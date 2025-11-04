A quarter of a century ago the single word cry of the most stupid people alive was ‘Change’. Tony Blair told us ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ and then delivered a constitutional wrecking ball period that established the unaccountable Globalist directed system which explains three decades of British failure, together with a gigantic mass immigration surge which explains why Britain has become in large parts a dangerous, decaying Third World shithole. Blair promised Change and certainly delivered.

It’s just that most people were foolish enough to think he meant a beneficial change.

Perhaps partly inspired by his British precursor as well as by dog eared copies of Rules for Radicals and the fond mentorship of terrorist turned ‘educator’ Bill Ayers, Barack Obama would pick up Blair’s one word mantra of vapid transformation, making Change a pivotal rallying cry for those who assumed that the election of a Beautiful Black Man (a middling huckster charisma mixed race man) would usher in the Kingdom of Heaven.

Today, that class of middle and upper rank NPCs who are incapable of original thought, independent spirit, or even basic sanity have a new mating call style single word declaration to bark at themselves and others. That word is Unity. It comes with an accompanying subsidiary phrase ‘they will not divide us’, deployed with ever increasing frequency by current British Prime Minister Kier Starmer. Starmer has invoked Unity again and again during the long, terrible, disastrous period from his election (has it really been only a year? Can so much crap and disaster fit into so short a span of time?) and that ‘they cannot divide us’ sub-heading.

Which is of course pretty ironic. Nobody has done more to create division (as well as crime, sectarianism, rape, economic collapse, social breakdown and the emerging conditions of Civil War) than this class of affluent, comfortable, profoundly mediocre intellectual midgets with their pre-packaged, achingly ‘liberal’, utterly conformist Hive Mind fucking idiocies. One of the only distinguishing characteristics of a class of people who believe all the same things automatically and unquestioningly is not the kind of differences that might distinguish real human beings, but solely the degree to which each has erased anything identifiably human from themselves.

All the things that divide us are the fucking consequence of people like you enacting the policies you demand, you empty bastards. You got your Change, which is why we are now Divided. People like you wittered PC psalms of sub-management theory and sub-motivational self help instruction booklet bullshit, leavened with a heavy dose of New Puritan woke religion, while your entire class in dronelike manner buzzed Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, during the deliberate throwing open of borders and the deliberate importation of Third World savages.

When looking at a Gareth Southgate or a Kier Starmer, for instance, what we find is not people we can imagine having a pint with, agreeing or disagreeing with, even liking or disliking in any personal way based on actually individual traits, but only the degree to which they might, at a specific moment, be a little less robotic than the other one. These bubble headed shrivel hearted nonentities elevated to notable public position on a cresting wave of zealous conformity to nonsense are not going to blather anything other than Unity.

It was the single word waiting to define who they are, to express that there almost isn’t any kind of ‘who’ there at all, but just suits filled with air that deflate into nothing when the room is empty.

For the benefit of those not fortunate enough to be British and have fucking midwit tosspots like Gareth Southgate thrust upon them (get in line Gareth, there are a few million unwashed Third World rapists who, quite literally, wish to come first) I should pause to explain that Gareth was the England football manager who delivered two major competition finals, both of which were lost, together with an awful lot of taking the knee, wearing Pride armbands, picking penalty takers on skin colour and blathering on about racism. Gareth was one of those sporting leaders who looked the whole time like he had one eye fixed on a future political career as a leftist talking the exact same shit as every other leftist.

Here, for example, is Gareth’s recent invocation of Unity, so closely aligned to that of the Prime Minister that they might as well tour together and sing it as a romantic duet:

“I worry about unity. I’ve seen what we did with the team [England] to unify every community. I do think there’s more that bonds us all than separates us. We should try and focus more on what brings us together than what separates us. At any time in history there will always be some disunity under the surface and life is tough economically for lots of people. So I understand why people are disaffected but there is so much more. Covid was a good example where people did shopping for their neighbours; they rallied round one another. That’s what British spirit is about.”

It’s nice that multimillionaire football stars turned football managers turned weird progressive mouthpieces flogging their books (Gareth’s is titled ‘Dear England’) apparently know what an economic struggle with poverty feels like. And that COVID reference is equally touching. We all recall the COVID Spirit that swept Britain like a return of the days of the Blitz when plucky milkmen made their way through the rubble of bombed London, right?

(this was the COVID period where we were told, in true neighbourly fashion, that if we met the neighbours we’d be arrested and that we couldn’t invite family into our own homes and had to put plastic sheets between us if we wanted to hug. Also the COVID period where newspaper headlines and articles thundered that the non-vaccinated should be ostracised from society and we were about three weeks away from them being hunted down like animals and shot. Gareth has conveniently forgotten all those elements).

But at least we know what to do now as Britain collapses under the weight and fury of an invited Third World invasion.

The next time a Pakistani Muslim grooming gang is raping you, 12 year old white girl, remember that there is more that unites us than divides us!

The next time an ethnic minority with mental health issues is stabbing you on a train journey, remember to firmly but calmly tackle the miscreant by saying ‘Unity’ in a commanding fashion.

The next time an imported Afghan, African or Middle Eastern gentleman with a ticking backpack blows you to smithereens at a concert, on a train, or on a bus, remember the Unity that has sadly been denied to your limbs and torso.

Because after Change, we need Unity.

Just say the magic fucking word, and all the consequences of 30 years (and much more than that) of importing violent people from savage regions vanishes into thin air, as fleeting and nebulous as a middle class midwits grasp of reality.