Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Helen Smith's avatar
Helen Smith
5h

Wow tell it how it is!! I agree we do not have a hope in hell until people wake up to what is really going on!

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Jennifer Hargreaves's avatar
Jennifer Hargreaves
4h

Absolutely right Daniel. As a former Tory voter, I will NEVER vote for them again. During Covid our MP was Peter Bottomley - Con. He voted to mandate covid jabs for all care workers. I tore a strip off him voting to mandate a jab with no safety studies.

I was also livid after listening to Kemis' conference speech, totally denegrating former Tory voters who have switched to Reform (most of us working for Reform in my area are former Tory). Plus her disrespect shown to the English, devalueing our ancestors, turned my stomach.

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