I never normally post two articles on the same day, but this is breaking news that needs to be commented on immediately. In the latest display of ‘Our Democracy’ Marine Le Pen has been sentenced to four years prison (two years with a tracker rather than inside, but all the same) and banned from standing for election.

Le Pen is the most popular political candidate in France. Most polls indicate that she was 12 points clear of her nearest rival. Mike Benz, the anti-censorship campaigner, data analyst and national security expert, shared the following poll figures:

Similarly the following poll figures/election predictions circulated widely on news of the sentence:

National Rally have of course been doing very well for years, so much so that only a kind of system fix form of corruption has prevented them from forming a French government or having their party leader as French President. NR poll above the levels by which Keir Starmer became UK Prime Minister for example. But the French political and media establishment has been determined to keep NR out (does that sound familiar?). So far, they have managed to do so by exploiting the French system where Presidential voting occurs in multiple rounds. When NR win the first round, as happened in the last Presidential election, the other parties unite against them, rallying behind an anti NR vote rather than a preferred candidate vote, either by formal alliances, tactical voting agreements or even by standing down candidates from entire parties and getting those voters to unite with another party under leadership instruction to do so.