Above: According to judging an economy by GDP growth, every illegal third world migrant is beneficial because they will buy food and drink with money the State has stolen from taxpayers.

I don’t normally stray into economics too much beyond lamenting the high tax, high welfare, high spend and high debt model and the complete inability of anyone in modern government to understand the Laffer Curve.

Economics is not my strongest point, but the good news for me is that this means I could easily serve as the Chancellor of the United Kingdom, the Governor of the Bank of England, or the Prime Minister of Canada. There are a number of objectively ruinous policies that impoverish and destroy Western nation states, which have the full blooded support of almost every economics professor and Treasury Department equivalent in the Western world.

We are now all wedded to a Big State, Keynesian economics model which is actually even more false and doomed than the Keynesian idea that massive infrastructure projects from a government are always a good thing. Our model is now that massive State spending that produces nothing useful or real or productive (ranging from Gavin Newsome’s invisible railway in California to wind farms and solar farms sustained only on cripplingly pointless subsidies) is always a good thing.

When I address economic incompetence I’m normally talking about one of two things: 1. Massive networks of corruption which exist to sustain a parasitic class of some kind and transfer wealth from productive people to destructive people or 2. Ideological insanities that propel people towards objectively asinine and destructive policy choices.

Today I’m going to address something else. I’m going to talk about GDP (Gross Domestic Product). Unfortunately everything economic sounds boring, and this article will therefore not have the fire and brimstone special affects my rhetoric can sometimes encompass. Forgive the dryness, and swallow the truth.

GDP measures, pretty much, the size of an economy. It’s a short hand for most economic activity excluding the black market of illegal transactions:

“Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is defined as the monetary value of all final goods and services produced within a country’s borders during a specific period. It functions as a flow indicator that tracks economic activity and production volume, rather than a stock indicator of national wealth or health.”

This AI response hints at the first great problem with GDP as an economic indicator. Governments are often judged on whether GDP is rising, and on the rate at which GDP is rising. When GDP falls, we are told an economy is in trouble or struggling, and when it rises, we are told an economy is doing well. But it’s only a measure of a number of transactions. It’s not a measure of whether those transactions are actually beneficial. The size of an economy tells us nothing about the health of an economy, and is no more relevant to actual prosperity or health than telling us whether a person is five foot tall or six foot tall is to telling us if they are going to die tomorrow.

The things which GDP excludes have been criticised before, as has its general uselessness and indeed potentially damaging role as a measure of economic performance. Back in 2009, after the 2008 global crash and banking liquidity crisis that saw the introduction of massive ‘quantitive easing’, the Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz published an article in The Guardian titled The Great GDP Swindle. In that piece he accurately said:

“….if political leaders are trying to maximise GDP and GDP is not a good measure, you are maximising the wrong thing and it can be counterproductive."

Stiglitz also pointed out that the use of GDP as a key indicator had encouraged a relentless rise of government spending “the share of government output in GDP has risen from ~21% to ~39% in the US and ~34% to ~48% in the UK over 60 years.” This is a very significant rightwing argument against GDP, which I will explain more fully below. The basic fact though is that this article, like others which have criticised the use of GDP, had no effect on the media and governments, including Treasury officials, defaulting to GDP as a measure of economic health when it is actually only a measure of size in one specific regard (the final production of goods and services).

Leftwing thinkers, if I can use such an oxymoron, have been more critical of GDP than rightwing ones, and perhaps the fatuousness of some of their arguments has tended to push the Right towards assuming that GDP is a valuable indicator. If you ask AI to describe the problem with GDP, for example, it will return some very leftist criticisms about what GDP doesn’t measure, as follows:

“It functions as a flow indicator that tracks economic activity and production volume, rather than a stock indicatorof national wealth or health.

Excludes Well-being: GDP does not measure happiness , health , education , equality , or environmental sustainability . As Senator Robert Kennedy noted, it measures everything except “that which makes life worthwhile.”

