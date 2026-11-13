There is an aspect of the US midterms I haven’t covered, and that of course is the question of whether or not fraud explains the size of the defeat.

What often isn’t said so far as fraud arguments go, even by those giving much more closely reasoned arguments for fraud being a factor than I’m going to give here, is that it’s pretty remarkable how the entire topic has been successfully pigeonholed into outsider territory and ‘conspiracy theory’ territory when 1. It’s obviously happening again and again across multiple nations and 2. Everyone in the US in particular accepts a standard of normal whereby large levels of fraud aren’t even discussed.

For example, once Democrats have lasting power in an area, people stop bothering to look at or factor in how massively corrupt those places are, when then talking about whether any ADDITIONAL fraud occurred in overall results. There’s a baseline normality assumption for fraud in Blue States, whereby nobody actually turns around and says “you know, every election sees California stolen or deep Blue States stolen because the corruption is just endemic and tangled up in everything and those places haven’t had a non corrupted result for decades. Why do we even count them as normal and only look at FRESH and EXTRA fraud as if we now accept those places are functioning honestly?”.

Essentially, if Democrats have been in charge of a county or a city or a State for 30 or more years you aren’t ever seeing an honest election in those places. It’s already riddled with every kind of rigging you can imagine. The electoral roll is crooked. There are client groups on the public spending payroll. Officials know their job isn’t neutral. Election coordinators aren’t objective or non partisan. Judges are ready to help rigging in anyway they can. Client voting blocks have been introduced and are being paid off. The Machine is working. The feckless, idle and stupid are being bribed for their votes at the expense of the productive, the hard working and the intelligent.

It’s all in place.

And it’s all treated as the new baseline of normality. Pwople don’t ever expect to get LA back, or Chicago, or New York. The rig is a ratchet.

So there’s that. NO national US election of any kind is honest and devoid of fraud. the level of fraud is ALWAYS large. The ones where Trump wins for example are just the ones where a huge real wave overcomes in final count the places where fraud is automatic, but the real vote has to be huge to do that.

No Republican could ever win on a low actual Republican turnout, nationally speaking. No Republican area is ever as safe as the Democrat Machine in long established Democrat shitholes.

But people don’t even think about how they accept this. It’s like standing in a sewer. People don’t even talk about the shit that reaches their knees anymore. That can always be there. Of course it’s there. It’s a sewer. They only get irate when the tide of shit reaches their face. That’s when they notice it.

They aren’t really worried about California anymore. But Texas? Well, accepting California is the river of shit that reaches the knees. The river only reaches Texas, your face, because you accept the knee deep river first of all.

The explanations of the midterms are essentially: cost of living and Iran War and Jew hatred are legitimate criticisms and lost the public, which all assumes an honest election with a huge disillusionment (and delusion) factor, or another large scale electoral fraud event, which of course assumes a dishonest election.

Stepping directly into this choice we have the latest comments from Nick Feuntes, the Hispanic virgin white supremacist Hitler admirer who told people to vote Democrat and is simultaneously supposedly the kind of voice Republicans should agree with in order to win elections (according to the ‘Woke Right’).

It’s pretty incredible to see Fuentes talking about how podcasters and influencers jumped on a hate Israel and hate Jews and hate the Iran War bandwagon purely for clicks and likes and fame and that their sudden meteoric rise was mainly driven by foreign responders,, by Muslims and by the Left.

I mean he’s essentially described his own entire ‘career’.

It’s I suppose a bit like Hannibal Lecter consulting with the FBI on serial killers.

Yes, this guy is an expert I suppose. Yes, he can say something true about it because he’s describing himself.

Combine it though with Marjorie Taylor Greene posting that the ‘Real America First’ gang got the Democrats in, her ‘Dear Democrats’ post.

Will any of the ‘gas prices’, ‘Epstein Files’, ‘AIPAC influence’, and ‘he promised no new wars’ morons now admit how utterly they have been played?

Communists, Jihadists and Purchased Grifters knew exactly how to play dumb fucks who demand instant results on everything or who think that less than perfect is the same as total betrayal.

People should also understand that there are different orders of magnitude in the use of lies. There are lies that are specific lies (2020 was an honest result) but the real importance of a specific lie comes from when it wins, when it is becomes part of the structure of all subsequent understanding of what is reasonable and unreasonable to think.

So even those who knew 2020 was stolen were living in a world controlled by the lie that 2020 was honest. It then becomes the even more significant structural lie that anyone claiming widespread fraud is delusional.

I have seen loads of people on the Right AUTOMATICALLY dismissing fraud claims regarding the 2026 midterms, because the 2020 lie even if you knew it was a lie has shaped the landscape of thought ever since. People in 2022 were telling Trump to shut up about 2020. People in 2026 instantly say shut up about the potential fraud in 2026. Because the psychological responses you don’t even fully think about are shaped by the lie that won, even for most of the people that weren’t fooled.

The structural assumption then becomes that any reference to fraud is delusional, or a waste of time, or a coping mechanism. Well, believing there will be a massive response based on a secret plan may well be a coping mechanism, but looking seriously at how much fraud was there isn’t.

Note that Fuentes now acknowledges that the grift he is part of and started before several of the others was reliant on foreign nations, foreign funding, and the Left.

Republican turnout was not significantly down for a midterms. Democrat results and newly registered voters were massively up. So how many real people did the grifters and the Jew haters and ‘we hate Israel and the Iran War’ actually flip? Enough to give the Dems victory, very possibly. Enough to give them a massive victory, though? Or is the entire dissatisfaction argument, the entire manufactured wave of discontent amplified by Fuentes and Tucker type figures and scumbags like Massie and MTG….was its intent not to draw off enough Republicans or even independents to win, but to be there as an explanation for a win still reliant on fraud?

To get specific, I saw a right wing meme saying fraud can’t have factored because Texas has all these protections that Blue States don’t have. Actually look at the processes and that description of a much more secure system disappears. There are more rules forcing the acceptance of newly registered voters and banning challenges to their ‘right to vote’ then there are requiring that newly registered voters are actually real people or citizens of the USA. Texas banned dominion machines. More protection, right?

Only the machines Texas uses actually have the same three key features that allow adjustment of the vote within the machine. All of these counting machines are designed to allow what is called ‘adjudication’-operators can manually and in some cases remotely adjust votes. It’s supposed to be for dealing with problem ballots that haven’t been scanned properly or that haven’t been completed properly. That’s feature one. All of these machines can be hacked. That’s feature two, it’s been proven on all types of machine. Finally while normally offline, every type of machine can be online, can be connected to other machines.

Any election with counting machines (not just Dominion) can be rigged.

Any election with a large number of postal ballots can be rigged.

Any election with counting delays or long counts can be rigged.

Any election with old or non refreshed or inaccurate electoral rolls can be rigged.

Any election where one party or a Uniparty controls parts of the electoral system itself can be rigged.

The reality is that it is delusional to imagine an election CAN’T be rigged, rather than to suggest it has been. Even the most protected system, which would be far more protected than ANY US election is, can see significant levels of fraud.

And things like materialising a new voting base by open borders and very easy registration of new voters are forms of fraud that are operative in every US election.

So what needs to be understood is that it’s perfectly possible large scale fraud of various kinds had a big impact on a big result. And it’s also perfectly possible that a large number of people were media directed morons when they went out to vote or didn’t bother to vote. The two things aren’t a binary choice of the only possible explanation.

In fact, a very large result in one direction is almost certainly indicative of both things at once, with one of them used to explain away the other together with the structural psychological conditioning of years of an accepted lie whereby people react with ‘oh no not another fraud argument’ before even looking at the possibility.

Either way, you’ve been played.