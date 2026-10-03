Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
Oct 3

Social media spread contagion, kids in social housing copying other kids, they have been doing this for years, setting fire to cars on their estates. All the fruit of Marxist intellectuals and the Socialists buying votes of the immigrant.

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Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
Oct 3

A harbinger of things to come , methinks !

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