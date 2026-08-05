Above: AI Zombie filters have a very similar effect to $50,000 a year courses at Columbia or Harvard.

I have formed an impression of Generation Z, and it’s not a complimentary one. As events have unfolded I’ve found myself increasingly in the position that is a classic stereotype of the attitudes of older people: bemused and often disgusted by ‘young people’, bewildered by their attitudes, divorced from their interests, and frequently revolted by their politics.

This is, many will say, as it has ever been. You can find Greek and Roman authors lamenting the follies of youth, and of course the official charge on which Socrates was put on trial and effectively instructed to kill himself was one of ‘corrupting the youth of Athens’.

It might be accurate to assert that every generation has been at least partly bewildered and dismayed by the one that came before it, and the one that came after it.

Nevertheless human beings are not automatically predisposed to revolt against their parents or to detest their grandparents or to believe that their society needs overturning. They are not necessarily and always inclined towards radical social upheaval. Indeed, the further back in history you go, in terms of how familiar one generational experience is to another, the more stable human history becomes. This is a great irony. Ancient civilisation was a lot harder, more unforgiving, and more violent than modern times. Some studies indicate on average up to 60% of males died from violence in prehistoric and tribal societies, with even this exceeded in rare instances with peaks of 95% in particularly violent periods. Even at the best rates, hunter gatherer tribal societies had homicide rates twice those of the very worst present on Earth today. Similarly as the earliest cities formed, deaths peaked through violent competition, and only as civilisation matured into settled patterns in the early to middle Bronze Age did rates of violent death significantly decline (a process ruined by the Late Bronze Age Collapse).

But….prehistoric and Ancient civilisations both had far more generational integrity than modern society. Ancient Egyptian civilisation maintained a very stable culture for 3,000 years, whereas in some ways the 1990s is more alien to a Generation Z individual than the start and end of that 3,000 year span would have been to a time travelling Egyptian somehow experiencing both of them.

We start from individual experiences of greater safety, but begin too with far more radical ideas about whether our society should be subject to deliberate change.

All that wider context aside, Generation Z quite frequently revolts me. I have formed an impression of them that goes like this:

They are not very bright, on average. They don’t present themselves as articulate or thoughtful, but the opposite. They are casual about political violence and extremism, and apparently unable to distinguish between civilisation and barbarism. They are historically ignorant, but arrogantly dismissive of past generations on the basis of shallow contemporary judgements. They know a tiny amount about everything, and not very much about anything (which is not quite the exact same thing). They outsource nearly all their thinking to media of various kinds, or instructions received at university from people not much more knowledgeable than themselves. They don’t read anything old or complex, and they have little to no understanding that people in other times and places, or even the generation immediately before their own, might have had just as much right to think differently to them as they have to think differently to me.

They are attracted to Communism and Nazism, and quite frequently are most like Nazis themselves when they describe anyone they don’t like as a Nazi. They are the most Jew hating generation since World War II, and they add to that an obsession with racism while being casual, persistent and completely non self-aware racists themselves. They are extraordinarily gullible and exceptionally cynical at the same time, which leaves them prone to embracing nonsense and laughing at obvious good sense. They are convinced that they are more intelligent than they are, and indeed than anyone else is, but quite frequently aren’t able to form a sentence. They debate almost exclusively through sneers, insults, slogans and memes, with very little original content supplied at any point.

Their world view in general is riddled with glaring hypocrisies and absurdities, of which they remain blissfully ignorant and aren’t capable of spotting even when these things are pointed out to them. They are very stubborn and determined bigots who are convinced that they are enlightened and critically minded.

They are lazy and entitled. They have experienced relative comfort and ease, but always consider themselves entitled to more and are bitterly angry when the more is not just presented to them or requires some form of effort on their part. They are angry and prone to mental health problems especially if asked to interact with the world in sensible ways. They can’t tolerate unavoidable realities or deal with unexpected difficulties or understand that the world does not revolve entirely around their immediate wants and desires.

In their politics, they claim altruism, compassion and empathy while supporting the most revolting and disgusting savages and terrorists on the planet. They call those they dislike pedophiles without proof or evidence, but are extremely supportive of actual and confirmed child rapists and of groups with an above average number of such perverts among them.

All of these traits are rendered worse by an inability to judge accurately between fact and fiction and an equal inability to distinguish between their own emotions and objective reality. Most of them assert that their second and third hand ideologies are real, and that anything in objective reality which contradicts them, isn’t.

Obviously all of the above is generalisation. It is said in the full knowledge that there will be individuals who buck these general trends. Nevertheless, this is how they strike me as a group. And all of these negative traits are especially manifest in their politics, even if on rarer occasions they are sincere fools who personally behave in acceptable ways despite backing those who don’t.

All of the above is also opinion, and unlike the generation I am criticising I am aware that it may reflect nothing other than my own prejudices. Therefore I must look for some fair way of confirming it, and it seems to be that the opinions of this generation as expressed in polling attitudes and voting patterns is a pretty fair means of judging the accuracy of my opinion of them. Do their own responses confirm or deny my general statements?

Here then I face another problem. Like Generation Z, I’m not intending to devote my lifetime to a scholarly pursuit of the truth on this one topic. So for the purposes of a single article I must be lazy as well-I must use the tools at our disposal which are part of the problem I’m citing, those tools being polling results (which can mislead) and AI summary (which will mislead unless it is properly interrogated). This, however, is the fastest and simplest way I can access actual data sets confirming or denying my general impressions (remember-those general impressions are a little more substantial than they might first appear, because they are based on thousands of interactions I’m not individually citing).

My issue with such tools is not so much that Gen Z will use them too, it is that they will use them unthinkingly, and without comparison to anything outside the tool.

What follows below is the evidence for the accuracy or the inaccuracy of my impression of Generation Z, supplied by Grok. I think it has worth, even though I am presenting it as blocks of AI response. I consider that legitimate if it is clearly signalled as such, and if these kind of opening remarks and caveats are supplied as well.

For what it’s worth, Grok seems to largely agree with me.

My Question: Tell me the results of polling on the political attitudes of 18-24 year olds in the UK and US.

Attitudes to Communism. Israel, Jews, Hamas, climate change, Islam, the history of the West and western nations, feminism, political violence, white people, who they vote for.

I also want a summary response telling me whether it’s accurate to see this generation as haters of their own countries and the past and as supporters of radical left politics who are casual or accepting about violence.

Grok’s Response: Young adults (roughly 18-24 or 18-29/Gen Z) in the UK and US show consistently more left-leaning, critical, or radical attitudes than older cohorts on most of these topics, based on recent polls from sources including YouGov, Pew, Gallup, Fraser Institute/Leger, Cato/Morning Consult, Onward, Campaign Against Antisemitism, and others (mostly 2024–2026). Differences are often large by age; gender gaps (young women more progressive/left than young men) and partisan gaps are also common. Data is not always identical in age bands or exact wording, and “favourable” views of extreme labels can partly reflect loose definitions rather than deep ideological commitment.

Communism and socialism

UK : Favourable views of communism are much higher among the young. Whitestone Insight (2024): 24% of 18-24s favourable vs. 4% of 65+. Onward/Merlin (“Generation Extreme,” 2025): ~32% of 18-24s positive on communism (and higher still among 25-34s); positive views of fascism also elevated in this group (~25%). Fraser Institute data: strong net preference for socialism as ideal system among 18-34s (53% agree vs. 27% disagree). Older cohorts are far more negative.

US: Similar pattern. Cato/Morning Consult (2026): Gen Z (18-29) 38% favourable on communism (net positive, unique among generations), 53% on socialism, 44-45% on capitalism. Other recent figures put favourable communism views among 18-29s around 34%. Socialism support is higher still among young people and declines sharply with age. Younger Americans are more open to communism over fascism in forced-choice questions.

Israel, Jews, Hamas

US : Clear generational reversal. Young adults (under 30 or 18-34) are far more sympathetic to Palestinians than Israelis. Pew and Gallup data (2024–2026): majorities or pluralities of young people favour Palestinians; favourable views of Israelis often in the low 30s% or lower, vs. much higher among older adults. Favourable views of Hamas among 18-29s have been reported around 13% (Pew), with some Harvard-Harris and other polls showing substantial shares of 18-24s preferring Hamas over Israel in the conflict (figures ranging into the 40-60% range in some recent surveys among those expressing a preference). Young Democrats drive much of the pro-Palestinian tilt; young Republicans are closer to parity or still lean Israel but less strongly than older Republicans. Support for US military aid to Israel is low among the young.

UK: Parallel trends, often sharper on some metrics. Substantial shares of 18-24s say Israel does not have a right to exist (figures of 21% in one Sunday Times poll; higher in some others, e.g., 54% in an earlier UnHerd finding). Favourable views of Hamas ~9%; 16% of young adults said the 7 October attacks were justified (Campaign Against Antisemitism/YouGov). High endorsement of statements equating Israeli treatment of Palestinians with Nazi treatment of Jews (48–60% among 18-24s in CAA polls). Sympathy leans strongly toward Palestine. Antisemitic attitudes are elevated relative to older groups.

Climate change

Young people (especially Gen Z) rank climate/environment as a top or near-top priority more often than older cohorts and show higher engagement/activism. In US data it frequently ranks #1 for Gen Z (ahead of the economy for some). UK youth polls also show elevated concern, though cost-of-living and housing often dominate personal worries. Support for strong action is higher among the young.

