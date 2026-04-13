So the results are in, Orban has conceded, and leftists across the Western World are wildly celebrating. EU elites see it as the successful removal of a major thorn in their side. US Democrats are licking their lips at the fall of a strong Trump ally and anticipating a mid terms US Blue Wave to follow. Globalist puppet lesders like Macron and Starmer will be celebrating too.

Hungary was a bastion of rightwing populism. For 16 years Orban stood firm against EU demands that Hungary open its borders and fundamentally change its demography. For 16 years populists and rightwingers could look to Hungary as an example of populism working and protecting a European population from radical change, leftist agendas, mass immigration and increased crime and terrorism.

Hungary, a nation with a population only equivalent to that of a major city, never had the power to effect change elsewhere. But it could stand as an example of rightwing populism working, of there being a real and viable alternative to Globalism, elite social leftism, and national decay and betrayal by smug authorities and institutions. Just as an example alone Orban’s Hungary had a significance far beyond the GDP of its nation, its capacity to impose on others, or its military and economic might. It was influential as a symbol, both to populists elsewhere, and to the Establishment Leftist forces, governments and voters who passionately hated it.

Because Orban didn’t want Hungary to be dragged into a war against Russia, and didn’t want escalation of the Ukraine War into a wider and deeper conflict or even a World War Three, he often stood as an embarrassingly prominent dissenting vote on Ukraine War enthusiasm, escalation and the Russophobia European elites were so assiduously promotional. Despite allowing 1.4 million Ukrainians to flee to Hungary (a notable exception to his general strong border policy which bears so many comparisons with Trump’s stances) or perhaps even because of this generosity, European elites and the EU ran a version of the Russian Collusion Hoax to remove him.

As Hungary moved towards ending Orban’s 16 year rule, and as polls looked positive for the opposition, leftist Globalist forces did everything they could to absolutely guarantee Orban’s defeat. Underneath the flood of anti Trump and anti Israel messaging everywhere on news platforms and social media, a growing pulse of articles, clips and memes shared by progressives and EU fanatics hammered home the repeated propaganda message that Orban was a Russian asset, a Putin Puppet, and an enemy of Democracy.

All the same messages as the Russian Collusion Hoax in the US.

Rent a mob activist crowds were deployed exactly as the well funded and remunerated activism of the No Kings movement have been used in the US, as a running opposition to effective populist government and as an on-rolling Colour Revolution backed by the people who claim to defend democratic choice while always interfering and rigging election results as much as they can. Both the chants of these crowds against Orban (Russians Go Home) and the mass produced banners and accompanying media hit pieces all suggested a very large scale Globalist psy-op at work.

Orban of course had faced this kind of electoral interference before and successfully defeated it. Repeated attempts to defeat him from the Left, always backed by Globalist billionaires and the EU, had failed, partly because of the protection measures Orban had put in place like the close monitoring and near banning of Soros funded organisations. Such attempts struggled too with the innate conservatism of the Hungarian people, the majority of whom actually liked Orban’s rhetoric and actions regarding the protection of their identity and homeland.

Partly, though, the defeat of Orban’s party was aided by the entropy of governance itself, by the slow accumulation of years upon years of attacks and errors which can bring down, with the aid of time alone, once powerful and vibrant forces. 16 years is a very long time for a European leader to last, and the accumulated propaganda against any leader built over so long a period of rule can unite with the simplicity of a message of change to gradually turn any populace the other way. Charges of Orban being dictatorial or anti democratic were as ludicrous and baseless as similar charges against Trump, but anyone can be hurt by such messaging in the long run. Similarly allegations of corruption, whIle largely false, will have some proofs to offer and some real scandals to reference after 16 years in power. Complacency sets in amongst supporters, and a serving government is blamed for every negative event in ways that an opposition escapes.

So this time round Orban faced both the attrition and fatigue born of long rule, and another and even more escalated propaganda campaign designed to remove him. Popular as the protection of Hungarian identity and exceptionalism was, Orban did have some negative markers on his record (like a Globalist adjacent COVID policy, something which directly contradicted his general populist stances and undermined his reputation as a free thinking, rebellious opponent of European Establishment thinking). Again, very like his friend and ally Trump, COVID presented a rare example of Orban being tone deaf and making a policy error in relation to the attitudes of his core voters.

