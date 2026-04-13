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Jupplandia

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Jeroen.'s avatar
Jeroen.
10h

Searching for articles about the Hungary elections I had to wade through rivers of global communist saliva and sperm over his defeat. In my replies to these articles I ask, What has Orban actually done that no other leader in the world has done.

So thank you for this dissident article. As a Dutch European I felt supported by Orban because of the still existing veto right of each EU memberstate. UN-EUcracy has won or rigged this one. But I value the growing civil protests more, in Ireland, in France, in Germany. Ursula won't be able to put the ghost bv ack in the bottle. The clothes of the emperor cannot be unseen.

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Ivan Kinsman's avatar
Ivan Kinsman
11h

I think the glimmer of light is that Magyar was actually a member of Fidesz up until two years ago. He resigned because Fidesz protected an individual who I believe was involved in child sexual offences in a state children's home. I think another factor was that corruption had also become too rampant under the Orban administration.

So Magyar actually holds many of the same positions as Orban, and it will be interesting to see how far he will go to meet EU demands to obtain the frozen EUR 16 billion funds. Poland will be a good model for him to follow.

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