Islam

Younger people tend to hold more favourable or less hostile views of Muslims/Islam than older adults in both countries (consistent with broader social liberalism on diversity). Overall public concern about integration or extremism exists, but age gaps generally run in a more tolerant direction for the young. Data specific to 18-24s is less granular than for other topics here.

History of the West / Western nations

UK : Younger Britons are more negative about the British Empire and related history. YouGov: 18-24s more likely to see the Empire as something to be ashamed of (35%, up from earlier years) and to say colonised countries were worse off. Earlier polls found 18-24s uniquely supportive of teaching that Britain was founded on racism and remains structurally racist. Pride in national history is lower; critical framings are more common.

US: Analogous patterns appear in views of American history and exceptionalism—younger adults are less likely to see the US as uniquely great and more open to critical accounts of its past (racism, colonialism, etc.). Age gaps on national pride and historical narratives are pronounced.

Feminism

Strong gender divide within the young cohort. Young women are highly supportive; young men are more ambivalent or critical. UK data (King’s College London/Ipsos and youth polls): young people overall divided on whether feminism has done more harm than good (~42% agree harm, 45% disagree), with men more likely to say harm. Young women far more likely to identify as feminists and prioritise gender issues. Similar US patterns of growing intra-generational gender polarisation on equality and “has feminism gone too far.”

Political violence

Elevated acceptance among the young relative to older groups. US YouGov (around the time of high-profile incidents): ~20% of 18-29s said political violence can sometimes be justified, vs. much lower among older adults (single digits for 65+). UK data also shows higher willingness among Gen Z to endorse civil disobedience or that violence can be necessary to defend strongly held beliefs (e.g., ~41% in one Hope Not Hate youth survey context). Still a minority overall, but the age gradient is clear.

White people

Direct polling on “white people” as a category is less common and more sensitive, but related attitudes (white privilege, systemic racism, diversity, demographic change) show young people more likely to endorse critical or progressive framings. UK youth often see racism as a major ongoing problem; support for ideas linked to critical race concepts is higher. Explicit anti-white sentiment is not the majority position in mainstream polls, but younger cohorts are less defensive of majority-group identity and more supportive of equity-focused policies.

Voting preferences

UK : 18-24s lean heavily left/Green. Recent 2026 polling (Statista and others): Greens often lead among 18-24s (28–39%), followed by Labour; Reform UK and Conservatives very weak (single digits to low teens). Young women particularly Green/Labour-leaning; young men somewhat less so but still not strongly right-wing compared with older men.

US: Young voters lean Democratic overall, though with a growing gender gap (young women more strongly Democratic; young men more competitive or shifting rightward in some data). Ideology is mixed (liberal pluralities but substantial moderate/conservative shares). Issue priorities include climate, economy/cost of living, housing, abortion/reproductive rights. Turnout and intensity vary.

Summary assessment

It is partly accurate but overstated and incomplete to describe this generation wholesale as “haters of their own countries and the past” and as “supporters of radical left politics who are casual or accepting about violence.”

Critical of country and past : Yes, substantially more so than older generations. Lower national pride in traditional forms, more negative views of Empire/Western history, higher endorsement of structural-racism narratives, and stronger identification with progressive critiques are well-documented. This does not equate to uniform “hatred”—many still prioritise domestic economic issues, democracy (with caveats), and personal opportunity—but the critical posture is real and generationally distinctive.

Supporters of radical left politics : Directionally yes on economic systems (elevated socialism/communism favourability), identity/foreign-policy issues (Israel/Palestine, climate radicalism in some forms), and voting (Green/left parties in UK; progressive Democrats in US). However, most are not hardcore ideologues; support often reflects dissatisfaction with housing, costs, inequality, and perceived failures of the status quo rather than detailed Marxist commitment. There is also a counter-trend of young men moving rightward on some cultural issues, and majorities still reject the most extreme options.

Casual/accepting about violence: Elevated relative to older groups and concerning (higher stated willingness to justify political violence or civil disobedience), but still a clear minority. Most young people do not endorse it; the gap is real and merits attention given protest cultures and polarisation.

Overall, the data show a generation more progressive, more critical of Western institutions and history, more sympathetic to certain radical or illiberal left positions (especially on Israel/Hamas and economic systems), and somewhat more open to non-democratic or violent means than their elders. This is driven by education, media/social media environments, economic precarity, and cohort effects. It is not monolithic—gender, education, and partisanship matter a great deal—and does not mean the entire cohort is revolutionary. Trends are large enough to shape politics as this group ages into greater influence. Sources are predominantly mainstream polling organisations; results can shift with question wording and current events.

My Question: Is there strong difference on these between university educated and non university educated?

Grok’s Response: Yes, there are often substantial differences by education level (university/degree-educated vs. non-university), and these frequently amplify or interact with the age patterns. University education is one of the strongest predictors of more progressive/left-leaning, socially liberal, and critical attitudes on many of the topics discussed. The gaps are clearer and more consistent in the UK than the US on some cultural issues, but present in both. Age effects remain large even after accounting for education; the two reinforce each other because younger cohorts are more likely to have degrees.

Communism / socialism

Education is a strong predictor. In UK polling (Whitestone Insight / Museum of Communist Terror, 2024), favourable views of communism rose sharply with education: only ~5% among those with secondary-school education vs. 19% among those with higher university degrees (beyond undergraduate). Similar patterns held for Lenin and socialism; higher social grades (correlated with education) also showed more favourable views. Broader Anglosphere data (Fraser Institute etc.) show younger people more pro-socialism overall, with education reinforcing the leftward tilt on economic systems. University environments and curricula appear to contribute.

Israel, Jews, Hamas

Campus-specific surveys (US college students and UK undergraduates) show elevated pro-Palestinian/Hamas-sympathetic and critical-of-Israel views relative to the general public or older/non-student groups. Examples include US student polls with Hamas favourability matching or exceeding that of the Israeli government in some cases, and UK undergrad polls finding ~28% viewing the 7 October attacks as “defensible” (far higher than general public figures of ~4–7%). Among young people overall, some data show a modest education gradient on certain antisemitic statements (higher among lower-education young people in one US analysis), but the campus environment itself is associated with stronger anti-Israel positions. Broader public antisemitism or Hamas sympathy is not always higher among graduates; the university effect is particularly visible on Israel/Palestine.

Climate change

Higher education correlates with greater concern and prioritisation of climate action. UK data show markedly higher concern among the higher-educated (e.g., ~74% vs. ~46% in one analysis). This holds across age groups and is consistent with long-standing patterns in both countries. Young university-educated people are especially engaged.

Islam, Western history / national past, “white people” / race-related attitudes

Education divides are strong on diversity, immigration, race, and national history, especially in the UK. Degree-holders are substantially more likely to view diversity as strengthening society, endorse structural-racism or white-privilege framings, and take critical views of imperial/Western history. NatCen analysis (UK/US comparison) finds education is a primary driver of these attitudes in the UK (wider graduate/non-graduate gaps than in the US on immigration and diversity). Non-graduates lean more socially conservative / nationally defensive. University education is associated with reduced authoritarianism and racial prejudice in causal analyses of British data.

Feminism

University education (and the higher proportion of young women attending university) contributes to stronger feminist identification and progressive gender attitudes. Gender gaps within the young cohort remain large, but education reinforces the progressive side, particularly among women.

Political violence

Counter to some intuitions, higher education is linked to greater stated support for political violence in recent US data. One analysis found those with graduate/professional degrees roughly twice as likely as those with high-school education or less to agree that “violence is often necessary to create social change.” Support is highest among the highly educated and very liberal, and elevated among younger cohorts. This appears in multiple recent surveys.

Voting

Clear and strong education gaps.

UK : Non-graduates (especially lower qualifications) are far more likely to support right-wing parties (Conservatives/Reform); degree-holders lean Labour/Green/Lib Dem. Odds of right-wing support roughly double for those without degrees. Among the young, non-graduate men show higher Reform support.

US: Parallel pattern—lower education associated with higher Trump/Republican support; college graduates more Democratic. Education is a major cleavage, though mixed with ethnicity, religion, and other factors.

Overall

University education is associated with more favourable views of socialism/communism, stronger climate concern, more critical stances on Western history and race-related issues, progressive gender attitudes, left-leaning voting, and (in recent US data) higher tolerance for political violence as a means of change. On Israel/Palestine, the campus environment specifically amplifies pro-Palestinian and critical-of-Israel positions beyond general age effects.

These are not absolute—plenty of non-graduates hold progressive views and graduates hold conservative ones—but the average differences are robust across multiple polls and countries. Self-selection into university (more liberal people are more likely to attend) plus socialisation effects during higher education both play roles. The education divide is now one of the major political cleavages in both the UK and US, often intersecting with (and sometimes rivaling) age and gender. Data quality varies by topic; campus surveys capture the university-educated young particularly well but are not identical to broader “degree vs. no degree” breakdowns among 18-24s.

My Question: What about mental health in this generation? Is it worse than previous generations?

Yes, mental health indicators for this generation (roughly 18–24 / Gen Z) are substantially worse than those of previous generations at the same age, in both the UK and US. This is one of the clearest and most consistent findings in recent population data. The deterioration is most pronounced for anxiety, depression, psychological distress, and self-reported poor mental health, and it is larger among young women. It is not fully explained by greater willingness to report problems.

Key evidence

UK

UCL longitudinal data (2026): At age ~23, 22% of Gen Z report a longstanding mental health condition — double the 10% rate for Millennials at a similar age a decade earlier. High anxiety affects ~28% and high depressive symptoms ~21% of Gen Z at 23. Rates rose sharply between late teens and early 20s.

NHS / Adult Psychiatric Morbidity Survey and related data: Common mental health conditions among 16–24-year-olds rose from ~18–19% in earlier years (e.g., 2007/2014) to over 25% by 2023–24. Probable mental disorder rates among adolescents/young adults roughly doubled in some official series between the mid-2010s and early 2020s.

Self-harm and related behaviours have also risen over longer periods (lifetime non-suicidal self-harm more than doubled in some adult surveys).

US

CDC / NSDUH and related surveys: Major depressive episodes, anxiety symptoms, and days of poor mental health among teens and young adults (especially 18–25) rose markedly from the early 2010s onward. Rates of “despair” (all or most days bad mental health) roughly doubled for young men and nearly doubled for young women in some series.

High-school and college data show large increases in sadness/hopelessness, diagnosed mental illness, and suicidal ideation (particularly among girls). Suicide rates for adolescent girls reached historic highs in several English-speaking countries.

Cross-national pattern

Multiple studies (including Blanchflower and colleagues) document that the classic “U-shape” in well-being / “hump-shape” in ill-being by age has largely disappeared in the US, UK, and many other countries. Ill-being is now highest among the young and declines with age — a reversal driven by the sharp deterioration in youth mental health since roughly 2010–2015. The pattern is especially strong in English-speaking countries.

Is it “real” or just more reporting / less stigma?

Both factors operate, but the rise is not only definitional or reporting-related:

Greater awareness, reduced stigma, and lower thresholds for labelling distress as a “mental health problem” clearly contribute (younger people are more willing to identify typical mood fluctuations as illness).

Analyses that attempt to adjust for changing reporting standards still find a genuine underlying worsening. Objective or harder indicators (hospitalisations for self-harm in some series, certain clinical diagnoses, suicide trends among young females) also moved adversely.

The age gradient itself changed: young people used to report better mental health than middle-aged adults; that advantage has reversed.

Important nuances

Gender : Young women show larger increases and higher absolute rates of anxiety, depression, and related problems than young men.

Socioeconomic and other disparities : Worse outcomes among those from disadvantaged backgrounds and sexual minorities.

Not uniform across all outcomes : Some recent workplace surveys of employed Gen Z/Millennials show modest self-reported improvements in overall mental health ratings alongside persistent high stress/burnout. Suicide rates for some adolescent groups peaked and then partially declined in the US after 2018. Self-harm reports can move differently from clinical diagnoses.

Timing: The sharp rise largely predates COVID-19 (starting around 2010–2015, accelerating thereafter), though the pandemic added further pressure.

Commonly discussed contributors

Researchers point to a combination of factors rather than a single cause: the rapid spread of smartphones and social media (especially from ~2010–2012), sleep disruption, reduced face-to-face socialising, economic pressures (housing, costs, job insecurity), academic and performance pressures, and broader cultural shifts. Debate continues on the relative weight of each.

In short, the data from official surveys, longitudinal cohorts, and international comparisons consistently show that today’s 18–24-year-olds report and experience higher rates of mental health difficulties than previous generations did at the same stage of life. The gap is large, concentrated in the young (especially women), and has reshaped the overall age profile of mental ill-being in the UK and US.

My Question: What about optimism and pessimism and sense of life chances? Does this age group feel victimised or that they have less opportunities than others?

Yes — this age group shows markedly lower optimism about life chances, intergenerational progress, and personal opportunity than older cohorts, and many feel the system is stacked against them. The pattern is strong in both the UK and US, driven primarily by economic realities (housing, wages, job security, cost of living) rather than pure identity-based victimhood, though a sense of unfairness is widespread.

Intergenerational optimism has collapsed

UK : John Smith Centre Youth Poll 2026 found belief that they will be better off than their parents plummeted from 63% in 2025 to just 36% in 2026; the share expecting to be worse off more than doubled (to ~37%). Policy Exchange polling of 18–30s similarly shows majorities feeling worse off than their parents on finances, housing, relationships/family formation, and belonging (education is the main exception). A majority also say life in the UK is worse than 10 years ago.

Objective data supports the perception: home ownership at age 25 has fallen dramatically (from ~43% in the mid-1980s to ~15%), housing costs take a higher share of income, employment rates for 25-year-olds have declined, and real wage growth for this age has stagnated for long periods.

US: Gallup data show young adults (15–34) now lag older adults in job-market optimism by a wider margin than in any other country surveyed (43% of younger Americans say it is a good time to find a local job vs. 64% of those 55+). This reverses the historical pattern in which the young were more optimistic. The gap emerged recently and is especially pronounced among higher-educated young people not yet in full-time work.

