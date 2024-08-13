Given the attention garnered by the British riots (that seem to have petered out now that over 700 people, some of whom merely witnessed the events or posted them online, have been rounded up by Keir Starmer’s newly Soviet constabulary) I thought I’d share with you all my responses to a police survey I received.

The survey is being conducted by the Police Fire & Crime Commissioner (the PFCC, an acronym used for both the individual commissioner and the body he runs) for Essex, the region of the South East of England where I live.

This is a relatively new system for the UK, supposedly more democratic but in reality even less accountable than before. Both the police and the fire service locally are supposed to be answerable to this elected figure and whatever secretaries and minions he is assigned. But the post is so novel that hardly anyone bothers to vote for it, with turnout being much lower than it is for even the least controversial MP in the safest party constituency seat.

Surveys are of course also supposed to be about public consultation and engagement. But in reality what they are actually for is to give the appearance of public consultation, especially when something is about to be done that nobody wants. The way it works is that you order the survey, weight the questions to give you the answers you want, and then claim that everyone else (the general public) has asked you to do the thing you were going to do anyway.

Even if you get back mainly negative responses, those go in the bin and you then declare that your really shitty decision that nobody wants was reached ‘after an extensive period of public consultation’. Another frequent manipulation now is to hand your survey over primarily to ‘stakeholders’ (pressure groups and organisations that have the same aim as you, who are used as substitutes for actual interest from the general public).

Many years ago I had a temp job doing data entry following one of the biggest public surveys ever conducted in the UK, which was about airport expansion. I entered thousands of completed surveys on a database storing the results. From memory I think I spent about two to three months doing it. I’m pretty sure nobody at a decision making level ever read any of those surveys. I’d be shocked if the survey had any effect at all on the policy decided before the survey.

But the citizens were engaged in an ‘extensive period of public consultation’, even if most of them never noticed and most of the politicians never listened.

This time, I was one of the schmucks filling in the thing, instead of one of the clerical grunts mindlessly processing it. But I did so more to register disgust than with any expectation of a result. For all I know in newly Soviet Britain, the only result might be my arrest.

Anyway, I thought my readers might find some shared grim satisfaction in my non PC replies to the PFCC. What follows is a series of stated priorities and promises from the people in charge of policing in my area (in bold), their questions, followed by my responses (the question/promise was followed by boxes to assign numbers ranking the priority of this issue, and boxes to give a fuller written response).

PFCC Essex Survey 2024

1. More local, visible, accessible policing. How we plan to do this: make sure the police are out there when you need them, they deliver an effective response and follow up all reasonable lines of enquiry which they are responsible for.

My town has recently seen criminal activity by street gangs. I personally witnessed a gang of black youths chasing down and beating another black youth with metal poles. I worry that according to current UK law and the UK judiciary, witnessing crimes is considered the same as perpetrating them. Or that accurately telling you that the participants were black might see me arrested for hate speech. I do see the police when they respond to drunks kicking off, but always of course after any violence and property damage. Other than that most police seem to be traffic police, or are perhaps too busy monitoring people online?

2. Drive down anti-social behaviour and crime. How we plan to do this: more hotspot policing and monitoring of known offenders to prevent crime in all our communities.

That would be great, but what known offenders are we talking about? Where I live the concierge of my building received death threats and a youth armed with a knife facing up to him and threatening his life. The youth was known to police and apparently also known to carry a knife. My concierge received a lecture about the limits of defending himself whilst the youth apparently was offered anger management classes, on a voluntary basis. Is this the kind of useful monitoring you are referring to?

(I could have mentioned here as well, but didn’t, that I have a little familiarity with the police data analysis teams as I know people who worked in that field. Typically the worst offenders in an area are all known to the police and have been involved in hundreds of reported and suspected crimes before they ever serve a sentence. Lots of these people just do the same shit again and again and the police and courts do nothing but generate paperwork about it).

3. Beat knife crime and drug gangs and protect young people . How we plan to do this: take drugs and weapons off our streets and help young people get out of gangs.

I will believe it when I see it. See my comments above. And will this be even policing regardless of the background of the youths, or will you be applying the new standard of two-tier policing?

4. Tackle violence against women and girls and domestic abuse. How we plan to do this: invest in interventions proven to reduce crime and promote a sense of safety in communities. Work with partners to prevent offending, protect those at risk and bring more perpetrators to justice. How important is this priority to you?

Violence against women seems to be on the rise. Any thoughts on what could be contributing to that in a country with open borders? Again, will every community have this police engagement, or will you just be going after domestic abusers from the majority of the populace?

5. Ensure vulnerable people are protected . How we plan to do this: work alongside partners to identify people who are at risk or vulnerable, help them to stay safe and away from a life of crime (this is a priority in both the police and crime plan and the fire and rescue plan).How important is this priority to you?

In a proper legal system, would the aim be to protect certain groups more than others? Or would the expectation be that everyone receives the protection of the law? I don’t trust how you will designate which groups are most vulnerable, and I don’t trust what you will do about that.

6. Improve road safety and reduce road death in Essex to zero. How we plan to do this: work with Safer Essex Roads Partnership (SERP) to help build a safer road network, tackle speeding and drink and drug driving through better technology, better education, and better enforcement. Work with manufacturers to increase vehicle safety (this is a priority in both plans).How important is this priority to you?

