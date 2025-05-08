I have previously shared my negative view of Pope Francis. I consider Francis to have been a modern Anti Pope, a man who attacked traditional Catholic liturgy and viewpoints, a man who subverted, undermined and sought to destroy everything he had been entrusted to protect.

I reached this conclusion because it seemed to me that Francis wasn’t really even a Christian, that his concerns and ideology were not focused on Christian teaching but on suborning Christianity to serve the things and groups he really cared about.

I think he was a Globalist Progressive Marxist, and all he cared about were the things they claim to care about:

Leftist Politics.

Refugees, Migrants and Asylum Seekers.

LGBTQ+ and Trans Activism.

Anti Capitalism.

Pandering to and Submitting to Islam.

Climate Change and Net Zero.

Open Borders.

Attacking anyone who is less socially radical, more actually traditional, more exclusively Christian, as Far Right or extremist.

I never saw any real concern from Francis for persecuted Christians around the world. I only ever heard him using Christian messages and examples twisted to serve Progressive causes, constantly pretending that Jesus would have been indistinguishable from Joe Biden and that Christian compassion means ignoring or understanding child rape.

Francis, for me, displayed that weird progressive mix of soppy moral relativism and fanatical and aggressive conviction, all focused on new ‘my truths’ rather than ancient Revelation. All traditional moral truths were to be washed away as cruel or outdated, while all very recent moral inventions were to be treated, quite literally in the case of this kind of Pope, as Holy Writ.

I can’t see this new Pope being any different. While Catholicism has some excellent American advocates, has in fact supplied some of the strongest and brightest stars of a populist return to Western self confidence and tradition, Prevost does not seem to be such a person.

He seems much more like the kind of guy a Marxist Pope would handpick as his successor to ensure the Revolution continues.

I don’t claim deep knowledge on this so any Catholic friends correct me if I’m wrong, but it looks like another Marxist nonce as Pope?

“Prevost is known for his commitment to the poor and migrants, and for his balanced approach on social issues, which aligns with Pope Francis' vision. He has been described as a centrist and a progressive on many social issues, although he has faced some controversy regarding his handling of clergy sexual abuse cases during his time as provincial of the Augustinian Province of Chicago.”

That’s Wikipedia, by the way. Not the greatest source, but still worrying. If Wikipedia says ‘balanced’ it means ‘unbalanced to the point of being batshit crazy’.

I read that 108 out of 133 Cardinals at the Conclave were selected by Francis. He loaded the top tier with his followers, ensuring that all were ideologically committed to the revolution. Just basic Marxist strategy that they have deployed from Lenin to Obama and will deploy in any institution they seize.

There can be no counter revolution. The first thing they always do is try to ensure that it’s impossible to reverse their period in control. Francis looks like he did a good job of that.

So Francis 2.0 and one of the institutions that should be most strongly on the side of tradition and sanity still on the side of the whole globalist progressive shitshow……

Or am I being unfair and rushing to judgement? I’m happy to be corrected on this. In fact, I’d love to be wrong in my initial suspicion.

The first American Pope seems very likely to me to be the Second Woke Pope.

And that really is a tragedy for everyone, Catholic or not.