Ignores Non-Market Activity: It excludes unpaid work (such as caregiving and volunteering) and illegal activities , leading to an undercount of true societal value.

Misses Distribution and Sustainability: GDP is insensitive to income inequality and does not account for the depletion of natural assets or capital consumption, meaning a country can appear economically active while its long-term foundations erode.

In short, while GDP is useful for measuring the size of an economy, it is not a measure of its health, wealth, or the well-being of its citizens.”

Now there are important truths in the above that are relevant to a rightwing criticism of GDP, but there are also some absurdities.

I have no interest in measurements of happiness. These are often proposed as alternatives to GDP and it’s a childishly stupid concept. I have an interest in myself, my family and friends being happy, and perhaps a general vague desire for other innocent citizens who do no harm to be happy, but only in the right to a pursuit of happiness sense that was expressed by the wise eloquence of the Founding Fathers of the USA.

Happiness is a purely subjective thing. It cannot be quantified and it cannot be measured and it cannot be supplied by a government diktat. Frankly, there are few things more inherently sinister in an Orwellian sense than the idea of a Department of Happiness or an official measuring my happiness and dictating what increases or lessens it. Asking for happiness quotas or measures to replace GDP shows, actually, the chilling bureaucratic inhumanity that lies just beneath the most saccharine and sentimental modern postures. It’s actually inhuman not to understand that governments have no business intruding on or measuring the human heart and its most subjective whims and variances. It is quite sufficient for them to adopt policies that are rational and beneficial without concerning themselves with measures about an unquantifiable emotion. If the policies ARE rational and beneficial, general happiness will increase, but that is generally best served through non-subjective decisions and the absence of government intrusion in general life.

As the Founders recognised, nobody has an inalienable right to be happy and no government can meet that demand. The best that can be offered is the deliberate avoidance of policies that cause widespread misery and the general offer that government will not stand in your way as you individually pursue your own happiness by your own efforts.

Similarly, the rest of the AI response is littered with the intellectual detritus of contemporary fallacies based on leftist ideology, such as the obligatory references to Equality and Sustainability, Depletion of Natural Assets or Income Inequality. These are the coded language of modern forms of excuses for State intervention on things which do not concern the State and for social engineering and wealth transfers in the name of supposedly noble intent. They excuse and encourage the State blocking the beneficial and productive use of resources and equally end with the State punishing success snd rewarding failure.

Under the claim of protection, they are all about control, and thus can be dismissed as arguments by any rationalist of the Right. There is no real harm to me if others are rich based on legitimate efforts. A forced equality of outcomes is far more harmful to me and to society than disparities of income are. I might love the countryside and want to preserve it, but I have no general issue with the development of resources that have no better use than to be put towards the comfort of mankind and the requirements of decent standards of civilised and developed existence. Even many on the Right are quite cowardly in terms of expressing that man’s use of natural resources is not inherently evil.

Once these leftist criticisms of GDP are removed, we can get to the core and rational righwing argument against it. And that argument is based on what GDP considers and counts as economic activity.

GDP calculations include four main components, which are given identifying codes. These are:

Code C: Household consumption. All the spending on durable goods, non durable goods and services made by individual households in the UK. So this would cover nearly everything you might buy, your luxury shopping, your food shopping, your household bills, electricity bills etc. Rent payments are included because you are paying for a service, mortgage payments (with one exception) aren’t.

Code I: Gross fixed capital formation. This covers business investment, residential investment, and changes in inventory. So it would include things like the purchases a company makes from a supplier, but also covers new dwellings, land development, private development projects like building factories or facilities, major renovations to an existing house or new house development (purchase of an existing house isn’t counted because it’s just a transfer of ownership), proprietary software development, and R&D spending.

Code G: Government spending. All the goods and services the government purchases count towards GDP. This is the really important one for a rightwing criticism of GDP as a valid and worthwhile economic indicator. I’ll describe this more below.

Code X: Exports. Everything a UK based company sells abroad counts towards GDP. This includes both goods (physical products exported abroad, agricultural products, livestock, manufactured products like cars) and services (banking and finance, legal services, consultancy services and the like).

While here are the things which are specifically excluded from GDP calculation:

Transfer payments (welfare, pensions, asylum support)

Interest payments on government debt

Purchases of financial assets (stocks, bonds)

Intermediate goods (to avoid double counting)

Used goods / second-hand sales

Unpaid household work

Illegal activity

The OBR (UK) uses this exact breakdown, with the formula:

GDP = C + I (business + residential + stockbuilding) + G (consumption + investment) + X − M

(Exclusions copied from an AI Summary).

Now the real problem on GDP comes from category G (government spending) and exclusions 1 and 2 (transfer payments on welfare and asylum and interest payments on government debt).

If we were actually measuring the health of an economy, we would use a figure that distinguished between productive transactions in the economy and non-productive transactions in the economy. We would measure the size of the productive economy alone as a true measure of the health of the economy. Because that’s the only part that is paying for everything else. And we would factor in debt and repayments of debt as a negative drag on the real economy too.

We would certainly not count government spending as healthy economic activity.

All government spending is based on taxation or debt. The government either takes money from productive citizens to use (usually on non productive citizens and frequently on non essential government waste like giving money to non-citizens or foreign nations) or it borrows money to use (or it prints more money to use which causes inflation, among other problems).

Sone government spending may be rational (maintaining an army and a police force) but technically speaking it’s all non-productive. But it all counts towards GDP, including the worst examples of government spending and waste.

Officially, welfare spending and asylum spending aren’t counted in category G. If the government gives a welfare recipient or asylum seeker £5,000 that doesn’t at the stage of transfer count as £5,000 extra in GDP. BUT that recipient then of course spends that money on goods and services in their daily life. Their spending DOES count towards GDP.

“GDP doesn't care where a household's income comes from. When an asylum seeker or welfare recipient buys food, pays rent, or uses a bus, that spending is recorded as household consumption (C). The transfer that funded it is invisible to GDP; only the final purchase is visible….”

GDP doesn’t care that this is completely cyclical and non productive. It doesn’t care that the government has borrowed money (making the nation literally poorer), given that money to non productive people or causes, and that all THEIR spending is based on debt or crippling taxes on the productive individuals and parts of the economy. It treats all the subsequent spending as a ‘bonus’ and a ‘benefit’, even when it’s a negative extension of debt and an unhealthy reduction of the wealth of the nation and the wealth of the productive citizen.

GDP doesn’t care if an immigrant is productive or non productive, a net contributor or a net recipient, legal or illegal. The more people you have in a country the more exchanges of goods and services you have. All their spending on anything legal is counted as beneficial, even if they got the money from the government and have added nothing themselves.

By opening borders and increasing the population you get a GDP boost. But you are making your economy (and society) LESS healthy and prosperous, not more. Yes, there are some legal migrants who get good jobs and genuinely contribute. But no illegal migrant does this. Illegal migrants are all net recipients who add zero productivity and zero benefit to your nation. Even legal migrants who then work for the State are a net drag. Everything they pay in taxes is a fraction of what government has taxed others or borrowed to pay them, an everything they purchase is just government pretending that debt is newly created wealth.

Importing and housing an asylum seeker increases your GDP by costing the country more and increasing national debt. The government is spending money on services for the asylum seeker, like renting hotels for them. That’s added to GDP. The government is giving them spending money to buy drink and food. That’s added to GDP:

“The government is purchasing an accommodation service from a hotel provider. The hotel produces a service (housing) and the government pays for it, so it's a genuine government consumption expenditure..”

Or take other government expenditure.

