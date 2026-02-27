Is the Red-Green Alliance now the Green-Green Alliance?

The Muslim vote switched from Labour to the Greens. In doing so it delivered this:

“The Green Party has won the Gorton and Denton by-election, marking its first-ever victory in a Westminster by-election. Hannah Spencer, a local plumber and Green Party councillor, secured the seat with 14,980 votes (41% of the total), defeating Labour’s Angeliki Stogia (9,364 votes) and Reform UK’s Matt Goodwin (10,578 votes). This result represents a swing of 26.4% from Labour to the Greens, pushing Labour into third place in a constituency it had held with over 50% of the vote in 2024. The victory is a major blow to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, intensifying scrutiny over Labour’s leadership and strategy. Spencer, who becomes the Green Party’s fifth MP, pledged to fight for working people and called for unity across communities. The result has sparked debate over Labour’s decision to block Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham from standing, with critics arguing it weakened the party’s chances.”

The utterly insane Greens (who want to solve the migrant crisis by giving every illegal immigrant a house at taxpayers expense) got in solely because the Muslim vote switched to them:

The truth is that cities like Manchester, Birmingham and London aren’t English cities anymore. The only way they relate to England is by taking our money…..and being places where English kids are gang raped.

Muslims control these cities. In most instances, that means primarily Pakistani clan networks, the same ‘communities’ that gang raped white English children and had their crimes covered up by Labour leaders for decades in return for their votes, control these cities. The clan loyalties, large families, and imam and mosque coordinated block Muslim vote controls everything.

There are British MPs now who campaign in Pakistan for votes in British elections. When that block vote moves, Labour go from first place to third place and the Greens go from nowhere to first place. Reform can’t stop that tide in areas where the White British are a minority.

This is what wins:

But behind these grinning useful idiots is nothing but Muslim power. Leftism even more rampantly insane than that of the Labour Party, the middle class communism of the modern age, as the pitiful front for what is really raw demographic power when a self interested, brutal and corrupt tribal culture meets a weak, decadent and now equally corrupt western society where many white people are determined on their own cultural and ethnic extinction.

The Muslim vote wins it….but it will have been backed by many leftist indoctrinated white voters as well. The ‘British Mamdani’ repeats the template-Communist ideas on the economy somehow backed by billionaires who think the rhetoric won’t touch them, foreign money, and foreign voters of first and second generation immigration which hasn’t integrated in any real way at all.

Once upon a time cultural integration was expected from immigrants. Now immigrants enact a political integration that places their tribal networks in charge of more advanced civilisations, without them having to culturally adapt at all.

The official Green Party policy is to openly support unlimited immigration with anyone who wants to come to Britain automatically granted a right to remain. Indeed, to move from tacit approval of this under Labour to open approval of it as a key policy aim.

And the media have been hugely behind the Greens as well, constantly pretending that it’s leader ‘Zack Polanski’ (real name David Paulden, the Latvian-Polish 2nd generation immigrant whose sum working history is as an ‘immersive theatre actor’ and ‘breast enlargement hypnotherapist’) is some kind of Jesus ready to save Britain from all us bigots and racists who don’t want to be ethnically cleansed.

“Polanski grew up in Salford, and attended Stockport Grammar School on a scholarship before moving to Ridge Danyers College.[6][7][8] He studied at Aberystwyth University from 2003 to 2006 and later attended a drama school in Georgia in the United States. He moved to London in the mid-2000s after graduation.[6][9] Polanski worked with the theatre company DifferencENGINE as an immersive theatre actor, including appearances in The Hollow Hotel and The People’s Revolt (in the Tower of London).[10][11] He taught at the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts and the National Centre for Circus Arts. Polanski also sang for the London International Gospel Choir.[12][13][14]

Polanski also worked as a hypnotherapist. In 2013, a journalist for The Sun requested a hypnotherapy session from him to increase her breast size and body image self-confidence for an article in the paper. Polanski featured in the published article, in which the journalist claimed that her breast size had increased.”

No doubt Jew haters will focus on Puppet Zack being Jewish, rather than the Green vote and who wins in Manchester now being controlled by Muslims.

And the semi official voice of resistance? Reform came second, but also have a disproportionate number of Muslims in their leadership. The effect of the Muslim vote is so strong, that even fielding a very strong candidate (Matt Goodwin, the pollster, who is quite well known in Britain and has a fairly large following) couldn’t garner enough votes to win.

The Pakistani Muslim groups said vote against Reform, and Reform lost.

“The Muslim population in Britain, based on the 2021 census, is 3.87 million, representing 6.5% of the population in England and Wales. This marks a 44% increase over the previous decade, with Muslims accounting for 33% of the UK’s overall population growth between 2011 and 2021.”

6.5%, officially (it’s larger than that).

But they already run this country, in alliance with whoever is pumping money into the Greens and into the media campaign to make them significant.

A guy who was an actor and a con man telling women he could use hypnotherapy to give them bigger tits?

Could you get a more obvious puppet? He makes the rise of the Ukrainian Churchill who plays pianos with his penis look natural.

Qatari fingerprints are probably all over this sudden elevation of the ludicrous Zack, among others. The compliant media have been portraying the Greens as a force until they become a force, in a classic example of what in literary circles used to be called ‘puffing’. Promotion works, or else nobody would do it.

Because for some reason the money behind all things has decided that every western nation should become Muslim. A small Manchester vote involving tens of thousands of people is representative of what will happen on a far larger scale as the Muslim population continues to rapidly grow. How long before rural areas see the same demographic replacement, and the same electoral results?

Clearly, Arab Muslim nations love to fund this Islamification of the West. But non Muslim, often white billionaires do too. It seems utterly against their own interests to pump money into backing communists and Islamists, but that is what they are doing, perhsps blinded by the short term rewards of wealth transfer schemes (from Net Zero to welfare contracts) they can obtain by doing so. But long term….its surely a recipe for their destruction too.

They genuinely think they can control Islam, or Islam will go along with the other stuff they have decided we all need, like Pride festivals and eco-lunacy Net Zero wealth transfers. When the numbers are sufficient, they will have a rude awakening. At some point it won’t just be working class white kids being raped in urban blight neighbourhoods.

You couldn’t get a dumber, more historically ignorant short term strategy than that of the western elite backing Communist rhetoric and Muslim conquest, but that is where the money is being put.

A ‘Green’ cover for a Muslim Green conquest, because the traditional Red cover has been found out.

It’s a young white girl who will sit in Parliament thanks to this result, the idiotic Hannah Spencer, but it’s Muslim power that won it….and based on that, far more white girls, far younger than the new Green MP, will no doubt suffer.