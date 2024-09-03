On the 1st of September the Alternative for Germany Party (AfD) won the State election in Thuringia with 33% of the vote.

This comes at the end of a long period of growth for the new party and decline for Germany’s traditional parties. Like the relative performances of Reform and the Conservative Party in the UK (one rising rapidly, the other declining at the same rate) and like the performance of Populist Parties in Italy or Le Pen’s National Rally in France or like the success of anti-immigration parties in EU elections, the popularity of Populism (how odd-people like a political movement premised on listening to them enough to be popular) is a real worry for those already in power.

It’s something which terrifies the established elite, and of course which then also terrifies their media puppets.

Globalist and mainstream authorities throughout the western world have decided on policies that the majority of their citizens don’t support. The main parties are all signed up to these policies. The institutions and the media are too. The negative consequences of these policies in practice increase crime, increase social alienation, strain public services to breaking point, and impoverish and threaten ordinary people.

That’s OK, say the Globalists and the media and the main parties.

We know you hate open borders, mass immigration, and most of the rest of the stuff we are doing.

Thank God, say the suffering majority of the declining western nations. You’re going to do something about it, right?

Yes, of course we are.

We are going to censor your discussion of these policies you don’t like. We are going to double down on them. And we are going to try and ban or keep out of power by various anti-democratic tricks (electoral fraud, tactical voting, cartel like alliances between established parties, dishonest propaganda, and a determined manipulation of the system in every way imaginable) any new party that does listen to you.

Oh, and we will use the words ‘Far Right’ a lot too.

Everyone sensible by now knows how this all works.

There are differences between various European nations (and the US, Canada, Australia etc) that require slightly different approaches. In the UK the inherent flaws of the First Past the Post system can be used to keep out Reform and give Reform voters a tiny level of representation far smaller than their share of the vote.

In France Macron can arrange an alliance with the Hard Left and multiple rounds of voting to ensure that Le Pen’s party can win a first round and be the most popular but still have no place in government.

And in the US the Democrat electoral fraud Machine (and the literal fraud machines supplied by Dominion) can do the heavy lifting.

But in each case the parties or people who are actually the most popular with the majority of voters can be kept out of power.

The same Globalist policies then continue, enacted by governments that supposedly ‘won’ but that hardly anyone likes (with leaders, in fact, that most people despise).

And in every case the media all run cover for what were (somewhat and to varying degrees) democratic systems becoming an ongoing Globalist tyranny.

All of this of course builds a discontent and an alienation that won’t go away. The alternative and Populist parties keep growing, and the personal approval ratings and polling figures of the main parties keep falling.

Which then requires further corruption, further tyranny, and further dubious manipulation to, no matter what, keep Globalist policies and parties in power.

It’s at this stage where you get all the moves towards censorship, all the Online Harms Acts and ‘hate speech’ and ‘misinformation’ legislation.

Questioning the bastards and their policies becomes illegal, and people start being pursued through the courts or put in prison because in some ways, either as an alternative political leader, an alternative or citizen journalist, or just a deeply frustrated ordinary person voicing their opinions online, they are threatening what Globalists want.

Which is to force through lots of things the public don’t want, like the demographic replacement and eradication of the existing majority.

In Germany, of course, there’s an extra sensitivity based on post-Nazi guilt. There are laws dating back to World War Two banning (genuine) neo-Nazi and (real) far right (assuming you are historically conditioned enough to ignore that the Nazis were socialists) parties.

In the immediate aftermath of WWII those policies might even have made a lot of good sense.

Today, however, EVERYONE who isn’t a Globalist gets labelled as a Nazi, while authoritarian measures the Nazis would be proud of like constant propaganda, constant censorship, State agencies and intelligence services working for particular parties and actively against other ones, are all standard and mainstream.

Today, calling something Far Right is usually code for ‘its sensible, its popular, and no fucking way are we going to allow you to do it’.

Today, attitudes that were considered natural and good and what distinguished us from tyrannies (like letting parties with different views serve in government, or like letting people vote for the leaders they actually want) are now labelled ‘far right’.

This would be bad enough if it was just a matter of mainstream media dishonesty and corruption. But it isn’t. It’s running alongside and hand in hand with Globalist parties (that are deeply unpopular) trying to ensure that ONLY their ideas and their policies are allowed in power.

When you look at the AfD’s actual platform, you don’t see (if you are honest and objective in a way no mainstream media outlet is) Nazi policies.

The AfD don’t particularly obsess over hating Israel, as many Red and Green parties do. They aren’t consistently voicing anti Jewish tropes, as many leftists in the UK or in Germany do.

Nazism was of course highly militaristic and Hitler had a plan of world conquest based on invading and taking over other nations.

The AfD, by contrast, have gained a great deal of support in Germany by being anti-militaristic, by opposing the Ukraine war and Germany’s supply of arms and refusal to support negotiation towards peace.

Ukraine of course still has a significant neo-Nazi influence, Nazi affiliated brigades, a Nazi history and Nazi national heroes like Stepan Bandera who are still widely celebrated.

But the Globalist position, expressed with hilarious levels of Invasion of the Body Snatchers conformity in reaction to the AfD’s growing popularity, is that the AfD are Nazis.

The party that opposes war are Nazis, whereas the parties that want war and fund neo-Nazi brigades are the respectable opponents of such things.

Such an obvious stupidity can only be clung to if you are the modern Globalist-progressive mainstream, and utterly shameless in everything you say and do.

It can only be believed if you are dumb and brainwashed enough to see opposing mass immigration as Nazism.

It’s my strong suspicion that even many of the hacks in mainstream media are thoroughly bored of copying and pasting the words ‘Far Right’ into any reference to popular parties and non-Globalist policies. But like the loyal propagandists and rancid liars they are, they keep doing it.

Take the headlines in response to the AfD State election win. Despite that win being just as respectable (if not more) in democratic terms than the tiny popular support a Globalist government has, not one mainstream media outlet offered to do the following:

Treat the AfD fairly. Report their win objectively. Avoid comparing them to Nazis. Explain why they are calling them Far Right. Acknowledge that the issues that make mainstream parties unpopular are real.

Instead every single one made sure to call the AfD Far Right and compare them to the Nazis. They must know this isn’t fair or objective. They must know that wanting reduced immigration isn’t the same as wanting to gas Jews. They must know that opposing a war is pretty different from a plan of world conquest.

They don’t, of course, care.

So The Spectator (a once more serious and balanced outfit) did a cover calling the AfD Nazis. Sky News had Far-right AfD party wins state election for the first time. CNN had Germany’s far-right party AfD set to win one state election, and is level in another, exit polls show (“for the first time since 1945 a German far-right party is projected to win…”). NPR had A German far-right party wins its first state election. The Wall Street Journal had Far Right AfD Scores Historic Win in German State Election. Le Monde had Germany’s far-right AfD wins landmark first regional vote in Thuringia. Al-Jazeera (no friends of extremism there!) had Far-right AfD wins Eastern state in Germany’s regional election.

On and on and on.

Have we told you yet that they are FAR RIGHT?

With none of them prepared to say what exactly makes the AfD ‘far right’ and all of them happy to pretend that wanting reduced immigration levels and a government that fucking listens is Nazism.

What was it that the Nazis did, again?

Hate Jews? You mean like refusing to sell them weapons to defend themselves from terrorist rapists and murderers? (David Lammy, the respectable British Foreign Secretary of the respectable Labour Party, has just done that).

Use propaganda through a puppet media they controlled? Wouldn’t Goebbels have been proud to see the headlines mainstream media now pump out! the uniformity, the bias, the lack of enquiry!

Ban rival political parties and ignore democracy and rule by fear, with politicized intelligence agencies and commonplace censorship?

Who should I cite for that one from the respectable mainstream? Robert Reich calling for Elon Musk to be arrested in The Guardian, or respectable German leader and current Chancellor Olaf Schulz calling for a boycott of the AfD after their win? (as reported approvingly by The Washington Post).

Has anyone from the AfD asked for mainstream parties (that hate the AfD) to be banned? Has anyone from the AfD got the intelligence agencies to pursue their political opponents when no crime (except winning elections) has been committed?

Did the AfD steal the election they won in Thuringia?

Has an AfD politician called for people’s throats to be slit, as a Labour Party representative in the UK did?

So who are the extremists here, really? Who are the people who have already proven that they:

Aren’t friendly towards Jews. Don’t respect free speech. Will support terrorist groups. Will support unnecessary wars. Will back ACTUAL Nazis. Will ban rival parties. Will steal elections. Will imprison innocent people who oppose them for words and thought crimes.

I’ll give you a clue.

The mainstream media have supported all 8 of these things. Lots of parties in Europe and the western world have done all 8 of the above in recent years.

The AfD isn’t one of them. No party that opposes mass immigration has done any of these things.

And that’s why the AfD are called ‘Far Right’.