctly. The training was not designed to inform. It was designed to condition. Hampshire’s own commissioned research documents that conditioning precisely.”

Officers were afraid that unless that repeated discriminatory CRT attitudes, they would get into trouble. Unless they acted on this discriminatory ideology, they would be subject to pressure and possible career consequences. Chinirie notes that this madness is not exclusive to one police force:

“The Metropolitan Police has gone further. It commissioned HR consultant Shereen Daniels to write a structural review of systemic racism within the force titled 30 Patterns of Harm. The Metropolitan Police described it as a key document in its race action plan. In a section on neutrality Daniels writes that neutrality is not neutral. That it reflects dominant norms, particularly whiteness. That claiming neutrality is claiming distance from bias but that distance is not real. That neutrality is a myth. The Metropolitan Police told its officers they could not be neutral because of their whiteness. Officers trained that neutrality is a myth, that their own whiteness prevents impartiality and that failing to respond well to diversity training would result in monitoring and coaching….”

The underlying messages were clear.

You are there to protect ethnic minorities from white people. You are never there to protect white people from ethnic minorities. You shouldn’t assess based on the situation you encounter, you should assess based on skin colour. They were told to discriminate against whites. And that is exactly what they did when they encountered a white teenager bleeding to death having been stabbed five times by a member of an ethnic minority.

They solicitously asked the ethnic minority killer about injuries (he had none) while ignoring the white teenager telling them he was stabbed and then replying “I don’t think so mate” with callous disregard.

Because Alexis Boon presided over a force where the police were deliberately trained to be racist towards whites and to treat them as inferior, suspect, and guilty by skin colour.

It wasn’t anti racist training. It was black supremacist training.

Both Alexis Boon and Kier Starmer ludicrously deny that Britain has two tier policing. The two tier policing is IN THE POLICY DOCUMENTS, REPORTS AND TRAINING. We have the texts. They clearly instruct the police to discriminate against whites and to effectively value their lives and statements less than those of others.

They state that you can’t be objective and shouldn’t be objective. They demand that police believe and act differently according to skin colour. And the disgusting treatment of the dying Henry Nowak was a direct result of this sick introduction of the race hate ideology of Critical Race Theory into British policing. CRT is a hate theory. It should have no place in our universities, no public funding, and to put it into the justice system and police training is an obscenity that endangers every white citizen.

Two tier doesn’t cover it. Britain has apartheid policing. Only it’s white people on the receiving end.

And what is our disgusting Establishment doing now? Well the police have been quick to tell us that it doesn’t matter that they handcuffed and mistreated a dying man based on skin colour because he was going to die anyway, that the anti white wording of the policy documents is just “clumsy” language and that it’s very, very naughty to comment on all this and criticise them.

The Prime Minister too is clear on who is to blame.

Apparently it’s not the killer and it’s not the police and it’s not a system that now embeds anti white racism in its training and thinking.

It’s Nigel Farage for condemning it (“incendiary language”) and Elon Musk for doing the same (“interfering in our politics”).

The shamelessness runs right through our entire political, judicial and policing systems. It was there with the grooming gangs. The anti white racism, the contempt for the lives of white children, the contempt for those who protest about these crimes, and the protection of the ethnic minority child rapists and their ‘communities’.

The response of the police to the dying Nowak is part of the same deep anti white racism in these people. Our police, our judiciary, our politicians…..

Hate white people. It’s what they learned at university.