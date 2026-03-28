Here is the text of Pete Hegseth’s prayer for US forces and Israeli forces fighting against Iran:

“Behold now the wicked who rise against your justice and the peace of the righteous. Snap the rod of the oppressor, frustrate the wicked plans and break the teeth of the ungodly. By the blast of your anger, let the evil perish. Let their bulls go down to slaughter for their day has come, the time of their punishment. Pour out your wrath upon those who plot vain things and blow them away like chaff before the wind.

Grant this task force clear and righteous targets for violence. Surround them as a shield, protect the innocent and blameless in their midst, make their arrows like those of a skilled warrior who returned not empty-handed. Let every round find its mark against the enemies of righteousness and our great nation. Give them wisdom in every decision, endurance for the trial ahead, unbreakable unity, and overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy.

Preserve their lives, sharpen their resolve and let justice be executed swiftly and without remorse, that evil may be driven back and wicked souls delivered to the eternal damnation prepared for them.”

And here is the man himself speaking:

This is what the EVIL fear.

Because as shown from the sections of his prayer that I have highlighted, Hegseth’s plea is for the INNOCENT to go unharmed (“protect the innocent and blameless in their midst”), for wisdom in choosing targets (“give them wisdom in every decision” and “clear and righteous targets”) and for harm to fall only upon those who are evil (“let the evil perish”, “snap the rod of the oppressor”, “against the enemies of righteousness and our great nation”).

And this is what every leftist, progressive, mainstream media and Establishment voice has expressed horror and loathing towards.

Why would you be afraid of this biblical language of muscular Christianity, which for centuries was the authentic voice if Christian nations when defending themselves or when tackling obvious and malign foes?

Unless YOUR evil is in the sights of such a forceful revival of Christian determination and masculinity?

Unless you have been among “those who plot vain things” and rhose who are unrighteous?

This is indeed the Christian Nationalism they loathe, despise and fear. A Christian who is not bowing and scraping to Islam. A Christian who is not giving speeches about how flooding his nation with non Christians and absolute savages from alien religions is a great and wonderful thing.

A Christian who is not saying that ‘kindness’, ‘empathy’, submission and weakness is the only form of Christianity there is.

A Christian who loves his country and considers that it has a right and a duty to strike its enemies without fear, without shame, but with wisdom, and with determination.

Peace through Strength.

A Christian able to discern the difference between unjust wars conducted for profit alone, and just wars conducted to defend oneself and ones people from repeated real terrorism and from EVIL, such as that which has been offered for 47 years by Iran, and would be offered far more horrifically by an Iran armed with 10 or 11 nuclear bombs.

The reason they speak about Christian Nationalism as an evil, is that Christian Nationalism would be a return to the kind of forthright and unashamed culture and thinking that doesn’t accept modern leftist hypocrisies or the vast demoralisation and self hatred that goes with them.

A Christianity clear on the evils of the Iranian regime….is also a Christianity clear on the evils of leftism, of open borders, of Globalism, and of all the progressive evils inflicted on the West by those in power who hate their own people and history and nation.

It’s a Christianity which returns to its own defence, and which for over a millennia PROTECTED Christendom from Islamic conquest.

Such muscular Christian rhetoric is not aimed just at Iran. It is a living revival of the thing they thought they had eliminated.

The will of the West to survive AS the West.

This is what they have tried to destroy for longer than I’ve been alive. This is what their Marxist in Robes version of Christianity fears the most.

And this is the kind of self belief that represents the only force strong enough to save us from the WICKED…..whether that’s a Neo-Nazi like Nick Fuentes saying he wants Iran to win, or whether it’s a Fake Christian Marxist saying strength isn’t Christian.

They hate this for the same reason that they hate Zionism.

Neither Christian or Jew is supposed to want to SURVIVE as something distinct with its OWN LAND it is unashamed about loving and fighting for whether at home or against obvious enemies abroad.

Only Muslims are supposed to want, and supposed to be allowed to possess, that self belief, according to Globalists. With them, it can be targeted at innocents ALL THE TIME and it must still be excused. With Christians, it can pray for the protection of the blameless and will still be condemned if it is bold and honest in the fate it wants to see delivered to those who are evil.

Well. I want this self belief.

I want a West prepared to fight, and I note the difference between a West that fights for military contracts a politician profits from, and a West that fights FOR SURVIVAL and against real enemies.

An unashamed Christendom is a saved Western World, the very opposite of what Globalism wants. They spent decades filtering Christian teaching into a thin gruel of saccharine excuses for self abasement and capitulation to Marxist subversion and Islamic conquest. They captured the Protestant Bishops and the Catholic Popes.

Then along comes a prayer like this. Everything they hate the most. How Christianity sounded when it was actually strong.

Christianity with balls still attached.

Not the vile slop of Nazism. Not the pitiful arse-baring Christianity of pervert submissives who take ‘turn the other cheek’ to mean ‘bend over for rape’ (both cultural and literal) but Christianity as it existed for centuries of unapologetic Western strength.

They have been using a perverted version of Christianity to teach Christians to hate themselves and their countries.

This is the opposite, and it scares the shit out of them.

Good.