Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Upstream's avatar
Upstream
14h

Thank you for saying what needs to be said.

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Jeremy Stewardson's avatar
Jeremy Stewardson
13h

Supporting a Palestinian cause shows unbelievable ignorance and lack of judgement . It highlights the collective stupidity of the Hollywood circuit and the need to fiercely reject the slop that emanates from that rotten slum of corruption.

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