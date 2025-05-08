Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Claire Berrett's avatar
Claire Berrett
4h

You’re not wrong. My daughter messaged me this: “we can only pray that God guides him through His word and not through his own worldy ideals. Our faith is in God, and no man on earth can dictate our relationship with Him. “ She is Trad.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jupplandia and others
Syl Rymer's avatar
Syl Rymer
4hEdited

I don’t think it will take very long to prove you’re not unfair in your judgment. I’ll give it a day!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jupplandia
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Jupp
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture