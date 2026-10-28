A few articles ago I spoke about the Living Dead Zombie Party, and I’m going to do so again, because their re-animation is one of the most depressing features of current polling.

According to latest polling figures, Labour have a 7 or 8 point lead. If that doesn’t immediately make you want to commit ritual suicide, then the second part will. The Tories have recovered enough to sit in second place, having overtaken Reform.

Apparently, if these polls are correct, 30-32% of people definitely want more spending, more tax, more asylum, more dinghies, more crippling energy bills, more child rapes, more sneaking back into the EU, more retarded economic lunacy, more driving wealth abroad, more censorship and anarcho-tyranny. And around 10-14% of the people who want all these things apparently hated them under Kier Starmer but have completely reversed that opinion under Andy Burnham, who they didn’t get any kind of say on as he became Prime Minister by internal party coup, simply because Andy smiles a lot.

Yes, the public that watch the TV news really are that stupid.

At the same time, the Zombie Tory revival has seen a 4% increase in their share of the vote from their low of 18% in March. Kemi Badenoch’s personal approval rating has also risen from -25 to -15.

Those personal approval figures tell us something about just how much of a Zombie Revival this is. Going from -25 to -15 is not becoming popular, it is being slightly less hated.

We should take a moment to be very clear on what that personal approval rating and Zombie Tory overall performance really means.

The Zombie Core, that persistent clutch of Tory Till I Die voters that never left, the Tory representatives themselves, and the Media are all trying to tell us that Kemi’s stunning leadership has returned them to real contention and made them once again the leading flag bearers of the Right.

But the revival is actually pretty lame, and driven by the most forgiving period of media inattention and even promotion in modern memory. A rabidly globalist progressive media has gone from kicking everything even vaguely or nominally rightwing to death (and all the ‘Tory’ media are long since captured and do this too) to concentrating all their fire on Reform. This has left the Near Dead Con Inc a little space in which to start twitching and shambling and thinking they are alive.

It’s not that they are doing anything effective. It’s simply that the Media aren’t trying to finish them off and a vast number of the public only intensely hate what the Media tells them to intensely hate.

At the moment, that’s not Con Inc. It’s Reform.

The general public are slow to hate and quick to forget. 40% of them are regularly too apathetic or disillusioned to even vote. Very few of them actually like the Tories (or Labour) but very many of them have cooled in their anger. Tories aren’t in power and it is the Media that sustains a burning sense of rage (whether mainstream media or alternative). Without that Media instruction, the average voter cools to indifference or mild contempt pretty quickly. Ordinary life intervenes. Very many are simply far more interested in Traitors the TV show than in which politicians are traitors in real life. Very many will default to ‘I’m not really interested, they are all as bad as each other’.

Those of us independently paying attention and consistently realising that politics matter are always a minority.

Ask AI to look closely at the Kemi Revival and you see what it really is-a broken, near dead thing twitching to its feet simply because nobody is bothering to hit it anymore.

“The Conservatives have not increased over the last two years — they’ve actually slipped slightly:

Conservative vote share Oct 2024~24%

Oct 2026 (PollCheck 7-poll avg, 27 Oct) 22.1%

So they’re roughly 2 points lower than two years ago, and still below their 23.7% result at the July 2024 general election.

What has changed within 2026, though, is a recovery from a trough:

March–April 2026 : ~18–19% (their lowest since the 2022 mini-Budget)

August–September 2026 : ~19–20%

Late October 2026: ~22% (PollCheck) / 22–23% (YouGov, Ipsos)

That’s a roughly 3–4 point recovery in the second half of 2026, driven by Kemi Badenoch’s improved personal approval (from −25 to −15) and a stabilisation of the party’s base. But the overall two-year trend is flat-to-slightly-down, not up.”

The good news for the country therefore is that nobody is flocking back to the Zombies in droves. The bad news is that the Zombie has flatlined without being quite dead, and HAS drawn back a small but vital number of voters from the deepest low.

Many years ago the right wing commentator and journalist Peter Hitchins realised and publicly stated that for any rightwing party and policy to prosper in the UK the Conservative Party had to die. As Fake Conservatives who would never challenge leftist dominance and never assert rightwing policies, their hold on voters who wanted rightwing policies enacted was a huge barrier to those voters ever getting what they were voting for.

Every Tory vote was essentially asking for the same things from the same people who never delivered them.

The logical conclusion from that is that Britain can NEVER get anything rightwing voters want while the Conservative Party still exists or still gets more than a meaningless rump of votes.

The best hope for conservative policy is a total death for the Conservative Party.

Hitchins realised early that these people would never ever have another Thatcher. They would definitely never have a Thatcher of the social rules or a Thatcher of demographics, somebody prepared to actually conserve the British People and their interests. They would never reverse any leftist advance, no matter how disastrous it had been. They would never tackle the leftist educational Blob the way Thatcher had tackled the Unions. They would never again reduce the size of the State or control public spending in any meaningful way. They would never really try to separate the UK from the foreign rule of the EU or from globalist systems of transnational law and transnational organisations. They would never reduce immigration and protect borders and fight for our hisrory and identity.

At their very best, they had become a party of politely managed decline at a slightly slower rate than the disasters enacted by Labour, a party that if you were very lucky might get you a stuttering 2% rise in GDP while your kids were being raped and your schools were run by Marxists.

Every Con Inc government after Thatcher proved all of the above to be true.

The fact that the Conservatives are in this undead state of slight animation without being totally finished is one of the worst situations possible for the hope of any actual rightwing victory.

They exist to drain away votes that are needed, while never being strong or true enough for those votes to mean anything good under their control.

Hitchins understood that the Zombie Right would never learn, never change, and never deliver. Every vote for them was a vote for death. We require a New Right, a populist version in the form of a new party.

Fortunately, we have some very clear indicators of whether the Zombies have learned anything. Some glaring examples of Con Inc betraying the British People with treasonous or destructive stances in the recent past, and the ability to see if those stances have actually changed.

The first of these is the 2016 Brexit vote. Con Inc in government strongly supported Remain. Most Con Inc MPs supported Remain. Cameron and Osborne misappropriated public funds to support the Remain campaign. May supported Remain, and then tried to deliver a botched and partial Brexit. Boris actually did deliver that botched and neutered version. 17 million people very clearly wanted full freedom from EU control, and never got it.

Surely even a Zombie would learn from that, wouldn’t they, especially as the promise of a real Brexit delivered their last victory in 2019? Surely the Red Wall would tell them?

Well, look at where they are when Burnham and Labour are trying to fully return to the EU. Look at who the Tories are, and think about whether they would keep our national sovereignty:

“Based on the current shadow cabinet (August 2026 – present), here’s the breakdown by 2016 Brexit vote:

Leave (3):

Kemi Badenoch (Leader)

Alex Burghart (Deputy Leader / Shadow NI Secretary)

Andrew Griffith (Shadow Chancellor)

Remain (19):

Tom Tugendhat (Shadow Foreign Secretary)

Chris Philp (Shadow Home Secretary)

James Cartlidge (Shadow Defence Secretary)

Nick Timothy (Shadow Justice Secretary)

Damian Hinds (Shadow Health Secretary)

Victoria Atkins (Shadow Environment Secretary)

Jesse Norman (Shadow Leader of the House of Commons)

Lord True (Shadow Leader of the House of Lords)

Claire Coutinho (Shadow Business Secretary)

Andrew Bowie (Shadow Energy Secretary)

Helen Whately (Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary)

Laura Trott (Shadow Education Secretary)

Richard Holden (Shadow Transport Secretary)

Mims Davies (Shadow Wales Secretary)

Joy Morrissey (Shadow Women and Equalities Minister)

Kevin Hollinrake (Chairman of the Party)

Rebecca Harris (Opposition Chief Whip)

Richard Fuller (Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury)

Neil O’Brien (Shadow Minister for Policy Renewal)

No 2016 vote (4) — first elected in 2024:

Katie Lam (Shadow Housing Secretary)

Julia Lopez (Shadow Business Secretary, maternity cover)

Rebecca Paul (Shadow Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary)

Harriet Cross (Shadow Scotland Secretary)

Uncertain (1):

Lord Wolfson of Tredegar (Shadow Attorney General) — was a Labour peer in 2016; vote not publicly recorded in the same way.

So the current cabinet is overwhelmingly Remainer: 19 Remainers vs. just 3 Leavers (the leader and her two closest lieutenants), with 4 members who had no 2016 vote. This is a dramatic shift from the earlier cabinet, which was more evenly split.”

Horrified by the Labour moves to rejoin the EU? Pissed off that your 2016 vote was never really honoured, implemented or respected? Desperately want a rightwing alternative?

Well, you won’t get it from Kemi’s Zombie Tories, that’s for sure, with an “overwhelmingly Remainer” composition.

See what I mean about never learning and never changing?

Another good general indicator of what the Zombie Tories are comes with the COVID measures of 2019/20. These measures utterly betrayed alleged Conservative principles.

They massively expanded the State.

They trampled all over individual rights and liberties.

They were completely unnecessary and irrational.

They put a Communist Party member on a key advisory body.

They wrecked the economy and destroyed vast numbers of small businesses.

They did the greatest economic damage of the last 350 years.

They were largely dictated by foreign organisations and interests (the US based Big Pharma, the Gates controlled World Health Organisation, the Gates Foundation and the UN).

Of the current Tory Shadow cabinet, NONE of them opposed COVID measures. NONE of the 26 opposed lockdowns. NONE of the 26 opposed social distancing. NONE of the 26 opposed travel bans and restrictions. NONE of them opposed the State dictating who you could have in your home or how many people you could have at a funeral. NONE of them opposed hospital closures. NONE of them opposed masking measures.

Of the 26 there was only one COVID measure that a handful of them objected to. Just 5 of them voted against vaccine passports. 21 of them were therefore in favour of public spaces, public services and normal life being denied to the unvaccinated, and in favour of a massive expansion of State control and surveillance.

Badenoch, Burghart, Griffith, Philp, Cartlidge, Timothy, Hinds, Atkins, Norman, Whately, Trott, Holden, Davies, Morrissey, Hollinrake, O'Brien, Lord True, Lord Wolfson ALL voted in favour of EVERY COVID measure put to a vote. Badenoch herself was therefore a Covidian fanatic who fully supported the total betrayal of the individual liberty, right to bodily autonomy, and basic freedoms of the British people AND the worst economic choices of the last 350 years.

You could go through ALL of the worst Globalist, anti-rightwing, anti real conservatism policies of the last 10 years and find the same patterns repeated. These people are Ukraine fanatics who care more about the borders of another country than the borders of the UK. They are people who agreed to reduce our Armed Forces to their current pitiful levels in Defence Review after Defence Review. They are people who embraced Net Zero for years before mouthing some disagreement today. They are people who delivered open borders for years before mouthing some disagreement today.

Nobody rightwing should ever vote for them again, and everybody rightwing should understand that their continued zombie existence, their pathetic shuffling animation and refusal to completely die, is of great help to the Radical Left and the Globalist Progressive tyranny. That’s why they don’t get any criticism in the media anymore. Their very existence serves as a barrier to the kind of rightwing recovery we actually need.