When the government gives green subsidies to companies to build and run wind farms or solar farms, this ‘generates’ economic activity that contributes to GDP. Since wind farms and solar farms are inefficient and unreliable, the government is damaging the energy grid and increasing energy costs that impoverish other companies and individuals. None of the negatives register. Nor does the fact that it’s basically just the government paying people and building national debt to make the energy grid worse. The owners of the subsidised green energy company get rich, the country gets more debt and an inferior product at great public expense, but all the building and spending the company does with government largesse is assumed to be beneficial so far as GDP calculations are concerned:

“…the actual production it enables (constructing wind turbines, installing solar panels, manufacturing batteries) absolutely does count as GDP when those goods and services are produced.”

Every time the government spends money on something, it increases GDP. But that spending could be something insane. It could be spending to wreck the economy and energy grid. It could be forms of fraud or wealth transfer. It could be housing and feeding imported child rapists. That is all ‘beneficial’ if you treat GDP as an indicator of economic health and general prosperity.

It doesn’t have to be as obviously insane as importing and housing violent third world men who will never obey the laws, respect the culture and contribute work of genuine value. Even ‘we wouldn’t have an NHS without immigrants’ is an argument for an insane policy secretly buttressed by GDP’s use as the main indicator of economic success. If you import a nurse you are adding another person to work for the State.

All State workers are non-productive.

The more people you have working for the State, the less people you have in the productive economy and the more taxation you are demanding from the productive private sector.

Everything a state worker spends counts towards GDP. But everything they have to spend comes from the productivity of others, the taxes of others, and the government via taxation and debt.

Some, possibly many, may fulfil necessary functions. But in a strictly economic sense, they contribute nothing, and are therefore indistinguishable from welfare recipients. For State workers who are bad at their jobs or have meaningless jobs or jobs doing malign things (like a State funded DEI university lecturer spreading race hate theories) it’s even worse. Not only do they add nothing economically, they are paid as an economic drain to do things that damage the nation.

There is a simple solution.

We should stop treating GDP as a worthwhile economic measure. We should build the productive economy and reduce the State. We should understand the Laffer curve and abandon the ruinous model of Big State interventionism, high taxation, high welfare and high debt.

Using GDP as a measure of economic success and health incentivises the State to directly employ more and more people, none of whom are productive. It incentivises the State to import more and more people, regardless or not of whether they will contribute or integrate. It tells people that their economy is succeeding when it is actually failing. It treats a slightly larger pie divided between a much larger number of people as a better pie, when those who baked the pie get a much smaller serving of it. It treats ever growing debt as ever growing success and encourages treasuries to act like the coordinators of a Ponzi Scheme while calling that responsible economic management.

It gives inherent reasons to pursue leftist policies that are actually economically disastrous. All government spending is treated as good. The government can actually nudge GDP upwards by wasting money, welcoming savages, and embarking on huge projects that are very expensive and produce nothing of real value. It rewards parties and governments that purchase votes by creating non jobs of zero productive value, since they thereby get a client vote in a patronage arrangement as well as an illusory increase in economic activity.

There is a far stronger rightwing argument against taking GDP seriously than there is a left wing argument for the same scepticism. I asked AI this:

“Doesn’t GDP therefore incentivise governments to increase the size of the State (employ more state workers whose spending counts towards GDP), borrow more heavily and build more debt (since government spending increases GDP), increase the wages of State workers more and more (so they can then spend more) and open borders so that the spending of migrants and asylum seekers counts towards GDP even if all their money has been provided by the State?”

AI returned that my logic was sound, with the following response:

GDP mechanically rewards public employment, debt-funded spending, wage inflation in the public sector, and any consumption — regardless of income source.

A government that literally treats “maximise GDP growth” as its objective function would be incentivised to do all of the things you list.

The measurement gives no penalty for debt accumulation, no distinction between productive and unproductive spending, and no recognition that a migrant’s spending funded entirely by the state is a circular flow with no net new value creation.

Governments may even state that they are aware of these issues, but functionally everyone still acts as if GDP is an indicator of health and by doing so we find businesses, treasuries, economic advisors, think tanks and governments all treating ruinous leftist policy as sensible economic policy.