Sense of fair chances and meritocracy is weaker

Younger people are less likely than older adults to believe that hard work and talent are enough to get ahead:

UK: Only about one in four 16–29-year-olds agree that “everyone has a fair chance to go as far as their talent and hard work will take them,” compared with ~35% of 50–69s and over 40% of those 70+. The share of young people rating their own chances of future success as very low has risen sharply since the mid-2010s.

Broader surveys (Ipsos and others) show Gen Z less likely than Boomers to see society as meritocratic. Many emphasise structural barriers (housing costs, taxes, job market) over individual effort. Class is often seen as more important than race in determining life chances.

Feelings of being treated unfairly / “victimised”

There is a clear sense of intergenerational unfairness and that opportunities are shrinking:

UK youth polls show declining agreement that young people are treated fairly relative to older generations (falling to ~25% in one recent survey). Barriers most frequently cited are material: house/rent prices, high taxes, difficult job market.

Many express that the old social contract (“work hard → security and progress”) has broken. NEET rates, economic inactivity linked partly to mental health, and repeated job application rejections reinforce the feeling that effort is not reliably rewarded.

This is more about material and systemic constraints than a pure identity-politics victimhood narrative for the median young person, though progressive subgroups layer on additional identity-based framings. Young people prioritise cost of living, housing, and jobs far above most cultural issues in surveys.

Optimism is not uniformly absent

Some international or employed-youth surveys (e.g., Deloitte Gen Z/Millennial) show pockets of personal or short-term economic optimism, and young people in many countries remain more hopeful about certain near-term improvements than older adults.

Agency/control over one’s own life is lower among young adults than older groups in US data, but the majority still report some sense of personal agency. Education is positively linked to stronger agency beliefs.

Personal life optimism can coexist with deep pessimism about broader societal or economic trajectories.

Summary

18–24-year-olds in the UK and US are more pessimistic about their life chances and intergenerational progress than previous cohorts at the same age, and more so than older people today. They widely feel opportunities (especially housing and secure, well-paid work) are constrained or declining, that the system does not fairly reward effort, and that they face a tougher deal than their parents. These views track real economic pressures more closely than abstract “victim mentality,” though the two can reinforce each other. The shift has been rapid in recent years and contributes to the broader mental-health and political patterns discussed earlier.

My Question: Are the ones with the highest sense of victimhood the most polirically engaged?

Not uniformly. A strong sense of victimhood, grievance, or systemic unfairness is associated with higher engagement in some forms of politics (especially protest, activism, and issue-based action) among young people, but it does not reliably make them the most engaged overall, and it can coexist with or even contribute to lower formal participation such as voting.

Evidence linking grievance/victimhood to engagement

Perceived injustice and relative deprivation often mobilise rather than demobilise. Studies of youth show that those who see the system as stacked against them (low social mobility beliefs, high perceived unfairness) report stronger intentions to engage in both normative and non-normative political action. Feeling that “average people” lack fair chances predicts higher willingness to protest or take other action, mediated by a stronger sense of social injustice.

Actual or perceived victimisation (crime, discrimination, personal hardship) is linked to greater political activity. Large US adolescent data found that more frequent victimisation experiences correlated with greater discontent with government and higher participation in various political activities. Broader cross-national research on crime victims shows they tend to become more engaged (talking about politics, attending meetings, protesting) rather than withdrawing.

Collective victimhood is a particularly strong predictor of radical or high-commitment action in specific domains (e.g., climate activism). Research finds that perceiving one’s side as having suffered more than opponents is among the strongest correlates of support for radical tactics.

On the right as well as the left, grievance narratives (economic short-changing, cultural displacement, “lost boys” feelings among some young men) have been tied to higher mobilisation toward particular candidates or movements.

The engagement paradox and limits

Young people as a group already show a well-documented pattern: relatively high interest and issue-based or protest engagement combined with lower confidence in formal institutions and often lower turnout. IPPR and related UK work describe a “youth engagement paradox” — genuine concern and anger at injustice alongside deep scepticism that the system can deliver, which can suppress conventional participation even while fuelling activism.

Relative deprivation tends to stimulate unconventional participation (demonstrations, strikes, anti-cuts volunteering) more reliably than voting or party work.

High alienation or chronic disadvantage can also reduce turnout. Unemployment experiences during “impressionable years,” for example, are linked to lower later voting.

Not every high-grievance young person is highly active; many express frustration and then disengage from formal politics.

Bottom line

Those with the strongest sense that the odds are stacked against them (intergenerational unfairness, blocked opportunities, systemic bias) are disproportionately represented among the more activist and protest-oriented segment of young people. Grievance functions as a mobiliser for expressive, disruptive, or identity-linked politics. It does not automatically translate into the highest rates of voting or sustained conventional engagement; in some cases it correlates with cynicism and abstention from electoral politics. The relationship is real and directional for activism, but conditional and incomplete for overall political engagement.

My Question: Does this generation consume visual media (non textual) more than other generations, and traditional textual media (books, print) less than others?

Yes on visual/non-textual media; partially and more nuanced on traditional textual media.

Visual and non-textual media (video, social platforms, short-form)

This generation consumes far more visual and video-based media than older generations.

Short-form video (TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts) and social platforms dominate their media diet. Gen Z spends substantially more daily time on these than older groups. TikTok usage and time spent peak among 18–24s; YouTube and Instagram are also heavily used.

News consumption has shifted strongly toward audiovisual formats. 18–24s prefer watching or listening to news online at higher rates than older adults, rely more on TikTok/Instagram/YouTube for news, and pay more attention to individual creators than traditional brands.

Overall screen/social/video time is highest among the young. European and US data show social media and on-demand/streaming video as top daily activities for 15–27s, far ahead of print or traditional reading. Historical US teen data (Monitoring the Future) document a sharp rise in online/social time since the 2000s alongside declines in older media.

Preference for short-form, visual, “authentic” content is especially pronounced; long-form text or traditional long-form news engagement is low.

This is a clear generational difference driven by platform design, smartphone ubiquity, and the post-2010 rise of visual social media.

Traditional textual media (books, print newspapers/magazines)

Less clear-cut and partly contrary to the stereotype.

Print newspapers and magazines : Yes, substantially lower. Young people read print news and magazines far less than older adults. News for this group is overwhelmingly digital/social/video. Print newspaper reading is low and declining.

Books : More mixed, and in some recent data Gen Z is not the lowest. Long-term trends (especially among adolescents) show declines in daily book/magazine reading compared with earlier decades (e.g., US 12th-graders reading a book or magazine every day fell dramatically from the late 1970s to the 2010s). However, recent surveys (Pew, industry data, National Literacy Trust, Gen Z-specific studies) show that many in this age group still read books, often prefer print over e-books, and in some measures report higher or comparable book engagement than older cohorts. Print remains preferred for fiction; BookTok and similar communities have driven YA and print sales. Some data even indicate Gen Z reading or buying more print books than expected, with a partial “digital detox” preference for physical books. Overall reading time and frequency of longer-form text have declined across society, but the sharpest historical drop in print book habits was already visible before or during the early smartphone era; recent Gen Z data do not show them uniquely abandoning books.



Summary

Visual/non-textual : Strongly yes. This generation spends more time on video, short-form visual content, and social platforms than any previous cohort at the same age, and far more than older adults today. Text is secondary or embedded within visual platforms.

Traditional print text (newspapers, magazines) : Yes, much less.

Books: Partially — long-term declines in frequent/daily reading exist, but Gen Z is not uniquely book-averse; many still read (especially print fiction), and some recent figures show resilience or even relative strength compared with older groups. The bigger shift is from sustained long-form reading toward fragmented, visual, short-form consumption overall.

The dominant pattern is a move toward visual, short-form, algorithm-driven media, with traditional print news largely displaced and book reading more resilient (and still often print-preferring) than popular narratives sometimes claim.

My Question: Is there an IQ decline in this generation from previous generations? Are there noticeable issues with abstract thinking, impulse control, vocabulary and verbal expression, ability to form and understand complex sentences with subordinate clauses, reduced ability to use or comprehend allusions and metaphorical language?

There is evidence of a reversal or stagnation of the long-term rise in IQ scores (the Flynn effect) in several developed countries, with some data indicating lower performance among more recent cohorts that include Gen Z. Specific language and higher-order cognitive skills also show concerning trends, though the picture is not uniform across every domain and the causes remain debated.

IQ / general cognitive ability trends

For most of the 20th century, average IQ scores in industrialised countries rose roughly 3 points per decade (the Flynn effect), linked to better nutrition, education, health, and more complex environments. Since the 1990s–2000s this has stalled or reversed in multiple countries:

Norway (large conscription data): scores rose until cohorts born around the mid-1970s, then declined (~0.2–0.3 points per year). Within-family analyses indicate the reversal is largely environmental.

Similar declines or stagnation appear in Denmark, Finland, France, parts of the UK, and other European data.

US studies (e.g., 2006–2018 adult samples) show declines in verbal reasoning, matrix/logic reasoning, and related domains, while spatial reasoning sometimes held steady or improved.

PISA and other international assessments show declines or plateaus in reading, maths, and science performance among 15-year-olds in many OECD countries in recent cycles.

