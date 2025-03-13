Recently the Populist movements in both the US and UK have suffered from domestic controversy in regard to internal arguments. Those who saw the Republican Party repeatedly attacking itself, especially the Establishment Republicans trying to smother, contain and destroy the Trump intrusion into their cozy Uniparty set up, and British observers familiar with the Conservative Party longterm war of egos, will know that the voting public despise a party that can’t present a united front.

One of the key advantages of the Hive Mind thinking that dominates the Other Side is that it at least confers a lock step unity. That tends to be advantageous for a long time before it becomes a weakness.

A political party has to balance appealing to the core vote with broadening the appeal outside the core vote. The pursuit of absolute purity can lead to a cul-de-sac of fanaticism, while the pursuit of some centrist respectability can lead to the betrayal of the very purpose of voting for that party in the first place.

In the US Trump has had a few immediate internal battles-Good Old Mitch still voting against, and now a disagreement with Massie in what seems the opposite direction. In the UK the Reform Party has imploded with internal battles between Nigel Farage and Rupert Lowe. The Farage Lowe battle like the Trump Massie one can be described as a purity battle, with both Lowe and Massie claiming to be purer in their devotion to the core concerns than their leaders.