I think you have put up enough speed cameras thanks all the same.

7. Ensure vulnerable people are protected. How we plan to do this: be out in our communities, engaging with the public, identifying those at risk and working with partners to keep people safe (this is a priority in both the police and crime plan and fire and rescue plan).How important is this priority to you?

The fact is I don’t trust the police to identify who is actually vulnerable these days. You didn’t do too well at that when grooming gangs were raping thousands of children, did you? It was like something prevented the police from really caring about vulnerable mainly white working class victims. Maybe the police learnt the wrong ideas at university. Who knows? I do know that you would probably prioritize vulnerability on racial and religious grounds that don’t include me and mine being worthy of protection.

8. Improve road safety and reduce road death in Essex to zero How we plan to do this: work with the Safer Essex Roads Partnership (SERP) to prevent harm on our roads through education and identifying and dealing with emerging risks (this is an area of focus in both the police and crime plan and the fire and rescue plan).How important is this priority to you?

What do you want to do next? 20mph zones everywhere, like Wales? Higher road taxes? More pot holes which the council never fixes, some of which are now renowned tourist spots almost as large as the Grand Canyon? I bet you want more speed cameras and more taxes, sorry, fines, for going 32mph in a 30mph zone with a clear road ahead, right?

I get that the general idea is to force poor people off the road entirely by either making only EV’s legal (that they can’t afford) or making every journey a nightmare of surveillance (while doing nothing about actual dangerous driving, which never seems to provoke a response).

9. Promote a positive culture and develop the workforce How we plan to do this: continue to build a positive culture within the fire and rescue service, attract talent from across our communities, and invest in our workforce through more training and development opportunities.How important is this priority to you?

I have worked out that by positive you mean something more accurately described as ‘woke’ or ‘hard Left’ and that mainly this is the justifying diversity hires section, right? For me a positive environment would be a color and creed blind one, and you want the opposite. For me positive would be the police or the fire service stopping real crimes or fighting real fires. The rest is political, but it’s the rest that I think you care about.

10. Make buildings across Essex safer How we plan to do this: extend fire protection and enforcement, improve targeted protection and help shape safer new housing and industrial developments. How important is this priority to you?

This is one area where I don’t have any complaints. Apart from living in a building with Grenfell type cladding that hasn’t been removed yet, which I suppose means that me and my children are more likely to burn to death than any middle class senior policeman or fire service personnel are.

11. Improve productivity and efficiency. How we plan to do this: invest, modernise and reform the fire and rescue service, including its approach to operational resourcing, to make it more efficient, effective and fit for purpose. How important is this priority to you?

You could do this very quickly by abandoning all the political crap you do. It would save a huge amount of money. All those diversity officers? All that thought policing? Get rid of that and save money! But I guess what you will actually do is hire race awareness consultants at huge expense to tell your white staff that they were born evil, while at the same time telling your lowest paid staff of all races that budgets are tight and their pay is being reduced.

12. Adapt to our changing environment. How we plan to do this: work together to reduce our environmental impact and address the consequences of extreme weather. How important is this priority to you?

Oh, here comes the climate change con. Net Zero too. Well let’s see. From my previous responses do you think I want the police and fire service to be spreading climate change hysteria and green apocalypse doomsday nonsense and becoming green activists? Or do you think I want the police to concentrate on, you know, actual crimes? Take a long hard think about it.

13. Is there anything else you would like to tell us about?

Yes. I’d like to take this opportunity to tell you that I am a law abiding citizen. I have never been arrested. I have never been involved in a street disturbance or fight, except as a witness. I have only ever attended one protest which was completely peaceful.

Right now, after seeing the two tier policing under the new government, I no longer trust the police. I no longer trust you, at all. I don’t think you care about protecting anyone. I think you have become a thought police. I think you treat crime differently depending on who does it. I think you are taking away my basic civil liberties. I think you have become globalist activists, and I think you hate people who are patriotic, conservative, Christian or white. I think you don’t police by consent anymore, and I think you enforce whatever injustice you are told to enforce.

14. Have you faced any barriers in accessing the services of Essex Police or Essex County Fire and Rescue Service? If so, please tell us about it in the box below.

I’m white and working class, so I guess the biggest barrier for me is wondering whether I will be arrested having not actually committed a crime. I worry about being arrested for having a normal, peaceful opinion. Like being arrested because I have criticized a religion, under new blasphemy laws that only protect one religion. Or being arrested because I want borders instead of open borders. That sort of thing.

So those were my police survey responses. Obviously, I could talk a lot longer about all the things that are now utterly shit in the British legal system, the British judiciary and the British police in our globalist-progressive tyranny. The boxes provided limited space to reply.

Nevertheless I think I conveyed some of the anger we feel, and some of the betrayal we have been the victims of.

Because the crimes that really matter most, of course, are the ones they intend to commit, or have already committed. The crime is seeing your police turned into activists and politically partisan thugs. The really big crimes are things which now pass as sensible public policy, like killing your own citizens with open borders and mandated needles.

But I guess I won’t be seeing any surveys on those criminal matters, will I?.