Gen Z (born ~1997–2012) falls on the post-peak side of these curves in the countries studied. The magnitude is typically estimated in the range of a few points relative to peak cohorts—not a collapse, but a meaningful reversal of the prior upward trend. Experts attribute it primarily to environmental factors (changes in education, media/screen environments, possibly nutrition or other lifestyle shifts) rather than genetics. Not every test or country shows identical declines, and some domains (e.g., certain spatial skills) have been more resilient.

Specific cognitive and language areas

Vocabulary, verbal expression, complex sentences, allusions/metaphor

Multiple lines of evidence point to weaker performance or slower growth:

Heavy social media use is associated with slower gains in reading and vocabulary among adolescents.

Teachers and professors (including at selective universities) report narrower vocabularies, reduced ability to handle dense or allusive texts, shorter attention for long-form reading, and weaker persistence with complex prose.

National literacy assessments and reading stamina measures show declines; many students struggle with sustained comprehension of multipage or literary texts that earlier cohorts managed more readily.

Everyday language exposure via short-form digital media tends toward simpler syntax and vocabulary, which may limit practice with subordinate clauses, nuanced register, and figurative language.

Print reading of books has declined relative to earlier decades among adolescents (though some recent Gen Z book-reading data are more resilient, especially for fiction via communities like BookTok).

These skills are tightly linked: weaker vocabulary and less practice with complex syntax make abstract and metaphorical language harder.

Abstract thinking

Formal operational / abstract reasoning develops through adolescence into early adulthood. There is less direct large-scale evidence of a generational decline in pure abstract reasoning capacity than for verbal or school-assessed skills. However, declines on matrix reasoning, analogical reasoning, and problem-solving items in IQ batteries, plus falling PISA scores in domains that require abstraction, are consistent with some weakening. Deep, sustained engagement with complex ideas (facilitated by long-form reading and discussion) appears reduced for many.

Impulse control / executive function

Executive functions (inhibition, working memory, cognitive flexibility) continue maturing into the mid-20s. Adolescence has always featured relatively weaker impulse control than adulthood. Direct evidence of a large generational worsening is thinner than for IQ or literacy scores, but:

Heavy screen/social media environments are linked to attention fragmentation and reduced sustained focus.

Some behavioural data and teacher reports suggest greater difficulties with self-regulation and delayed gratification in classroom and everyday settings.

Mental-health trends (higher anxiety, distress) can interact with executive control.

Important caveats

These are population average trends and cohort comparisons, not statements about every individual. Large variation exists within Gen Z.

Test scores and IQ are imperfect proxies; real-world performance, creativity, and domain-specific skills can diverge.

Environmental explanations dominate current research (education practices emphasising short passages and test prep, displacement of deep reading by short-form visual media, constant digital interruption). Genetic explanations for the recent reversal are not strongly supported by the within-family data.

Some positive or stable findings exist (e.g., certain spatial skills, pockets of high book engagement among subsets of Gen Z).

Bottom line: Yes, there is credible evidence of a reverse Flynn effect and declining performance on verbal, reasoning, and literacy-related measures that affect cohorts including today’s 18–24-year-olds relative to earlier generations at the same age. Vocabulary growth, complex sentence handling, metaphorical/allusive comprehension, and sustained abstract engagement show noticeable pressure, consistent with reduced practice in long-form textual environments and high exposure to short-form visual media. Impulse-control differences are harder to quantify generationally but align with broader attention and self-regulation concerns. The changes are real enough to appear in multiple independent datasets, even if the precise size and causes continue to be researched.

My Conclusion

Many of Grok’s responses largely confirm my suspicions and general impressions. Some may see this as common to AI interactions and believe that AI reflects back what we want to hear-I would assert that my experience is that all AI is a lot more cautious, circumspect, and hesitant about supplying right-wing answers than I am. These AI responses come from mainstream sources and polling indicators and the above shows Grok adding caveats I haven’t asked for.

What is confirmed so far as the evidence presented by Grok is concerned is this:

This generation consumes short form political content created recently, and probably doesn’t interact much with primary texts or texts written at any remove from their own time and experience. Everything political they encounter is being mediated for them either formally (university teaching) or informally (media and alternative media political presentations).

They are firmly in the climate change catastrophism camp, and they are deeply hostile to Israel in a similar way to which they are deeply hostile to prior generations, US Founders, and such past endeavours as European 18th and 19th century pre-eminence or The British Empire. They will read fiction in traditional printed forms, but are unlikely to read non-fiction and complex fiction from the past which might confront them with contradictions of their contemporary politics. There is evidence of cognitive decline and mental instability amongst them in various ways, and university is a key determining factor in many of their positions with radical leftism in several areas twice as frequent in the same age group amongst those who have attended university.

For the purposes of full disclosure, I’m Generation X.