Orban’s strongest and defining feature was his unashamed populism and patriotism on protecting Hungarian identity and borders. But he let that wise general attitude slip as an emergency act of kindness towards Ukrainian refugees, and this may have supplied his Globalist enemies with an activist core motivated to push the bullshit Putin Puppet line within Hungary. Whether enough Ukrainians remained in Hungary to make this a significant factor is debatable, but could easily have contributed.

At this point we should say something about the person who defeated him, because I think that also explains why this time the leftists and progressives who hate Orban got their way despite the conservstism of the Hungarian electorate. This time, they were wise enough to find and gather behind a person who was less obviously a left wing choice. By selecting a former and younger member of Orban’s own party as the frontman of their campaign, Globalist progressive money and media could swing behind a candidate who would part.y disguise their intentions. Take a look at the profile of the man who will now lead Hungary:

This is a candidate that can simultaneously embody hope for Change for the better, while reassuring a comservative populace thar he won’t bring Radical Leftist Change. He has credentials that suggested to the Hungarian voters that their identity would not be altered and that their patriotism would continue to be respected, which no previous anti Orban candidate could show.

Commentators I respect, like Elizabeth Nickson and Akos Magyar, have both cited these credentials as part of the explanation of Peter Magyar’s victory. The hopeful take would be that the new Hungarian leader governs in accordance with the statements he made about borders and identity on the campaign trail….but I’m personally sceptical that this will be the case.

My instinctive reaction is that you don’t get this level of Establishment delight and leftist gloating and celebration just for Orban’s fall if Orban is simply replaced with a younger and more attractive version of himself with a slightly more aggressive attitude towards Russia. You also don’t get the Globalist money and media campaign support that Magyar got, the ecstatic EU response, and the swift congratulations of Hillary Clinton if you intend to keep protecting your populace from third world mass immigration, Globalist wealth transfer schemes, crooked rape of your national assets and all the other things that come with Globalist governance.

On social media I posted that this is a disaster for Hungary, and Globalist and Leftist ecstasy about the result reinforces that initial reaction. Magyar had a huge amount of Globalist Leftist help-they will expect, or are already assured of, a return on that financial and media support.

I look at Magyar’s conservative and populist credentials and I hope that I am wrong. But I remember that when arch Globalist Macron first emerged in France he was presented as an outsider, and as an anti-corruption candidate with no significant links to Establishment parties and policies. When Boris Johnson became a leadership candidate he was presented as an outsider within the Conservative Party, and as an iconoclastic rebel and Hero of Brexit (before delivering COVID lunacy, a weak Brexit deal no different to that chsnpioned by Theresa May, and Globalist obsession with Ukraine). Even figures like Obama and Blair who ushered in massively damaging social revolution policies were disguised as Soft Left moderates to get into power. We are always told that Left Party candidates are much more moderate, rational and reasonable than they turn out to be. And we often find that if they can turn or get behind a front man (or an entire front party) who claims to be on the Right what we get is a controlled opposition cabdudate who will betray us even more comprehensively than the outright Leftist does.

Globalist and progressive delight is generally a good barometer of coming disaster, and more reliable as an indicator than any credentials or campaign statements are. What’s certain is that all the Worst People wanted Orban gone, and all of them are now celebrating hard. Not just for Orban’s removal and not just in reference to the fate of Hungary, but in terms of the general project of betrayal across the whole Western world. They are all hoping this marks a turning point where a populist tide recedes and a leftist-progressive tide replaces it, so they can get on uninterrupted with the important tasks of extinguishing the native white populations of the West, impoverishing and enslaving those allowed to continue to exist and crafting the bizarre and hideous Billionaire-Radical-Islamic society of ruthless social control and religious and ethnic Islamic conquest that they favour.

It will be both a blessing and a miracle if Hungary remains a bastion of resistance to that agenda.