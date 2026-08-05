Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Lknotts's avatar
Lknotts
14h

Egads. It’s even worse than I thought!

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ThePossum 🇬🇧's avatar
ThePossum 🇬🇧
12h

This is a curious response from the AI:

"Agency/control over one’s own life is lower among young adults than older groups in US data, but the majority still report some sense of personal agency. Education is positively linked to stronger agency beliefs."

The assessment of personal agency is clearly incongruous with the other responses. One would have to actually change the definition of personal agency to mean "I choose to be controlled by the state for the benefit of the state, which will hopefully mean that I too will benefit."

IOW, no personal agency whatsoever. That is a feature, not a bug, for this generation.

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