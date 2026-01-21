I have said before that Globalist leaders are all frighteningly and chillingly identical, despite apparent personal differences. If you lined up former British Prime Ministers Blair, Brown, Cameron, May, and Sunak alongside former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, current Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, former US President Obama, and current French President Emmanuel Macron, you get a wide diversity of appearance on a superficial level. A range of heights, made more extreme when Macron isn’t wearing heels. Or very different demeanours, from Brown’s scowling, glowering social awkwardness, to May’s elderly and gangly air of having actually been destined to serve as a posh lady vicar in a small village, Cameron’s smoothly unctuous rosy-cheeked Etonian Head Boy act, to Obama’s mocha latte lounge singer, to Carney’s dour grey functionalism and Macron’s shiny suited Gallic energy, half strutting peacock and half conspiratorial onion seller.

Just in one nation, for example, Trudeau and Carney could hardly be more dissimilar as physical specimens of the same race and gender. The first, in a way accentuated rather than diminished by his constant dressing up and cosplaying as belonging to other races and creeds, always had the face and build of a potential heartthrob, united with the mind and manner of a dense, spoilt child of extremely limited intellect. He might have been used as a sort of contradictory template for a Woke Gay Jock, a guy who is on a college football team but gets too excited in the showers and dutifully sticks a BLM poster next to a picture of Madonna and a poem by Maya Angelou inside his locker. Carney is utterly different in manner and appearance, an adult compared to Trudeau’s perpetual adolescent, but a priggish, narrow-minded, didactic sort of adult, the kind who purses his lips in disapproval when forced to look up from a ledger of accounts.

Carney, despite the name and policies of a circus clown, exudes self-satisfied seriousness and maturity. He is the very embodiment, physically at least, of a managerial class, of a ‘safe pair of hands’, a clerk of precision and exactitude, perhaps the diametric opposite in style alone to Britain’s slovenly but fun Boris Johnson. Johnson indeed stands out as the only one amongst them who could have been human, who might have reached for something other than self-inflicted disaster, if only he had taken his pretensions of populism as seriously as he took his greed for power. The things that were easy to criticise about Johnson were very human flaws of lust, laziness and cowardice, and it’s in their very humanity that one could never apply these flaws to Carney. In contrast with Trudeau’s childishness and effeminacy, or Johnson’s priapic sensualist’s fathering of children on almost every woman he doe t ten minutes with, it is impossible to even imagine Carney having a sex life.

It has just occurred to me, for example, that I have absolutely no idea if Carney is married or single. I have never seen or heard of a wife or girlfriend. He could be straight or gay. He could have as many children by as many different mothers as Johnson, for all I know or care. But he can’t really be pictured as a sexual creature, in the same way that it takes a remarkable degree of perversion or lunacy to picture an armchair having a sex life. My strong impression of Carney is that if he does have any kind of partner, it is an arrangement designed to disguise the fact that at night or in private he isn’t active at all, but is simply switched off and placed in a cupboard, like a hoover.