Today’s piece is a guest article by Ibram X. Kendi.

To the delight of Globalists and leftists everywhere, France has fully embraced the enormous cultural and social benefits of leftwing governance, leftwing education, and Islamic invasion.

Third world populations and leftist politics are the perfect mix for creating vibrant and spontaneous outpourings of love and kindness, as we see here:

What could be more inspiring and beauriful than the flag of an imaginary nation dreamed of by child murdering third world savages being waved in celebration of total destruction in Western cities?

For any highly educated and compassionate person committed to social justice such scenes bring a surge of validating pride.

Look what we have achieved!

Here we see a future brain surgeon peacefully protesting against the lack of resources for inner city schools. If you look closely you see the benefits of this young man’s State funded dance classes. That stance is of course a common ballet pose, completely shattering the myth that immigrants haven’t integrated fully into European culture.

This is a young man who knows that there is nothing more quintessentially French than destroying France.

And the political understanding here is heartwarming. Far from being a rampaging savage, as the racist and xenophobic Far Right baselessly assert, this is a young person deeply concerned about global warming and climate change. He knows that every car is destroying the planet. As a concerned and thoughtful young citizen, he naturally sets out to do his bit to Save the Planet.

These vibrant and enriching scenes are everywhere.

Here for example we have a profoundly moving art installation that critiques the long links between Christianity and imperialism, and accurately undermines the Christian Nationalist threat to a truly inclusive and caring society. These flames should not be seen as destructive, but as the ennobling expressions of a fully formed determination to fight for social justice, equity, diversity and religious freedom.

While in this image we see a completely useless historic building which celebrated white racial supremacism being cleared away to make way for a much more equitable pile of ash.

Think of the things that could replace the old symbols of nationalist extremism.

This would be a perfect site for a lesbian daycare nursery, a Somalian civic centre, or a Palestinian State funded madrasah. Why limit ourselves to the tainted relics of the past when we could easily build a beautiful new mosque more reflective of current populations and more representative of modern France?

As one wise leftist commentator posted, what use are buildings when people are suffering?

Here we see that France is finally dealing with its decadent culture of capitalist excess, self indulgence and alcoholism, as publicly spirited youths punish exploitative bar owners, restaurant owners and small business exploiters.

These bars, cafes, bistros, shopping malls, coffee shops and boulevards have long been parasitic entities controlling a capitalist system of deeply unjust exchange from which ethnic minorities and Marxist students are ruthlessly excluded via their unwillingness to pay for things. All of them could easily be replaced by State owned shops with largely empty shelves and by dynamic free exchange alternatives such as looting, mugging and burglary.

It takes just seconds of research and a few images to prove how well Globalist policies are working. France is flourishing. The EU is flourishing. These former colonial powers are finally giving something back and addressing social justice needs and the legacies of slavery and imperialism.