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Kathleen Stern's avatar
Kathleen Stern
Oct 18

Satire never dies and helps expose the real truth of events

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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
Oct 18

The silver lining of the current peaceful civil war in France is that it could be a wake up call to all pearl clutching conservatives to vote MAGA in the upcoming US elections. Maybe also a lesson for others in Western countries.

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