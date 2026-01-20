Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ivor Silverman's avatar
Ivor Silverman
1h

I could have put it in simpler terms. Starmer and his cohorts are Treasonous Cunts.

Reply
Share
Derek Sibthorpe's avatar
Derek Sibthorpe
1h

Starmer and his confederates simply leave me stunned at their blatant hostility to the English, its culture and history, and now to Britain's security to the point where I cannot accredit him with a scintilla of patriotic action and retreat to the fantasy of seeing Keir Starmer as a real-life 'Manchurian Candidate' controlled by his handlers is Peking. Could this have happened on his visit as a teenager to communist Czechoslovakia ?

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Jupp · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture