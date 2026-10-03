If EU worship was in any way a sane political position, the fact that France is on fire every two weeks might impact on the estimation of the success that comes from being an EU member state.

There might be a point where they say to themselves:

Wait a minute, we are telling everyone to be just like that guy…..but that guy is on fire?

This of course doesn’t occur.

This sort of thing strangely has zero impact on the pro EU advocates:

For those of us who are sane, we think that being set on fire is a bad thing.

But for the EU advocate the fact that France is on fire because France welcomed millions of third world savages, that France did so within the EU and while being the strongest single advocate of the EU, and that the EU as much as France decided on such an open borders policy that parts of France frequently look like a war zone….

Doesn’t register at all.

They don’t make the connections. They want to be the Man on Fire…..and not in the cool, killing the bad guys Denzil Washington way.

In the poor bastard of a fireman going to work to be petrol bombed and then filmed burning by laughing savages sort of way.

Someone commenting on all this created an AI image that sums up the complacent stupidity of the French voter who hasn’t yet got sick of it all:

It’s a great image, because it’s a fiction that captures the truth better than a thousand hesdlines do.

But the Jean-Pierre French leftist voter of this image isn’t the only fool in this game.

He’s joined by every middle class Brit telling us we must rejoin the EU.

Of course our globalist politicians are doing exactly the same as EU and French politicians, so our schools may well be on fire shortly as well, especially with Labour their plan to legally ferry thousands of Afghans and Palestinians into Britain with the British State becoming the biggest people trafficking gang on the planet.

But still…..wanting to be the same as France, when France is looking like Mogadishu, is extraordinarily stupid even by the standards of people who think that Belgian, French and German bureaucrats are our friends.

It’s a level of obtuseness that almost deserves a perverse kind of admiration. If you put it in a cartoon series, and added in the indestructibility of Mr Magoo, it would be quite amusing.

Only ordinary people aren’t indestructible.

Nations aren’t indestructible.

Both can burn.

Both can be murdered by savages.

And it’s not really a laughing matter at all.

Watch the actual footage of the French ‘school protests’.

Women attacked and beaten, pulled by the hair. Surrounded by grinning tribes of sub 80 IQ third worlders. Teachers, teaching assistants, a female French student who asked them to stop burning her school, a middle aged woman walking on the wrong street at the wrong time.

What you see is the teen version of October 7th. A savagery that could tip from mere beating to gang rape, and from setting fire to schools to setting fire to French children, in an instant.

The edge of the basest madness mankind is capable of, like the edge of a flame, flickering, unstable, ready to explode into something even worse……

Let’s rejoin the EU! Look how prosperous and successful the EU is! It’s a wonderland.

Look at France……