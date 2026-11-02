You can find the images in seconds.

Not just at celebrity fundraisers.

At every riot. At every looting. At every eruption of violence, stupidity, depravity and madness.

At every purely destructive, utterly vile, disgusting anti-civilisational outpouring of mindless thuggery and barbarian rampaging malevolence, you will find….

The Palestinian flag.

Whenever a memorial to fallen heroes is desecrated.

Whenever a mob of howling worthless zombies congregate.

Through every burning street and past every broken store and ruined neighbourhood.

The same flag flies.

Paris, Marseilles, Strasbourg, Brussels, Frankfurt, Milan, London.

They don’t disguise what they are, they don’t hide what they represent.

The Palestinian cause is the cause of death and destruction.

It’s the cause of those who gang rape young women to death.

It’s the cause of cold eyed soulless psychopaths who strangle and behead babies.

It’s the cause of rioting savage filth who are looting and destroying everything in their path.

It’s the cause of those who burn beautiful historic buildings down to ash.

It’s the cause of those who burn cathedrals and churches and synagogues.

It’s the cause of those who hate Jews and celebrate their torture, murder and mutilation.

It’s the cause of the largest, most depraved, and most disgustingly inhuman terrorist organisations on Earth.

It is the cause of all those who think that people who claim often imaginary persecution or oppression then possess the right to brutally murder children in front of their parents, and parents in front of their children.

Europe burns in the name of this foul cause.

It is the cause which gives voice to all those who have come to Europe or America or the Western world not as dreamers, not as peaceful migrants, not as those who wish to integrate and contribute and improve their lives by honest effort but as barbarian hordes, as savage armies, as rapists and murderers and thugs and abusers, as criminals and thieves and conquering invaders.

It is the flag and the cause of parasites who take everything, destroy everything, and create nothing but ruin and destruction.

It is the cause of people who despise all beauty, all achievement, all creation that takes love and skill and artistry, of people who only know how to deface, and break, and destroy, of people who, and let us be blunt and honest about this, are the very worst dregs of what barely human, barely sentient life in the figure of man or woman can be.

And it is the cause too of the spoilt, the over indulged, the demanding, the childish, the people who have never heard the word no, the people who have never earned a single thing by honest endeavour, the people who were born in successful societies and have only ever wanted to tear them down, the people who are privileged barbarians, the feckless, the useless, and the worthless, the people who have had everything handed to them and who value nothing, the people who spit on their own ancestors, the people who are so indoctrinated that they are incapable of any thought of their own, the people who are so cosseted in luxury and removed from necessity and sheltered from reality that assuming the most worthless cause of the most worthless population on Earth is their almost comically obscene version of ‘doing good’.

The only thing more disgusting than the Palestinians who have created the most psychopathic culture in the modern world, a culture that celebrates the red hand of physically tearing other people apart as a symbol of ‘freedom’ and ‘struggle’, are the moronic, infantile, morally dead westerners who are so ignorant, so void of knowledge or decency or understanding or thought that they adopt pure evil and call it a noble quest for equality, dignity and humanity.

It is not just that the cry of Free Palestine is an inherent lie on multiple levels. It is not just that if anyone holds the Palestinians in chains it is the Palestinians themselves and their inability to challenge, escape or outgrow their own base savagery and vile love of murder and death in the name of a God more brutal than any Aztec idol. It is not just that the westerner defending or endorsing their foul cause is actually defending and endorsing the terrorist organisations that are really responsible for every death they suffer and every ‘oppression’ they experience.

It is not even just that Palestine is an imaginary nation with no right to exist and no history beyond the inventions of the KGB and the crimes of Arab mass murderers.

It is that the Palestinian cause, the Palestinian flag, the cries of Free Palestine and Gazan Genocide do not even represent their sordid, brutal, depraved origins, are not really the cause or the purpose or the aim at all.

It is that everything Palestinian has become shorthand for the expression of barbarism as a whole, love of destruction as a whole, the gleeful, jubilant, ecstatic embrace of Death.

Everything Palestinian has become the means by which everyone across the face of the Earth who delights in hate and celebrates murder and simply enjoys breaking nations, people, buildings and moral codes of any worth, everyone possessed by a dark flame of nihilistic joy in unleashed evil stripped of every possible humane restraint….gets to call the indulgence of their depravity goodness and compassion and all the things of which it is the opposite.

Everything Palestinian has become the cloak of diseased false virtue the depraved throw on their shoulders and strut about in, when the naked truth of their love of evil is still glaringly obvious to everyone except themselves.

Free Palestine is not a cry of freedom at all, unless we mean the freedom of the most vile to do whatever they please to the rest of us, unless we mean the freedom to support or enact evil without censure or consequence or restraint. Perhaps there is the darkest possible freedom in that, in the severing of every moral law that once restrained the hand and focused the mind.

The monster is free of the limits of humanity.

But what does their freedom mean for the rest of us? Their freedom, whether the brainless western fool or the imported third world savage, is our enslavement. If they are free to burn, we are forced to suffer. Wherever they are free to express their dark desires, we are the victims of those indulged depravities. Their freedom is our homes being destroyed, our cities and streets being strewn with rubbish and filth, our walls torn down, our shops looted, our windows smashed, our women and children assaulted.

Their freedom, if it builds anything, builds bombs, the only technical skill they have ever mastered.

Their freedom is the freedom to rape, and kill, and steal, and burn.

They build nothing. They create nothing. They represent nothing save nothingness itself, the void and the pit, the demonic and the backwards, the slide of humanity into a moral sewer and a ruined landscape.

Communist or Jihadist, white or black or brown, born in the West or having invaded it, all of the very worst of what humans can be when no humanity is left are united under the Palestinian flag.

If there was no Israel, somewhere else would be their first target.

If there were no Jews, someone else would be their first target.

If there were no cathedrals and shops and schools, they would find something else to burn.

The truth is there is no cause, and Palestine is the name given to a tissue thin excuse.

Burning everything down is the cause. Killing people is the cause. Destruction is the only aim.

Free Palestine means enslave everyone.

Enslave them to their darkest instincts and they are the ones who get to do as they please….but they are the slaves of the darkness inside themselves. As individuals, as human beings, they no longer exist.

While those who still possess morality, decency, understanding, a conscience, they retain their humanity at the cost of their freedom, they are the ones to actually kidnap, and torture, and kill.

Because they are still human, and that is their crime.

Palestinians, as rampantly evil as their society and culture is, were born to this. They were born within it. It takes exceptional courage, will and innate decency to escape an evil that surrounds you from birth.

A few have done so. Not many.

Westerners though, westerners who wear the keffiyeh, or stage concerts for the cause, or wave the Palestinian flag….they are people who were born to something different, born to something better, they were people who had every opportunity to be better, to be fully human, to know that the side that tortures and slaughters and acts with bestial savagery is not the side of the worthy and the good….and yet chose the love of destruction, adopted the love of Death, and willingly set fire to their own civilisation.