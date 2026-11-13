Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
1h

Is there any doubt that pretty much every large western city is gone and aint coming back: Ny chicago London and so forth. Immigration. Indoctrination, Intimidation. Ideology. The I's have it. Except for Intelligence and Introspection and Independence

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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
27m

It seems that the Intimidation of voters and the President rehearsed in the 2020 elections carried forth in the 2026 midterms. It became taboo to express it.

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